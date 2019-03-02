Calixte, Bieniemy score 22, lead Oklahoma past West Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Aaron Calixte and Jamal Bieniemy both scored season highs with 22 points, and Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 92-80 on Saturday.
Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points and Brady Manek added 14 for the Sooners (18-11, 6-10 Big 12 Conference), who have won three of four to strengthen their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Jermaine Haley scored a season-high 23 points and Jordan McCabe added 18 for West Virginia (11-18, 3-13), which has lost six of seven.
West Virginia won the first meeting 79-71 on Feb. 2.
Oklahoma fell behind in the early minutes before taking charge. The Sooners shot 58 percent in the first half to take a 42-28 lead at the break. Bieniemy scored 12 points in the first half.
Oklahoma led 54-41 in the second half before going on a 13-2 run to put the game out of reach.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: The Mountaineers broke their five-game losing streak with a 104-96 triple-overtime win over TCU on Tuesday, but they went right back to playing the way they did during their skid.
Oklahoma: The win strengthened the Sooners' chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament. A home loss to a struggling West Virginia squad would have been damaging.
UP NEXT
West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.
Oklahoma hosts Kansas on Tuesday.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|Three Point %
|33.7
|58.0
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|+ 3
|Jermaine Haley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taevon Horton
|17.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Taevon Horton
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|30.0
|Trey Doomes missed driving layup
|32.0
|+ 2
|Patrick Geha made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
|40.0
|+ 2
|Jermaine Haley made driving layup
|49.0
|+ 1
|Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on Jordan McCabe
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
|1:09
|Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|92
|Field Goals
|26-63 (41.3%)
|29-48 (60.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|24-29 (82.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|12
|2
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|10
|10
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|West Virginia 11-18
|72.0 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Oklahoma 18-11
|70.7 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Haley G
|4.4 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
24
|J. Bieniemy G
|3.9 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.1 APG
|35.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Haley G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|J. Bieniemy G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|
|41.3
|FG%
|60.4
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|82.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Haley
|23
|6
|6
|9/12
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|4
|2
|J. McCabe
|18
|1
|5
|6/16
|4/12
|2/2
|4
|35
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Culver
|9
|10
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|5/9
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8
|E. Matthews Jr.
|8
|9
|1
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|0
|3
|6
|3
|L. West
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Haley
|23
|6
|6
|9/12
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|4
|2
|J. McCabe
|18
|1
|5
|6/16
|4/12
|2/2
|4
|35
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Culver
|9
|10
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|5/9
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8
|E. Matthews Jr.
|8
|9
|1
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|0
|3
|6
|3
|L. West
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Doomes
|7
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Horton
|5
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Harler
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Knapper
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Gordon
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Ahmad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Routt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Konate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|32
|15
|26/63
|11/29
|17/25
|23
|199
|10
|0
|16
|12
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bieniemy
|22
|3
|6
|5/6
|4/5
|8/10
|3
|31
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|K. Doolittle
|15
|9
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|B. Manek
|14
|6
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|5/5
|3
|29
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|C. James
|7
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|1/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Odomes
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bieniemy
|22
|3
|6
|5/6
|4/5
|8/10
|3
|31
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|K. Doolittle
|15
|9
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|B. Manek
|14
|6
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|5/5
|3
|29
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|C. James
|7
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|1/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Odomes
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Calixte
|22
|1
|2
|8/11
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. McNeace
|4
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Reynolds
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Geha
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Freeman
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Polla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|24
|16
|29/48
|10/20
|24/29
|19
|200
|10
|3
|16
|2
|22
-
GMASON
STLOU42
59
2nd 8:33 NBCS
-
LONGWD
GWEBB37
49
2nd 9:41
-
TXARL
TROY64
54
2nd 8:27
-
CSTCAR
LAMON79
68
2nd 7:58 ESP+
-
EMICH
NILL48
51
2nd 10:52
-
NEBOM
DENVER65
56
2nd 8:19
-
NMEXST
CHIST68
29
2nd 8:58
-
SC
MIZZOU27
35
2nd 17:34 SECN
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN18
10
1st 7:10
-
NCWILM
CHARLS12
23
1st 7:26
-
ILLCHI
DTROIT18
20
1st 10:15
-
11TXTECH
TCU25
11
1st 9:39 ESP2
-
MORGAN
DELST26
15
1st 8:09
-
MISSST
AUBURN16
18
1st 7:07 ESPU
-
WCAR
ETNST17
19
1st 8:30
-
VCU
RICH13
9
1st 7:39 CBSSN
-
MIAMI
3DUKE8
16
1st 11:35 CBS
-
DRAKE
MOST26
15
1st 7:23 ESP+
-
NEAST
DREXEL24
13
1st 7:57
-
STBON
GWASH19
22
1st 6:02 ESP+
-
ROBERT
WAGNER17
18
1st 6:10
-
HAMP
USCUP17
14
1st 12:56
-
HOFSTRA
DEL23
12
1st 9:15
-
CHARSO
PRESBY22
21
1st 7:15
-
MOUNT
STFRAN9
12
1st 14:27
-
IUPUI
OAK22
17
1st 6:10
-
WMMARY
JMAD21
16
1st 6:16
-
UCF
8HOU18
18
1st 8:06 ESPN
-
NAU
MONST17
18
1st 8:27
-
TNTECH
EILL3
2
1st 18:24
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT31
46
1st 0.0
-
BING
MAINE83
60
Final
-
15KANSAS
OKLAST72
67
Final
-
13LSU
BAMA74
69
Final
-
NAVY
BU79
74
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK61
62
Final
-
COLG
LAFAY76
70
Final
-
6MICHST
IND62
63
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE79
54
Final
-
NCST
18FSU73
78
Final
-
AMER
HOLY86
66
Final
-
NKY
WISGB86
82
Final
-
CIT
VMI78
81
Final
-
PSU
19WISC57
61
Final
-
FDU
CCTST70
58
Final
-
NH
UMBC53
56
Final
-
MISS
ARK73
74
Final
-
FORD
DAVID52
77
Final
-
ARKLR
GAST70
83
Final
-
UMASS
DUQ73
80
Final
-
OHIO
AKRON73
49
Final
-
NIOWA
INDST54
71
Final
-
IOWAST
TEXAS69
86
Final
-
4UK
7TENN52
71
Final
-
ELON
TOWSON86
66
Final
-
BUTLER
NOVA54
75
Final
-
PITT
2UVA49
73
Final
-
OHIOST
14PURDUE51
86
Final
-
FURMAN
CHATT71
50
Final
-
24WOFF
SAMFORD85
64
Final
-
ILLST
SILL63
72
Final
-
EVAN
VALPO65
63
Final
-
WVU
OKLA80
92
Final
-
RADFRD
CAMP62
64
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH0
0147 O/U
+5
4:20pm
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0123.5 O/U
-5
4:21pm
-
SCST
BCU0
0144.5 O/U
-9
4:23pm
-
NDAK
SDAK0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0120.5 O/U
+8.5
4:30pm
-
NORL
NICHST0
0140 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
TOLEDO
CMICH0
0153.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm
-
TNST
TNMART0
0149.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm ESP+
-
BRYANT
LIU0
0150.5 O/U
-7.5
4:30pm
-
NCGRN
MERCER0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
4:30pm
-
NDAKST
IPFW0
0155.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
LSALLE
STJOES0
0144 O/U
-6
5:00pm NBCS
-
NWST
SELOU0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
RUT
22IOWA0
0146 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm BTN
-
ALBANY
HARTFD0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
ARKST
GASOU0
0156.5 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
5:05pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0153 O/U
-17
5:15pm
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm
-
AF
WYO0
0131 O/U
+2
6:00pm ATSN
-
UTAH
COLO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESPU
-
CLEVST
YOUNG0
0152 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
HOW
SAV0
0169 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
CORN
BROWN0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
LOYCHI0
0122 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP2
-
5UNC
CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0153 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
VANDY
TEXAM0
0136 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
COPPST
NORFLK0
0141 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
SETON
GTOWN0
0157 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
MOREHD
EKY0
0159 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PRINCE
HARV0
0134 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STNYBRK
UVM0
0135.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
WASHST
CAL0
0153.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm PACN
-
TEXPA
UMKC0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
PENN
DART0
0140.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0135 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0147 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD0
0158.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
WRIGHT
MILW0
0137 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
PEAY
MURYST0
0154 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MEMP
23CINCY0
0144 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
UCRIV0
0127.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
BAYLOR
16KSTATE0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
PEPPER0
0138.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0128.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0157 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
BELMONT
SEMO0
0157.5 O/U
+15.5
8:00pm
-
TEXST
SALAB0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
GRAM
ARKPB0
0133.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
12NEVADA
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
FLA0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SUTAH
MNTNA0
0147.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0146 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
USD
BYU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
COLOST
NMEX0
0159.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
OREG0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
1GONZAG
MARYCA0
0143.5 O/U
+9
10:00pm ESPN
-
UTVALL
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
SJST
SDGST0
0140.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm
-
SACST
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
BOISE
UNLV0
0144 O/U
-2.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSN
HAWAII0
0146.5 O/U
-7
1:00am