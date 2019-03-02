WVU
Calixte, Bieniemy score 22, lead Oklahoma past West Virginia

  • Mar 02, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Aaron Calixte and Jamal Bieniemy both scored season highs with 22 points, and Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 92-80 on Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points and Brady Manek added 14 for the Sooners (18-11, 6-10 Big 12 Conference), who have won three of four to strengthen their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Jermaine Haley scored a season-high 23 points and Jordan McCabe added 18 for West Virginia (11-18, 3-13), which has lost six of seven.

West Virginia won the first meeting 79-71 on Feb. 2.

Oklahoma fell behind in the early minutes before taking charge. The Sooners shot 58 percent in the first half to take a 42-28 lead at the break. Bieniemy scored 12 points in the first half.

Oklahoma led 54-41 in the second half before going on a 13-2 run to put the game out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers broke their five-game losing streak with a 104-96 triple-overtime win over TCU on Tuesday, but they went right back to playing the way they did during their skid.

Oklahoma: The win strengthened the Sooners' chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament. A home loss to a struggling West Virginia squad would have been damaging.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma hosts Kansas on Tuesday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Culver
C. James
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
46.0 Field Goal % 41.5
Three Point % 33.7
58.0 Free Throw % 76.2
+ 3 Jermaine Haley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taevon Horton 17.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Taevon Horton 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle 30.0
  Trey Doomes missed driving layup 32.0
+ 2 Patrick Geha made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 40.0
+ 2 Jermaine Haley made driving layup 49.0
+ 1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Personal foul on Jordan McCabe 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy 1:09
  Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:11
Team Stats
Points 80 92
Field Goals 26-63 (41.3%) 29-48 (60.4%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 27
Offensive 12 2
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 3
Assists 15 16
Steals 10 10
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Haley G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
2
A. Calixte G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo West Virginia 11-18 285280
home team logo Oklahoma 18-11 425092
Team Stats
away team logo West Virginia 11-18 72.0 PPG 43.2 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 18-11 70.7 PPG 42.7 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
10
J. Haley G 4.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.2 APG 43.9 FG%
24
J. Bieniemy G 3.9 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.1 APG 35.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Haley G 23 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
24
J. Bieniemy G 22 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
41.3 FG% 60.4
37.9 3PT FG% 50.0
68.0 FT% 82.8
West Virginia
Starters
J. Haley
J. McCabe
D. Culver
E. Matthews Jr.
L. West
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Haley 23 6 6 9/12 1/2 4/4 1 29 1 0 4 4 2
J. McCabe 18 1 5 6/16 4/12 2/2 4 35 3 0 1 0 1
D. Culver 9 10 0 2/8 0/0 5/9 1 32 2 0 2 2 8
E. Matthews Jr. 8 9 1 3/10 2/5 0/0 1 27 2 0 3 6 3
L. West 3 0 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 5 22 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Doomes
T. Horton
C. Harler
B. Knapper
A. Gordon
E. Ahmad
J. Bolden
L. Routt
S. Konate
W. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Doomes 7 1 0 1/3 0/0 5/8 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
T. Horton 5 2 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 2
C. Harler 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 0
B. Knapper 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 9 0 0 2 0 1
A. Gordon 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 9 1 0 1 0 2
E. Ahmad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Routt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Konate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 32 15 26/63 11/29 17/25 23 199 10 0 16 12 20
Oklahoma
Starters
J. Bieniemy
K. Doolittle
B. Manek
C. James
R. Odomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bieniemy 22 3 6 5/6 4/5 8/10 3 31 1 1 3 0 3
K. Doolittle 15 9 3 5/8 0/0 5/6 2 32 1 0 2 1 8
B. Manek 14 6 2 4/9 1/4 5/5 3 29 3 2 2 1 5
C. James 7 1 1 2/4 2/4 1/2 3 22 1 0 1 0 1
R. Odomes 4 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
A. Calixte
J. McNeace
M. Reynolds
P. Geha
M. Freeman
A. Reaves
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
R. Streller
K. Kuath
L. Stephenson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Calixte 22 1 2 8/11 3/5 3/4 0 32 1 0 1 0 1
J. McNeace 4 2 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 5 14 1 0 1 0 2
M. Reynolds 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 2 0 2 0 1
P. Geha 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Freeman 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 2 0 1
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Polla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 24 16 29/48 10/20 24/29 19 200 10 3 16 2 22
NCAA BB Scores