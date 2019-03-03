Strus scores 43 to lead DePaul past St. John's 92-83
CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus had a career-high 43 points as DePaul topped St. John's 92-83 on Sunday.
Femi Olujobi had 23 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (14-13, 6-10 Big East Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jaylen Butz added eight rebounds.
After falling behind 42-33 at the half, DePaul outscored St. John's 59-41 in the second half to earn the 9-point victory. The Blue Demons' 59 second-half points were a season best for the team.
Shamorie Ponds had 29 points for the Red Storm (20-10, 8-9). Marvin Clark II added 13 points. LJ Figueroa had 13 points.
The Blue Demons improve to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. DePaul defeated then-No. 24 St. John's 79-71 on Jan. 12. DePaul plays Georgetown at home on Wednesday. St. John's finishes out the regular season against Xavier on the road on Saturday.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|17.6
|Pts. Per Game
|17.6
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|35.5
|Three Point %
|35.6
|84.1
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|+ 2
|Marcellus Earlington made dunk
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|6.0
|LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Max Strus made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Max Strus made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on LJ Figueroa
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Flynn Cameron
|18.0
|Marcellus Earlington missed tip-in
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|23.0
|Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Flynn Cameron made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|92
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|27-47 (57.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|18-28 (64.3%)
|32-42 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|37
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|14
|24
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|9
|1
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|34
|25
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|St. John's 20-10
|78.3 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|DePaul 14-13
|75.4 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|47.5
|FG%
|57.4
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|29
|2
|1
|8/15
|4/7
|9/11
|3
|38
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Clark II
|13
|3
|2
|4/8
|3/5
|2/2
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Figueroa
|13
|5
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|0/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Simon
|9
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|5
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Roberts
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|29
|2
|1
|8/15
|4/7
|9/11
|3
|38
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Clark II
|13
|3
|2
|4/8
|3/5
|2/2
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Figueroa
|13
|5
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|0/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Simon
|9
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|5
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Roberts
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|8
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/1
|1/3
|5
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|G. Williams Jr.
|7
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|3/3
|4
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Earlington
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|S. Keita
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Trimble Jr.
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|21
|10
|28/59
|9/22
|18/28
|34
|200
|9
|2
|9
|7
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|43
|4
|1
|14/22
|6/10
|9/9
|2
|38
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|F. Olujobi
|23
|10
|2
|8/10
|0/0
|7/15
|4
|33
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|D. Gage
|6
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|36
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|P. Reed
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|E. Cain
|2
|3
|5
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|43
|4
|1
|14/22
|6/10
|9/9
|2
|38
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|F. Olujobi
|23
|10
|2
|8/10
|0/0
|7/15
|4
|33
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|D. Gage
|6
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|36
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|P. Reed
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|E. Cain
|2
|3
|5
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|8
|8
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|F. Cameron
|4
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Shreiner
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|34
|14
|27/47
|6/13
|32/42
|25
|200
|1
|1
|15
|10
|24
