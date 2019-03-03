STJOHN
St. John's
Red Storm
20-10
away team logo
83
TF 17
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Sun Mar. 3
12:00pm
BONUS
92
TF 15
home team logo
DEPAUL
DePaul
Blue Demons
14-13
ML: -144
DEPAUL 2, O/U 153
ML: +123
STJOHN
DEPAUL

No Text

Strus scores 43 to lead DePaul past St. John's 92-83

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus had a career-high 43 points as DePaul topped St. John's 92-83 on Sunday.

Femi Olujobi had 23 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (14-13, 6-10 Big East Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jaylen Butz added eight rebounds.

After falling behind 42-33 at the half, DePaul outscored St. John's 59-41 in the second half to earn the 9-point victory. The Blue Demons' 59 second-half points were a season best for the team.

Shamorie Ponds had 29 points for the Red Storm (20-10, 8-9). Marvin Clark II added 13 points. LJ Figueroa had 13 points.

The Blue Demons improve to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. DePaul defeated then-No. 24 St. John's 79-71 on Jan. 12. DePaul plays Georgetown at home on Wednesday. St. John's finishes out the regular season against Xavier on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Ponds
M. Strus
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
45.8 Field Goal % 42.3
35.5 Three Point % 35.6
84.1 Free Throw % 80.6
+ 2 Marcellus Earlington made dunk 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 6.0
  LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Max Strus made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Max Strus made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on LJ Figueroa 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Flynn Cameron 18.0
  Marcellus Earlington missed tip-in 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 23.0
  Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Flynn Cameron made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
Team Stats
Points 83 92
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 27-47 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 18-28 (64.3%) 32-42 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 25 37
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 14 24
Team 4 3
Assists 10 14
Steals 9 1
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 34 25
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
2
S. Ponds G
29 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
31
M. Strus G
43 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. John's 20-10 424183
home team logo DePaul 14-13 335992
DEPAUL 2, O/U 153
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
DEPAUL 2, O/U 153
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 20-10 78.3 PPG 35.5 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo DePaul 14-13 75.4 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
2
S. Ponds G 19.5 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.2 APG 45.5 FG%
31
M. Strus G 17.6 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.5 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
2
S. Ponds G 29 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
31
M. Strus G 43 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 57.4
40.9 3PT FG% 46.2
64.3 FT% 76.2
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Clark II
L. Figueroa
J. Simon
J. Roberts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Ponds 29 2 1 8/15 4/7 9/11 3 38 0 0 2 1 1
M. Clark II 13 3 2 4/8 3/5 2/2 5 31 1 0 1 1 2
L. Figueroa 13 5 1 6/11 1/3 0/4 3 29 1 0 0 1 4
J. Simon 9 3 2 3/6 0/1 3/4 5 26 3 0 3 0 3
J. Roberts 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 21 1 2 0 1 2
Bench
M. Heron
G. Williams Jr.
M. Earlington
S. Keita
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Camus
E. Wright
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 8 3 1 3/8 1/1 1/3 5 11 0 0 2 1 2
G. Williams Jr. 7 0 1 2/3 0/1 3/3 4 15 1 0 0 0 0
M. Earlington 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 4 1 0 0 2 0
S. Keita 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
B. Trimble Jr. 0 0 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 20 1 0 0 0 0
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 21 10 28/59 9/22 18/28 34 200 9 2 9 7 14
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
F. Olujobi
D. Gage
P. Reed
E. Cain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Strus 43 4 1 14/22 6/10 9/9 2 38 0 1 3 1 3
F. Olujobi 23 10 2 8/10 0/0 7/15 4 33 0 0 3 3 7
D. Gage 6 2 4 1/2 0/0 4/5 1 36 1 0 4 1 1
P. Reed 6 4 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 5 23 0 0 1 0 4
E. Cain 2 3 5 0/3 0/2 2/2 5 28 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
J. Butz
F. Cameron
L. Shreiner
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
C. Gordon
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butz 8 8 1 2/4 0/0 4/4 4 20 0 0 1 5 3
F. Cameron 4 2 1 0/2 0/1 4/4 4 19 0 0 0 0 2
L. Shreiner 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 34 14 27/47 6/13 32/42 25 200 1 1 15 10 24
NCAA BB Scores