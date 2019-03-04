Liberty beats Jacksonville, advances to ASun tourney semis
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz registered 16 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 72-58 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Monday night.
Scottie James had 15 points for second-seeded Liberty (26-6). Lovell Cabbil Jr. added 11 points. Caleb Homesley had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the hosts.
Aamahne Santos had 13 points for the No. 7 seed Dolphins (12-20). Jace Hogan added 13 points. DeAnthony McCallum had 11 points.
JD Notae, the Dolphins' leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-12 shooting.
The Flames will play No. 3 seed North Florida in the semifinals on Thursday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|DeAnthony McCallum made 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Lovell Cabbil made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Lovell Cabbil made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Personal foul on JD Notae
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Liberty
|1:24
|JD Notae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|Lost ball turnover on Lovell Cabbil, stolen by DeAnthony McCallum
|1:33
|+ 2
|Jace Hogan made dunk
|1:59
|Offensive rebound by Jace Hogan
|2:04
|JD Notae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:06
|Defensive rebound by JD Notae
|2:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|72
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|24-46 (52.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|18-21 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|29
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jacksonville 12-20
|75.1 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Liberty 26-6
|74.2 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Santos G
|6.6 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|2.4 APG
|34.9 FG%
|
11
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz G
|6.7 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|2.3 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Santos G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|52.2
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hogan
|13
|6
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|A. Santos
|13
|3
|3
|5/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. McCallum
|11
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|28
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Notae
|4
|6
|1
|2/12
|0/7
|0/2
|5
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|D. Bell
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz
|16
|2
|0
|5/9
|3/4
|3/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. James
|15
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|7/8
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|L. Cabbil
|11
|3
|3
|3/3
|1/1
|4/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Homesley
|9
|7
|5
|4/9
|1/5
|0/2
|1
|30
|1
|2
|1
|0
|7
|E. Cuffee
|6
|2
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
