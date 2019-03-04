JVILLE
LIB

No Text

Liberty beats Jacksonville, advances to ASun tourney semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz registered 16 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 72-58 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Monday night.

Scottie James had 15 points for second-seeded Liberty (26-6). Lovell Cabbil Jr. added 11 points. Caleb Homesley had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the hosts.

Aamahne Santos had 13 points for the No. 7 seed Dolphins (12-20). Jace Hogan added 13 points. DeAnthony McCallum had 11 points.

JD Notae, the Dolphins' leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Flames will play No. 3 seed North Florida in the semifinals on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 DeAnthony McCallum made 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 1 Lovell Cabbil made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Lovell Cabbil made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on JD Notae 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Liberty 1:24
  JD Notae missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
  Lost ball turnover on Lovell Cabbil, stolen by DeAnthony McCallum 1:33
+ 2 Jace Hogan made dunk 1:59
  Offensive rebound by Jace Hogan 2:04
  JD Notae missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:06
  Defensive rebound by JD Notae 2:10
Team Stats
Points 58 72
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 24-46 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 29
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 19 24
Team 5 2
Assists 10 12
Steals 5 1
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
J. Hogan F
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
G. Pacheco-Ortiz G
16 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Jacksonville 12-20 193958
home team logo Liberty 26-6 343872
Vines Center Lynchburg, VA
Vines Center Lynchburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Jacksonville 12-20 75.1 PPG 39.4 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Liberty 26-6 74.2 PPG 35.6 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
10
A. Santos G 6.6 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.4 APG 34.9 FG%
11
G. Pacheco-Ortiz G 6.7 PPG 1.5 RPG 2.3 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Santos G 13 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
11
G. Pacheco-Ortiz G 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
43.1 FG% 52.2
23.8 3PT FG% 31.6
64.3 FT% 85.7
Jacksonville
Starters
J. Hogan
A. Santos
D. McCallum
J. Notae
D. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hogan 13 6 1 5/11 0/1 3/4 3 31 0 0 3 2 4
A. Santos 13 3 3 5/7 3/5 0/0 1 37 0 0 2 0 3
D. McCallum 11 2 2 3/8 1/3 4/5 1 28 3 0 0 0 2
J. Notae 4 6 1 2/12 0/7 0/2 5 21 1 0 1 1 5
D. Bell 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
J. Hogan
A. Santos
D. McCallum
J. Notae
D. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hogan 13 6 1 5/11 0/1 3/4 3 31 0 0 3 2 4
A. Santos 13 3 3 5/7 3/5 0/0 1 37 0 0 2 0 3
D. McCallum 11 2 2 3/8 1/3 4/5 1 28 3 0 0 0 2
J. Notae 4 6 1 2/12 0/7 0/2 5 21 1 0 1 1 5
D. Bell 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
B. Workman
C. Romich
D. Flowers
J. Hinton
Q. Forrest
T. Rubio
K. Fitzgerald
L. Richmond
D. Forte
T. Owen
T. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Workman 8 2 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 1 0 2
C. Romich 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
D. Flowers 2 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hinton 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 3 17 1 0 2 0 0
Q. Forrest 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Rubio 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
K. Fitzgerald 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Richmond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Forte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 23 10 22/51 5/21 9/14 19 200 5 0 9 4 19
Liberty
Starters
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
S. James
L. Cabbil
C. Homesley
E. Cuffee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 16 2 0 5/9 3/4 3/3 3 30 0 0 1 0 2
S. James 15 5 1 4/7 0/1 7/8 1 26 0 0 1 2 3
L. Cabbil 11 3 3 3/3 1/1 4/4 2 25 0 0 2 0 3
C. Homesley 9 7 5 4/9 1/5 0/2 1 30 1 2 1 0 7
E. Cuffee 6 2 0 2/8 0/4 2/2 2 24 0 0 1 0 2
Starters
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
S. James
L. Cabbil
C. Homesley
E. Cuffee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 16 2 0 5/9 3/4 3/3 3 30 0 0 1 0 2
S. James 15 5 1 4/7 0/1 7/8 1 26 0 0 1 2 3
L. Cabbil 11 3 3 3/3 1/1 4/4 2 25 0 0 2 0 3
C. Homesley 9 7 5 4/9 1/5 0/2 1 30 1 2 1 0 7
E. Cuffee 6 2 0 2/8 0/4 2/2 2 24 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
M. Baxter-Bell
K. Gumbs
D. McGhee
Z. Farquhar
K. McDowell
B. Newton
T. Dean
B. Preston
J. Price
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Baxter-Bell 8 3 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 4 14 0 0 1 1 2
K. Gumbs 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 20 0 1 0 0 2
D. McGhee 3 3 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 0 3
Z. Farquhar 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. McDowell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0
B. Newton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 27 12 24/46 6/19 18/21 14 200 1 3 11 3 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores