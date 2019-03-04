Lipscomb downs Kennesaw St 86-71 to start A-Sun tourney
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Kenny Cooper registered a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Lipscomb to an 86-71 win over Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Monday night.
Garrison Mathews had 26 points for Lipscomb (24-6). Rob Marberry added 16 points.
Danny Lewis had 25 points for the Owls (6-26). Bobby Parker added 18 points and six rebounds. Kyle Clarke had six rebounds and six assists.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Alex Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Alex Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Pietro Agostini
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Jones
|17.0
|Bobby Parker missed jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Kenny Cooper made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Kenny Cooper made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Danny Lewis
|30.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Clarke made driving layup
|31.0
|+ 2
|Garrison Mathews made driving layup
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Eli Pepper
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|86
|Field Goals
|28-65 (43.1%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|9-30 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|16
|18
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kennesaw State 6-26
|63.2 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Lipscomb 24-6
|84.1 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|D. Lewis G
|10.3 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|1.7 APG
|35.3 FG%
|
24
|G. Mathews G
|19.8 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.8 APG
|44.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Lewis G
|25 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|G. Mathews G
|26 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lewis
|25
|1
|3
|10/24
|2/9
|3/3
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|B. Parker
|18
|6
|4
|6/12
|5/9
|1/1
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|K. Clarke
|8
|6
|6
|4/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|I. Mbuyamba
|7
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|B. Lockley
|5
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lewis
|25
|1
|3
|10/24
|2/9
|3/3
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|B. Parker
|18
|6
|4
|6/12
|5/9
|1/1
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|K. Clarke
|8
|6
|6
|4/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|I. Mbuyamba
|7
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|B. Lockley
|5
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jankovic
|6
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Smith
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|P. Agostini
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Spencer
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|A. Kuerban
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|U. Obineke
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Romich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hooker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|28
|16
|28/65
|7/18
|8/10
|22
|200
|2
|1
|12
|8
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Mathews
|26
|2
|2
|8/17
|5/14
|5/6
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Marberry
|16
|5
|1
|8/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Cooper
|15
|10
|10
|4/7
|1/3
|6/7
|1
|34
|3
|0
|2
|2
|8
|E. Pepper
|9
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Buckland
|5
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Mathews
|26
|2
|2
|8/17
|5/14
|5/6
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Marberry
|16
|5
|1
|8/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Cooper
|15
|10
|10
|4/7
|1/3
|6/7
|1
|34
|3
|0
|2
|2
|8
|E. Pepper
|9
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Buckland
|5
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rose
|5
|5
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Fleming
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Asadullah
|3
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|J. Wolfe
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Moran
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Flener
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Merritt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Strates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|34
|18
|29/56
|9/30
|19/23
|15
|200
|5
|1
|11
|6
|28
-
2UVA
CUSE79
53
Final
-
NALAB
UNF66
76
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC83
78
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB58
72
Final
-
NORFLK
DELST74
66
Final
-
MORGAN
UMES73
78
Final
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB71
86
Final
-
JACKST
ARKPB57
56
Final
-
GRAM
MVSU77
75
Final
-
18KSTATE
TCU64
52
Final
-
TEXAS
8TXTECH51
70
Final
-
SUTAH
MONST83
90
Final
-
NAU
MNTNA64
66
Final
-
PVAM
ALST96
69
Final
-
WEBER
IDST74
78
Final
-
TEXSO
ALAM66
61
Final