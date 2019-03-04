KENSAW
Lipscomb downs Kennesaw St 86-71 to start A-Sun tourney

  • Mar 04, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Kenny Cooper registered a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Lipscomb to an 86-71 win over Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Garrison Mathews had 26 points for Lipscomb (24-6). Rob Marberry added 16 points.

Danny Lewis had 25 points for the Owls (6-26). Bobby Parker added 18 points and six rebounds. Kyle Clarke had six rebounds and six assists.

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Alex Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Alex Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Pietro Agostini 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Jones 17.0
  Bobby Parker missed jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Kenny Cooper made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Kenny Cooper made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Danny Lewis 30.0
+ 2 Kyle Clarke made driving layup 31.0
+ 2 Garrison Mathews made driving layup 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Eli Pepper 1:11
Team Stats
Points 71 86
Field Goals 28-65 (43.1%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 20 28
Team 3 2
Assists 16 18
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
D. Lewis G
25 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
24
G. Mathews G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Kennesaw State 6-26 264571
home team logo Lipscomb 24-6 424486
Allen Arena Nashville, TN
Allen Arena Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Kennesaw State 6-26 63.2 PPG 39.8 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo Lipscomb 24-6 84.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
2
D. Lewis G 10.3 PPG 1.6 RPG 1.7 APG 35.3 FG%
24
G. Mathews G 19.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.8 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Lewis G 25 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
24
G. Mathews G 26 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
43.1 FG% 51.8
38.9 3PT FG% 30.0
80.0 FT% 82.6
Kennesaw State
Starters
D. Lewis
B. Parker
K. Clarke
I. Mbuyamba
B. Lockley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lewis 25 1 3 10/24 2/9 3/3 3 33 0 0 2 0 1
B. Parker 18 6 4 6/12 5/9 1/1 2 29 1 0 3 0 6
K. Clarke 8 6 6 4/11 0/0 0/0 4 40 1 0 1 1 5
I. Mbuyamba 7 3 0 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 27 0 0 1 3 0
B. Lockley 5 4 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 4 21 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
K. Jankovic
M. Smith
P. Agostini
A. Spencer
A. Kuerban
U. Obineke
D. Romich
T. Hooker
C. Washington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Jankovic 6 3 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 0 2 0 3
M. Smith 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 0
P. Agostini 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Spencer 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 1 0 0 2
A. Kuerban 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
U. Obineke 0 2 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 1 1
D. Romich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hooker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 28 16 28/65 7/18 8/10 22 200 2 1 12 8 20
Lipscomb
Starters
G. Mathews
R. Marberry
K. Cooper
E. Pepper
M. Buckland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Mathews 26 2 2 8/17 5/14 5/6 3 32 0 0 1 0 2
R. Marberry 16 5 1 8/9 0/0 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 0 5
K. Cooper 15 10 10 4/7 1/3 6/7 1 34 3 0 2 2 8
E. Pepper 9 2 1 2/5 1/4 4/4 1 27 0 0 2 0 2
M. Buckland 5 2 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 5 22 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
M. Rose
A. Fleming
A. Asadullah
J. Wolfe
A. Jones
N. Moran
Z. Flener
J. Merritt
G. Jones
J. Strates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rose 5 5 0 1/4 1/2 2/2 1 13 1 0 0 1 4
A. Fleming 4 2 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 2
A. Asadullah 3 4 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 11 1 0 2 3 1
J. Wolfe 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
A. Jones 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 4 0 0 1 0 1
N. Moran 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Flener 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Merritt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Strates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 34 18 29/56 9/30 19/23 15 200 5 1 11 6 28
NCAA BB Scores