Floyd leads Holy Cross over Lafayette 79-74

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

EASTON, Pa. (AP) Jehyve Floyd had 24 points as Holy Cross edged past Lafayette 79-74 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night. Jacob Grandison added 22 points for the Crusaders. Grandison also had 16 rebounds for the Crusaders.

Caleb Green had 17 points for Holy Cross (16-16).

Alex Petrie had 23 points for the Leopards (10-20). Justin Jaworski added 22 points. Lukas Jarrett had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

---

Key Players
J. Grandison
J. Jaworski
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
42.6 Field Goal % 50.5
36.6 Three Point % 48.9
80.0 Free Throw % 86.4
+ 1 Jehyve Floyd made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Jehyve Floyd made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on E.J. Stephens 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Jehyve Floyd 0.0
  Lukas Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett 7.0
  Alex Petrie missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Paulius Zalys 18.0
  Jacob Grandison missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Jacob Grandison made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Lukas Jarrett 18.0
Team Stats
Points 79 74
Field Goals 32-64 (50.0%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 27 28
Team 1 2
Assists 11 14
Steals 1 3
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
J. Floyd F
24 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
21
A. Petrie G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Holy Cross 16-16 354479
home team logo Lafayette 10-20 353974
Kirby Sports Center Easton, PA
Kirby Sports Center Easton, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Holy Cross 16-16 67.2 PPG 29.9 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Lafayette 10-20 73.6 PPG 36.1 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
20
J. Floyd F 12.9 PPG 6.2 RPG 3.5 APG 67.9 FG%
21
A. Petrie G 14.5 PPG 1.9 RPG 1.0 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
20
J. Floyd F 24 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
21
A. Petrie G 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 46.4
26.1 3PT FG% 40.9
60.0 FT% 72.2
Holy Cross
Starters
J. Floyd
J. Grandison
C. Green
A. Butler
M. Zignorski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Floyd 24 8 3 9/13 0/1 6/10 2 35 1 2 2 2 6
J. Grandison 22 16 3 9/19 3/9 1/2 3 38 0 0 2 5 11
C. Green 17 3 3 7/14 1/2 2/2 1 40 0 0 1 0 3
A. Butler 9 0 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 4 33 0 1 2 0 0
M. Zignorski 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette
Starters
J. Jaworski
L. Jarrett
E. Stephens
K. Stout
D. Hastings
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jaworski 22 0 0 7/11 3/6 5/7 2 35 1 0 1 0 0
L. Jarrett 10 12 4 4/7 0/1 2/2 4 33 1 0 1 2 10
E. Stephens 3 4 4 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 31 0 1 1 0 4
K. Stout 2 2 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 10 0 0 2 1 1
D. Hastings 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 2
