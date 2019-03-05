NEB
Nebraska
Cornhuskers
15-15
away team logo
76
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Tue Mar. 5
7:00pm
BONUS
91
TF 10
home team logo
MICHST
9 Michigan State
Spartans
24-6
ML: +785
MICHST -13.5, O/U 137
ML: -1230
NEB
MICHST

No Text

Goins scores 24 as No. 9 Michigan State tops Nebraska 91-76

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Kenny Goins scored 21 of his career-high 24 points in the first half and Matt McQuaid had a career-best 22, leading No. 9 Michigan State to a 91-76 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night.

The seniors along with freshman Aaron Henry, who scored a season-high 15 points, made up for Cassius Winston matching his season low with eight points.

The Spartans (24-6, 15-4 Big Ten) close the regular season against No. 7 Michigan (26-4, 15-4) at home Saturday night.

The Cornhuskers (15-15, 5-14) have lost four in a row and 11 of 13 in what might be Tim Miles ' final season as their coach.

Nebraska's James Palmer matched his season high with 30 points. Glynn Watson equaled his season best with 25 while Isaiah Roby added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Michigan State started slowly before taking control and leading 47-29 at halftime after Goins was 5 of 5 on 3-pointers and McQuaid scored 13 in the opening 20 minutes.

McQuaid topped his previous best scoring game with a 3 midway through the second half to give the Spartans a 69-55 advantage after Nebraska rallied to pull within seven points.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Miles fired back at a heckling fan who shouted his name and said he was going to get fired. ''You think so?'' Miles asked. ''Maybe they'll hire you.''

Miles is 112-112 at Nebraska, which would have to give him a $2.52 million buyout if the school fires him with two years left on his contract.

Michigan State: Henry played the way coach Tom Izzo hopes he can for the rest of the season. The shooting guard entered averaging just 4.9 points per game. He has not looked confident starting in place of Joshua Langford, who had season-ending foot surgery.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Will play Iowa at home on Sunday.

Michigan State: Hosts the rival Wolverines on Saturday night.

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Palmer Jr.
0 G
C. Winston
5 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
36.2 Field Goal % 47.3
31.8 Three Point % 42.2
78.9 Free Throw % 82.2
+ 1 Johnny Trueblood made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Johnny Trueblood made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Shooting foul on Conner George 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Johnny Trueblood 27.0
  Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Brock Washington made free throw 38.0
  Shooting foul on Brady Heiman 38.0
+ 2 Brock Washington made jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Conner George 54.0
  Nana Akenten missed 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Nana Akenten made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
Team Stats
Points 76 91
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 32-60 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 14-24 (58.3%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 19 28
Team 2 3
Assists 11 22
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Palmer Jr. G
30 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
25
K. Goins F
24 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Nebraska 15-15 294776
home team logo 9 Michigan State 24-6 474491
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Nebraska
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
I. Roby
A. Harris
T. Borchardt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 30 4 0 11/24 4/10 4/6 2 39 3 0 1 2 2
G. Watson Jr. 25 4 4 9/17 5/10 2/3 2 38 0 0 2 0 4
I. Roby 10 9 5 3/8 1/3 3/5 3 37 0 2 3 2 7
A. Harris 4 5 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 1 4
T. Borchardt 2 4 0 0/2 0/0 2/4 4 26 2 0 2 3 1
Bench
J. Trueblood
B. Heiman
N. Akenten
J. Costello
T. Thorbjarnarson
I. Copeland Jr.
D. Burke
T. Allen
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Trueblood 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
B. Heiman 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 0 0
N. Akenten 1 3 0 0/3 0/3 1/4 1 12 0 0 0 2 1
J. Costello 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Thorbjarnarson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
I. Copeland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 30 11 26/62 10/27 14/24 18 200 5 2 9 11 19
Michigan State
Starters
K. Goins
M. McQuaid
A. Henry
X. Tillman
C. Winston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Goins 24 8 3 8/13 6/9 2/2 3 28 0 0 0 3 5
M. McQuaid 22 5 4 6/7 4/5 6/6 1 29 2 0 1 0 5
A. Henry 15 5 3 5/8 1/2 4/4 3 23 0 1 1 1 4
X. Tillman 11 8 1 4/10 1/2 2/2 2 29 1 2 2 2 6
C. Winston 8 4 10 4/9 0/3 0/1 1 31 0 0 3 1 3
Bench
T. Kithier
B. Washington
G. Brown
C. George
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
F. Loyer
M. Bingham Jr.
K. Ahrens
J. Langford
N. Ward
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kithier 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/1 3 19 0 0 1 1 2
B. Washington 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Brown 2 4 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 22 0 1 0 2 2
C. George 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
B. Burke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hoiberg 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Loyer 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 2 0 0
M. Bingham Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 38 22 32/60 12/24 15/17 17 200 3 4 10 10 28
