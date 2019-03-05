SC
Silva's 22 points lead South Carolina to 71-54 win over A&M

  STATS AP
  Mar 05, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Chris Silva had 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help South Carolina snap a three-game skid with a 71-54 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

South Carolina (15-15, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) led for the majority of the night and used a big run in the first part of the second half to pull away for good.

The Gamecocks led by 5 at halftime and had pushed the lead to 52-40 after scoring five straight points, capped by a 3 from Silva, with about 15 minutes left.

Wendell Mitchell made four quick points for the Aggies after that. But South Carolina countered with a 10-1 spurt that extended it to 62-45 with about eight minutes remaining and cruised to the victory. Keyshawn Bryant and Hassani Gravett scored three points each in that stretch and Silva capped it with a dunk.

The Gamecocks made 8 of 10 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 13 3s. It was their second big long-range shooting game against the Aggies this season after they tied a school record by sinking 16 in an 84-77 win on Feb. 16.

Freshman A.J. Lawson led the team with six 3s in that first meeting, but with Lawson out with an ankle injury, Gravett and Silva led the way on Tuesday, making four each.

Texas A&M (13-16, 6-11) got 15 points from Mitchell and 14 from Savion Flagg as it lost for the second time in three games.

The Gamecocks had shot just 36.3 percent from the field during their losing streak, but rediscovered their offense against A&M, making 45 percent of their field goals, including shooting 57 percent on 3s.

Gravett added 17 points with eight assists for South Carolina and Bryant finished with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks got back on track offensively after three tough games, but will need to keep it up if they hope to make any noise in the SEC tournament next week.

Texas A&M: The Aggies managed to play well enough to hand Vanderbilt its 17th straight loss on Saturday, but they'll have to play much better if they hope to wrap up this tough regular season on a high note or do anything in the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Georgia on Saturday to end the regular season.

Texas A&M: Wraps up the regular season at Mississippi State on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Lawson
00 G
S. Flagg
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
41.3 Field Goal % 45.0
36.1 Three Point % 31.4
66.7 Free Throw % 63.0
  Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar 18.0
  Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg 30.0
  Tre Campbell missed free throw 30.0
  Personal foul on Christian Mekowulu 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant 50.0
  Tre Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar 1:19
  Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:21
  Offensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell 1:27
  Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:29
Team Stats
Points 71 54
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 13-23 (56.5%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 8-19 (42.1%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 21 21
Team 3 2
Assists 20 9
Steals 8 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
C. Silva F
22 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
W. Mitchell G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo South Carolina 15-15 393271
home team logo Texas A&M 13-16 342054
TEXAM -4, O/U 143.5
Reed Arena College Station, TX
TEXAM -4, O/U 143.5
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo South Carolina 15-15 73.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 13-16 71.3 PPG 41.2 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
30
C. Silva F 14.2 PPG 7.1 RPG 0.9 APG 49.2 FG%
1
W. Mitchell G 13.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.3 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
30
C. Silva F 22 PTS 17 REB 1 AST
11
W. Mitchell G 15 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
44.6 FG% 36.5
56.5 3PT FG% 21.7
42.1 FT% 68.8
South Carolina
Starters
C. Silva
H. Gravett
K. Bryant
F. Haase
T. Campbell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Silva 22 17 1 8/9 4/4 2/4 2 37 2 1 2 4 13
H. Gravett 17 2 8 5/14 4/7 3/6 1 38 1 0 1 0 2
K. Bryant 15 4 1 6/14 1/1 2/4 3 35 1 1 1 3 1
F. Haase 9 3 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 3 29 2 0 1 1 2
T. Campbell 3 1 9 1/9 1/6 0/1 3 38 1 0 3 0 1
Starters
C. Silva
H. Gravett
K. Bryant
F. Haase
T. Campbell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Silva 22 17 1 8/9 4/4 2/4 2 37 2 1 2 4 13
H. Gravett 17 2 8 5/14 4/7 3/6 1 38 1 0 1 0 2
K. Bryant 15 4 1 6/14 1/1 2/4 3 35 1 1 1 3 1
F. Haase 9 3 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 3 29 2 0 1 1 2
T. Campbell 3 1 9 1/9 1/6 0/1 3 38 1 0 3 0 1
Bench
M. Kotsar
N. Nelson
A. Frink
Q. Borup
E. Hinson
J. Bolden
J. Cudd
J. Minaya
A. Lawson
T. Moss
J. Couisnard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kotsar 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/4 2 17 1 0 0 2 2
N. Nelson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Frink 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Borup 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Hinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cudd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Minaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Couisnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 20 25/56 13/23 8/19 15 200 8 2 8 10 21
Texas A&M
Starters
W. Mitchell
S. Flagg
C. Mekowulu
C. Collins
B. Mahan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Mitchell 15 6 4 6/16 1/7 2/2 2 40 2 1 5 1 5
S. Flagg 14 11 1 6/15 2/6 0/0 0 40 0 0 0 7 4
C. Mekowulu 9 9 0 3/6 0/0 3/4 5 24 1 2 3 3 6
C. Collins 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 1
B. Mahan 0 0 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
W. Mitchell
S. Flagg
C. Mekowulu
C. Collins
B. Mahan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Mitchell 15 6 4 6/16 1/7 2/2 2 40 2 1 5 1 5
S. Flagg 14 11 1 6/15 2/6 0/0 0 40 0 0 0 7 4
C. Mekowulu 9 9 0 3/6 0/0 3/4 5 24 1 2 3 3 6
C. Collins 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 1
B. Mahan 0 0 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
J. Chandler
J. Nebo
J. Walker III
M. French
A. Gilder
F. Byers
J. Brown
C. Alo
T. Starks
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Chandler 11 4 1 4/7 2/3 1/1 3 26 1 0 1 1 3
J. Nebo 4 2 0 0/1 0/0 4/6 1 16 0 1 0 1 1
J. Walker III 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 2 10 0 0 2 0 1
M. French 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gilder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 34 9 19/52 5/23 11/16 15 200 4 4 13 13 21
