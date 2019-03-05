XAVIER
Xavier
Musketeers
16-14
away team logo
66
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Tue Mar. 5
6:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 10
home team logo
BUTLER
Butler
Bulldogs
16-14
ML: +151
ML: -176
XAVIER
BUTLER

No Text

Baldwin scores 24 to carry Butler past Xavier 71-66

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kamar Baldwin had 24 points as Butler edged past Xavier 71-66 on Tuesday night.

Paul Jorgensen had 19 points and five steals for Butler (16-14, 7-10 Big East Conference). Christian David added three blocks.

Paul Scruggs had 13 points for the Musketeers (16-14, 8-9), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. Tyrique Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds. Zach Hankins had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Musketeers with the win. Xavier defeated Butler 70-69 on Jan. 13. Butler finishes out the regular season against Providence on the road on Saturday. Xavier finishes out the regular season against St. John's at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Marshall
K. Baldwin
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
41.2 Field Goal % 44.7
28.9 Three Point % 31.2
71.7 Free Throw % 86.1
  Defensive rebound by Butler 0.0
  Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Quentin Goodin 4.0
+ 3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Hankins 4.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Kamar Baldwin 7.0
+ 2 Paul Scruggs made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Paul Jorgensen made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Paul Jorgensen made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Naji Marshall 13.0
Team Stats
Points 66 71
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 34
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 27 23
Team 1 3
Assists 9 10
Steals 2 11
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
T. Jones F
13 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Xavier 16-14 323466
home team logo Butler 16-14 353671
Team Stats
away team logo Xavier 16-14 72.2 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Butler 16-14 72.4 PPG 35.7 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
1
P. Scruggs G 11.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.3 APG 48.1 FG%
3
K. Baldwin G 17.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.3 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
P. Scruggs G 13 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
3
K. Baldwin G 24 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
44.1 FG% 41.3
30.4 3PT FG% 32.1
63.6 FT% 83.3
Xavier
Starters
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
Z. Hankins
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 13 8 0 6/10 0/0 1/3 3 25 0 0 2 2 6
P. Scruggs 13 5 0 5/10 2/7 1/2 3 30 1 0 1 0 5
Z. Hankins 12 9 3 5/7 0/0 2/2 0 26 0 3 1 4 5
N. Marshall 11 8 1 4/14 1/6 2/3 3 35 1 0 4 1 7
Q. Goodin 7 2 4 3/11 1/4 0/0 3 40 0 0 6 1 1
Bench
R. Welage
E. Harden
K. Castlin
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
K. Kennedy
D. James
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
A. Frazier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Welage 6 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 1
E. Harden 4 0 0 1/2 1/2 1/1 0 14 0 0 1 0 0
K. Castlin 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 2
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 35 9 26/59 7/23 7/11 15 200 2 3 15 8 27
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
P. Jorgensen
N. Fowler
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 24 6 3 10/17 2/5 2/2 3 36 4 1 3 1 5
P. Jorgensen 19 5 1 6/18 5/11 2/2 1 38 5 0 1 1 4
N. Fowler 7 1 1 3/5 0/2 1/1 3 22 0 0 1 0 1
S. McDermott 6 4 0 3/6 0/3 0/1 0 20 0 0 0 2 2
A. Thompson 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Tucker
C. David
J. Brunk
B. Golden
H. Baddley
B. Nze
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
M. Hastings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tucker 8 5 1 2/5 2/4 2/2 3 27 1 0 0 0 5
C. David 3 5 4 1/3 0/1 1/2 3 20 0 3 2 2 3
J. Brunk 2 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 9 0 0 0 1 1
B. Golden 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 1
H. Baddley 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 10 26/63 9/28 10/12 16 200 11 4 10 8 23
