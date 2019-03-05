Baldwin scores 24 to carry Butler past Xavier 71-66
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kamar Baldwin had 24 points as Butler edged past Xavier 71-66 on Tuesday night.
Paul Jorgensen had 19 points and five steals for Butler (16-14, 7-10 Big East Conference). Christian David added three blocks.
Paul Scruggs had 13 points for the Musketeers (16-14, 8-9), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. Tyrique Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds. Zach Hankins had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Musketeers with the win. Xavier defeated Butler 70-69 on Jan. 13. Butler finishes out the regular season against Providence on the road on Saturday. Xavier finishes out the regular season against St. John's at home on Saturday.
---
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|28.9
|Three Point %
|31.2
|71.7
|Free Throw %
|86.1
|Defensive rebound by Butler
|0.0
|Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Quentin Goodin
|4.0
|+ 3
|Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Hankins
|4.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Kamar Baldwin
|7.0
|+ 2
|Paul Scruggs made driving layup
|8.0
|+ 1
|Paul Jorgensen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Paul Jorgensen made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Naji Marshall
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|71
|Field Goals
|26-59 (44.1%)
|26-63 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|34
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|2
|11
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
1
|P. Scruggs G
|11.8 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|3.3 APG
|48.1 FG%
|
3
|K. Baldwin G
|17.4 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.3 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Scruggs G
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|K. Baldwin G
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.1
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|13
|8
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|P. Scruggs
|13
|5
|0
|5/10
|2/7
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Z. Hankins
|12
|9
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|26
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|N. Marshall
|11
|8
|1
|4/14
|1/6
|2/3
|3
|35
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|Q. Goodin
|7
|2
|4
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|40
|0
|0
|6
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|24
|6
|3
|10/17
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|36
|4
|1
|3
|1
|5
|P. Jorgensen
|19
|5
|1
|6/18
|5/11
|2/2
|1
|38
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|N. Fowler
|7
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|1/1
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. McDermott
|6
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|A. Thompson
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
