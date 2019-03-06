LIU-Brooklyn beats Sacred Heart 71-62 in NEC tourney
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Raiquan Clark had 21 points as Long Island-Brooklyn topped Sacred Heart 71-62 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.
Clark also had seven turnovers but no assists.
Eral Penn had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Long Island-Brooklyn (16-15). Jashaun Agosto added 15 points.
Sean Hoehn had 17 points for the Pioneers (15-17). E.J. Anosike added 14 points and eight rebounds. Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.
---
---
|25.0
|Min. Per Game
|25.0
|8.5
|Pts. Per Game
|8.5
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|38.0
|Field Goal %
|60.0
|26.5
|Three Point %
|50.0
|66.0
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|+ 1
|Raiquan Clark made free throw
|1.0
|Shooting foul on E.J. Anosike
|1.0
|+ 2
|Raiquan Clark made layup
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Cameron Parker, stolen by Raiquan Clark
|4.0
|+ 1
|Raiquan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Raiquan Clark made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Kinnon LaRose
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto
|18.0
|Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Jashaun Agosto made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Jashaun Agosto made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|62
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|23-63 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|2-19 (10.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|41
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|2
|9
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|LIU-Brooklyn 16-15
|74.6 PPG
|41 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Sacred Heart 15-17
|80.5 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|43.4
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|10.5
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Clark
|21
|6
|0
|7/13
|1/4
|6/9
|4
|33
|1
|0
|7
|0
|6
|J. Agosto
|15
|5
|1
|5/11
|3/3
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|E. Penn
|15
|9
|1
|4/9
|3/5
|4/5
|4
|31
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|J. Batts
|8
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/3
|2/2
|5
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Flowers
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|34
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hoehn
|17
|1
|0
|6/11
|0/3
|5/6
|2
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|E. Anosike
|14
|8
|2
|5/12
|0/2
|4/6
|4
|35
|2
|1
|2
|2
|6
|J. Spellman
|9
|9
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|28
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|K. LaRose
|4
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Parker
|2
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
