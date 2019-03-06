LIU
No Text

LIU-Brooklyn beats Sacred Heart 71-62 in NEC tourney

  • Mar 06, 2019

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Raiquan Clark had 21 points as Long Island-Brooklyn topped Sacred Heart 71-62 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Clark also had seven turnovers but no assists.

Eral Penn had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Long Island-Brooklyn (16-15). Jashaun Agosto added 15 points.

Sean Hoehn had 17 points for the Pioneers (15-17). E.J. Anosike added 14 points and eight rebounds. Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.

Team Stats
Points 71 62
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 23-63 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 2-19 (10.5%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 41
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 28 22
Team 2 9
Assists 8 10
Steals 6 3
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
LIU-Brooklyn
Starters
R. Clark
J. Agosto
E. Penn
J. Batts
T. Flowers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Clark 21 6 0 7/13 1/4 6/9 4 33 1 0 7 0 6
J. Agosto 15 5 1 5/11 3/3 2/2 3 32 0 0 1 1 4
E. Penn 15 9 1 4/9 3/5 4/5 4 31 0 3 1 1 8
J. Batts 8 2 2 2/6 2/3 2/2 5 28 1 0 1 1 1
T. Flowers 7 4 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 34 3 1 0 1 3
Bench
A. Bradley
J. van Sauers
R. Frias
G. Cisse
V. Cotton
S. Hicks
C. Owens Jr.
O. Ndim
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Bradley 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 1 2
J. van Sauers 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 4 0 3
R. Frias 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 14 1 2 0 0 1
G. Cisse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cotton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Owens Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ndim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 33 8 23/53 11/24 14/18 21 200 6 6 16 5 28
Sacred Heart
Starters
S. Hoehn
E. Anosike
J. Spellman
K. LaRose
C. Parker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Hoehn 17 1 0 6/11 0/3 5/6 2 30 1 0 4 0 1
E. Anosike 14 8 2 5/12 0/2 4/6 4 35 2 1 2 2 6
J. Spellman 9 9 0 3/6 0/1 3/6 1 28 0 1 0 4 5
K. LaRose 4 0 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 0 0
C. Parker 2 1 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 28 0 0 3 0 1
Bench
K. Ozier
Z. Radz
Z. Pfaffenberger
A. Clarke
A. Watson
M. Cephas
G. Vonleh II
C. Martin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ozier 9 7 2 3/13 2/7 1/2 4 23 0 0 1 3 4
Z. Radz 7 3 0 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 18 0 0 1 1 2
Z. Pfaffenberger 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
A. Clarke 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
A. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cephas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Vonleh II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 32 10 23/63 2/19 14/22 18 200 3 2 12 10 22
