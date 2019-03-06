LSALLE
La Salle
Explorers
9-20
39
FINAL
End
2nd
Wed Mar. 6
7:00pm
70
home team logo
DAYTON
Dayton
Flyers
20-10
Crutcher carries Dayton over La Salle 70-39

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Jalen Crutcher recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 70-39 win over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Josh Cunningham had 18 points for Dayton (20-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Obi Toppin added 13 points. Ryan Mikesell had 12 points for the hosts.

The Explorers' 39 points on 28.1 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Dayton opponent this season.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 25-18 heading to the locker room at halftime, Dayton kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Explorers' 21 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Jared Kimbrough had nine rebounds for the Explorers (9-20, 7-10).

Pookie Powell, who led the Explorers in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 9).

Dayton finishes out the regular season against Duquesne on the road on Saturday. La Salle finishes out the regular season against Fordham at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Powell
J. Crutcher
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
40.5 Field Goal % 41.1
33.6 Three Point % 36.2
84.7 Free Throw % 70.8
+ 3 Jack Westerfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Camron Greer 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Trey Landers 30.0
  Jack Westerfield missed jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack Westerfield 57.0
  Jayson Brower missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Offensive rebound by Cian Sullivan 1:12
  David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
+ 3 Josh Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Frankie Policelli 1:37
  Cheddi Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:39
+ 2 Trey Landers made driving layup 1:54
Team Stats
Points 39 70
Field Goals 16-57 (28.1%) 25-51 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 4-27 (14.8%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 21 28
Team 2 4
Assists 6 19
Steals 5 5
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 19 6
Technicals 0 0
1
D. Beatty G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
0
J. Cunningham F
18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
away team logo La Salle 9-20 68.7 PPG 37.7 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Dayton 20-10 73.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
1
D. Beatty G 7.7 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.5 APG 35.6 FG%
0
J. Cunningham F 13.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.6 APG 64.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Beatty G 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
0
J. Cunningham F 18 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
28.1 FG% 49.0
14.8 3PT FG% 37.5
75.0 FT% 73.7
La Salle
Starters
I. Deas
T. Carter
S. Phiri
P. Powell
E. Croswell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Deas 8 2 1 4/14 0/7 0/0 0 20 0 0 2 1 1
T. Carter 6 3 0 3/8 0/4 0/0 3 28 2 0 2 1 2
S. Phiri 6 0 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 4 27 1 0 3 0 0
P. Powell 0 7 2 0/9 0/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 0 7
E. Croswell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 1 1 0 1
Bench
D. Beatty
J. Kimbrough
C. Sullivan
C. Mosely
M. Brookins
J. Brower
A. Lafond
S. Spencer
J. Moultrie
J. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 9 2 1 3/9 2/5 1/2 3 30 0 2 2 0 2
J. Kimbrough 8 9 2 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 31 1 2 1 3 6
C. Sullivan 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 3 2
C. Mosely 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Brookins 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 1 0 0
J. Brower 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Lafond 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 29 6 16/57 4/27 3/4 19 200 5 5 13 8 21
Dayton
J. Cunningham
O. Toppin
R. Mikesell
J. Crutcher
J. Westerfield
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 18 5 1 6/8 1/1 5/6 1 33 1 0 0 3 2
O. Toppin 13 4 3 6/9 0/1 1/2 0 29 1 0 2 1 3
R. Mikesell 12 3 3 4/8 2/5 2/2 3 27 0 0 1 1 2
J. Crutcher 11 12 6 4/12 1/4 2/2 1 37 1 0 4 0 12
J. Westerfield 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
T. Landers
D. Cohill
J. Davis
C. Greer
F. Policelli
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Landers 7 6 2 2/5 1/1 2/4 0 25 1 0 1 2 4
D. Cohill 6 3 3 2/3 0/1 2/3 0 29 0 0 0 0 3
J. Davis 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 3 0 0
C. Greer 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Policelli 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 35 19 25/51 6/16 14/19 6 200 5 0 11 7 28
