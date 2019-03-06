Crutcher carries Dayton over La Salle 70-39
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Jalen Crutcher recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 70-39 win over La Salle on Wednesday night.
Josh Cunningham had 18 points for Dayton (20-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Obi Toppin added 13 points. Ryan Mikesell had 12 points for the hosts.
The Explorers' 39 points on 28.1 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Dayton opponent this season.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 25-18 heading to the locker room at halftime, Dayton kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Explorers' 21 second-half points marked a season low for the team.
Jared Kimbrough had nine rebounds for the Explorers (9-20, 7-10).
Pookie Powell, who led the Explorers in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 9).
Dayton finishes out the regular season against Duquesne on the road on Saturday. La Salle finishes out the regular season against Fordham at home on Saturday.
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|33.6
|Three Point %
|36.2
|84.7
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|+ 3
|Jack Westerfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Camron Greer
|26.0
|Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
|30.0
|Jack Westerfield missed jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Jack Westerfield
|57.0
|Jayson Brower missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|Offensive rebound by Cian Sullivan
|1:12
|David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|+ 3
|Josh Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by Frankie Policelli
|1:37
|Cheddi Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:39
|+ 2
|Trey Landers made driving layup
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|39
|70
|Field Goals
|16-57 (28.1%)
|25-51 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-27 (14.8%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|6
|19
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|19
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Beatty G
|7.7 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.5 APG
|35.6 FG%
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|13.9 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|64.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Beatty G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Cunningham F
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|28.1
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|14.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Deas
|8
|2
|1
|4/14
|0/7
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Carter
|6
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Phiri
|6
|0
|0
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|P. Powell
|0
|7
|2
|0/9
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|E. Croswell
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|18
|5
|1
|6/8
|1/1
|5/6
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|O. Toppin
|13
|4
|3
|6/9
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|29
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|R. Mikesell
|12
|3
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Crutcher
|11
|12
|6
|4/12
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|12
|J. Westerfield
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
