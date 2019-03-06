Likekele scores 23 for Oklahoma State in 67-64 win at Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) Isaac Likekele had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as last-place Oklahoma State won 67-64 at Baylor on Wednesday night.
Yor Anei added 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the Cowboys (11-19, 4-13 Big 12), who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 10 games. Baylor (19-11, 10-7) suffered its second loss in a row.
Anei provided the Cowboys with their margin of victory when he made two free throws with 1:30 left and added a layup with 47 seconds left that made it 67-62.
Baylor had a pair of chances to tie in the closing seconds. After Mario Kegler missed a 3-pointer from the left corner, the Bears kept possession after a wild scramble for the rebound with several players on the floor when officials blew the whistle with five seconds left. But King McClure's ensuing shot from the left wing came up well short of the rim.
Thomas Dziagwa finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys, who held Baylor to 25 percent (7 for 28) shooting in the second half. The Bears missed their last four shots from the floor after Jared Butler made a 3-pointer with 4:33 to go.
Makai Mason had 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Bears. Freddie Gillespie was 6 for 9 in the post for 14 points.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys won despite an off shooting night from 3-point range. They were 5 for 29 as a team, with Dziagwa and Lindy Waters - two of the top 3-point shooters in the Big 12 - combining to go 3 for 18. Likekele helped Oklahoma State balance, driving to the basket at will for scores or assists. The Cowboys outscored Baylor 38-24 in the paint.
Baylor: The Bears had plenty of chances to blow this one open early, including when they scored the first eight points. They led by as many as seven in the second and had the crowd into it after back-to-back dunks by Gillespie early in the second half, but they soon began settling for jump shots early in the shot clock and couldn't find any offensive rhythm down the stretch.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State is home for its regular season finale Saturday against West Virginia in a matchup of the teams tied for last place in the Big 12 standings.
Baylor finishes the regular season Saturday at Kansas, which for the first time in 15 years won't be the Big 12 regular season champion.
---
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|37.4
|Field Goal %
|40.1
|29.6
|Three Point %
|35.7
|76.0
|Free Throw %
|82.7
|Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|1.0
|King McClure missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|6.0
|Mario Kegler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|15.0
|Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Makai Mason made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Makai Mason made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Thomas Dziagwa
|46.0
|+ 2
|Yor Anei made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III
|47.0
|Bad pass turnover on King McClure, stolen by Cameron McGriff
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|64
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|21-60 (35.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-29 (17.2%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|45
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|32
|31
|Team
|2
|8
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Fouls
|14
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma State 11-19
|67.4 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Baylor 19-11
|72.2 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|I. Likekele G
|8.2 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|3.8 APG
|45.7 FG%
|
10
|M. Mason G
|14.4 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.1 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Likekele G
|23 PTS
|9 REB
|6 AST
|M. Mason G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|35.0
|
|
|17.2
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Likekele
|23
|9
|6
|10/15
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Y. Anei
|14
|9
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|32
|1
|6
|0
|2
|7
|T. Dziagwa
|11
|8
|1
|3/13
|2/11
|3/4
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|L. Waters III
|9
|1
|2
|3/11
|1/7
|2/2
|4
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. McGriff
|5
|7
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|35
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mason
|19
|4
|5
|6/16
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Butler
|9
|3
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|6/7
|5
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Vital
|7
|10
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|28
|1
|2
|2
|2
|8
|K. McClure
|5
|6
|1
|2/7
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|M. Kegler
|2
|6
|1
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
