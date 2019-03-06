OKLAST
Oklahoma State
Cowboys
11-19
67
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Wed Mar. 6
9:00pm
BONUS
64
TF 9
BAYLOR
Baylor
Bears
19-11
ML: +354
BAYLOR -9, O/U 136.5
ML: -447
OKLAST
BAYLOR

Likekele scores 23 for Oklahoma State in 67-64 win at Baylor

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Isaac Likekele had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as last-place Oklahoma State won 67-64 at Baylor on Wednesday night.

Yor Anei added 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the Cowboys (11-19, 4-13 Big 12), who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 10 games. Baylor (19-11, 10-7) suffered its second loss in a row.

Anei provided the Cowboys with their margin of victory when he made two free throws with 1:30 left and added a layup with 47 seconds left that made it 67-62.

Baylor had a pair of chances to tie in the closing seconds. After Mario Kegler missed a 3-pointer from the left corner, the Bears kept possession after a wild scramble for the rebound with several players on the floor when officials blew the whistle with five seconds left. But King McClure's ensuing shot from the left wing came up well short of the rim.

Thomas Dziagwa finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys, who held Baylor to 25 percent (7 for 28) shooting in the second half. The Bears missed their last four shots from the floor after Jared Butler made a 3-pointer with 4:33 to go.

Makai Mason had 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Bears. Freddie Gillespie was 6 for 9 in the post for 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys won despite an off shooting night from 3-point range. They were 5 for 29 as a team, with Dziagwa and Lindy Waters - two of the top 3-point shooters in the Big 12 - combining to go 3 for 18. Likekele helped Oklahoma State balance, driving to the basket at will for scores or assists. The Cowboys outscored Baylor 38-24 in the paint.

Baylor: The Bears had plenty of chances to blow this one open early, including when they scored the first eight points. They led by as many as seven in the second and had the crowd into it after back-to-back dunks by Gillespie early in the second half, but they soon began settling for jump shots early in the shot clock and couldn't find any offensive rhythm down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State is home for its regular season finale Saturday against West Virginia in a matchup of the teams tied for last place in the Big 12 standings.

Baylor finishes the regular season Saturday at Kansas, which for the first time in 15 years won't be the Big 12 regular season champion.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. McGriff
12 F
M. Mason
10 G
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
37.4 Field Goal % 40.1
29.6 Three Point % 35.7
76.0 Free Throw % 82.7
  Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff 1.0
  King McClure missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Mark Vital 6.0
  Mario Kegler missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Mark Vital 15.0
  Lindy Waters III missed jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Makai Mason made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Makai Mason made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Thomas Dziagwa 46.0
+ 2 Yor Anei made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 47.0
  Bad pass turnover on King McClure, stolen by Cameron McGriff 1:10
Team Stats
Points 67 64
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 21-60 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 5-29 (17.2%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 45
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 32 31
Team 2 8
Assists 14 16
Steals 6 4
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
13
I. Likekele G
23 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
10
M. Mason G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
Oklahoma State
Starters
I. Likekele
Y. Anei
T. Dziagwa
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Likekele 23 9 6 10/15 0/1 3/5 3 32 0 0 2 1 8
Y. Anei 14 9 2 5/9 0/0 4/4 3 32 1 6 0 2 7
T. Dziagwa 11 8 1 3/13 2/11 3/4 2 35 0 0 2 1 7
L. Waters III 9 1 2 3/11 1/7 2/2 4 34 2 0 1 0 1
C. McGriff 5 7 2 2/9 1/5 0/0 1 35 3 0 0 1 6
Bench
C. Jones
D. Demuth
T. Reeves
L. Major
G. Simpson
D. Mitchell
T. Taylor
C. Wagner
J. Hadlock
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 5 3 1 2/7 1/5 0/3 1 21 0 0 0 0 3
D. Demuth 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Major - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 37 14 25/64 5/29 12/18 14 200 6 6 6 5 32
Baylor
Starters
M. Mason
J. Butler
M. Vital
K. McClure
M. Kegler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mason 19 4 5 6/16 3/6 4/4 2 37 0 0 1 0 4
J. Butler 9 3 3 1/6 1/4 6/7 5 29 1 0 0 0 3
M. Vital 7 10 4 2/6 0/1 3/5 4 28 1 2 2 2 8
K. McClure 5 6 1 2/7 1/6 0/0 3 26 0 0 4 1 5
M. Kegler 2 6 1 1/8 0/2 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 0 6
Bench
F. Gillespie
D. Bandoo
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
J. Lindsey
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
D. Allen
M. Mayer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Gillespie 14 3 0 6/9 0/0 2/6 1 27 2 1 0 2 1
D. Bandoo 8 5 2 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 23 0 0 2 1 4
F. Thamba 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 37 16 21/60 7/24 15/22 17 200 4 3 9 6 31
