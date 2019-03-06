RICH
UMASS

No Text

Holloway lifts UMass past Richmond 87-79

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Rashaan Holloway had 28 points plus 12 rebounds as UMass got past Richmond 87-79 on Wednesday night. Jonathan Laurent added 20 points for the Minutemen.

Luwane Pipkins had eight assists and six rebounds for UMass (11-19, 4-13 Atlantic 10 Conference). Unique McLean added seven rebounds.

Carl Pierre, who was second on the Minutemen in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

UMass totaled 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Grant Golden had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Spiders (12-18, 6-11). Jacob Gilyard added 20 points and six assists. Nathan Cayo had 10 points.

UMass finishes out the regular season against Rhode Island on the road on Saturday. Richmond finishes out the regular season against Davidson at home on Saturday.

---

---

Key Players
J. Gilyard
L. Pipkins
2 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
48.8 Field Goal % 34.4
38.1 Three Point % 28.7
77.1 Free Throw % 80.5
Team Stats
Points 79 87
Field Goals 28-66 (42.4%) 32-63 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 47
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 15 27
Team 4 5
Assists 19 23
Steals 6 3
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
Richmond
Starters
G. Golden
J. Gilyard
N. Cayo
J. Wojcik
A. Gustavson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Golden 21 9 6 9/16 1/6 2/4 2 31 0 1 1 1 8
J. Gilyard 20 1 6 5/12 3/8 7/7 2 39 0 0 2 1 0
N. Cayo 10 3 1 5/13 0/0 0/1 2 32 1 1 2 1 2
J. Wojcik 8 1 3 2/6 2/5 2/2 2 26 1 1 0 1 0
A. Gustavson 7 5 3 2/8 1/5 2/2 3 30 3 1 1 3 2
Massachusetts
Starters
R. Holloway
S. Chatman
U. McLean
C. Pierre
T. Wood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Holloway 28 12 2 12/17 0/0 4/6 1 25 0 0 1 6 6
S. Chatman 8 4 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 25 1 2 1 2 2
U. McLean 6 7 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 26 0 1 2 3 4
C. Pierre 6 3 4 2/10 2/6 0/0 2 33 1 0 0 0 3
T. Wood 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 0
