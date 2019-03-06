Holloway lifts UMass past Richmond 87-79
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Rashaan Holloway had 28 points plus 12 rebounds as UMass got past Richmond 87-79 on Wednesday night. Jonathan Laurent added 20 points for the Minutemen.
Luwane Pipkins had eight assists and six rebounds for UMass (11-19, 4-13 Atlantic 10 Conference). Unique McLean added seven rebounds.
Carl Pierre, who was second on the Minutemen in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).
UMass totaled 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.
Grant Golden had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Spiders (12-18, 6-11). Jacob Gilyard added 20 points and six assists. Nathan Cayo had 10 points.
UMass finishes out the regular season against Rhode Island on the road on Saturday. Richmond finishes out the regular season against Davidson at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|34.4
|38.1
|Three Point %
|28.7
|77.1
|Free Throw %
|80.5
|+ 3
|Noah Yates made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson
|9.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Noah Yates
|13.0
|+ 3
|Andre Gustavson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Wojcik
|14.0
|+ 1
|Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Noah Yates
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|25.0
|Noah Yates missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|87
|Field Goals
|28-66 (42.4%)
|32-63 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-31 (29.0%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|47
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|15
|27
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|19
|23
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Richmond 12-18
|70.6 PPG
|31.7 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Massachusetts 11-19
|70.2 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|G. Golden F
|17.1 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|3.3 APG
|51.5 FG%
|
45
|R. Holloway C
|9.1 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|0.4 APG
|70.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Golden F
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|6 AST
|R. Holloway C
|28 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|29.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Golden
|21
|9
|6
|9/16
|1/6
|2/4
|2
|31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|J. Gilyard
|20
|1
|6
|5/12
|3/8
|7/7
|2
|39
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|N. Cayo
|10
|3
|1
|5/13
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|32
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Wojcik
|8
|1
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A. Gustavson
|7
|5
|3
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|30
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Golden
|21
|9
|6
|9/16
|1/6
|2/4
|2
|31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|J. Gilyard
|20
|1
|6
|5/12
|3/8
|7/7
|2
|39
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|N. Cayo
|10
|3
|1
|5/13
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|32
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Wojcik
|8
|1
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A. Gustavson
|7
|5
|3
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|30
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Yates
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Grace
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Koureissi
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|23
|19
|28/66
|9/31
|14/17
|17
|200
|6
|4
|6
|8
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Holloway
|28
|12
|2
|12/17
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6
|S. Chatman
|8
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|U. McLean
|6
|7
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|C. Pierre
|6
|3
|4
|2/10
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Wood
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Holloway
|28
|12
|2
|12/17
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6
|S. Chatman
|8
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|U. McLean
|6
|7
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|C. Pierre
|6
|3
|4
|2/10
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Wood
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Laurent
|20
|6
|2
|6/8
|4/5
|4/4
|4
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|L. Pipkins
|9
|6
|8
|2/8
|1/5
|4/5
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|K. Clergeot
|8
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|3/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Baptiste
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|K. Hayward
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|42
|23
|32/63
|8/18
|15/21
|18
|200
|3
|3
|11
|15
|27
