South Florida defeats Tulane 75-70

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) David Collins and Justin Brown scored 20 points apiece as South Florida narrowly beat Tulane 75-70 on Wednesday night.

T.J. Lang had 11 points for South Florida (19-11, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Alexis Yetna added eight rebounds.

Caleb Daniels had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Green Wave (4-25, 0-17), who have now lost 19 games in a row. Connor Crabtree added 19 points. Samir Sehic had 19 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. South Florida defeated Tulane 66-48 on Jan. 9. South Florida finishes out the regular season against SMU at home on Sunday. Tulane finishes out the regular season against Wichita State at home on Saturday.

Key Players
L. Rideau
3 G
C. Daniels
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
39.8 Field Goal % 43.5
30.6 Three Point % 34.1
55.6 Free Throw % 67.1
  Offensive rebound by Tulane 1.0
  Jordan Cornish missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Moses Wood 12.0
+ 2 Caleb Daniels made floating jump shot 12.0
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Connor Crabtree 18.0
  Defensive rebound by David Collins 16.0
  Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
Team Stats
Points 75 70
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 13-30 (43.3%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 10-20 (50.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 31
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 22 19
Team 4 7
Assists 14 19
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
13
J. Brown G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
10
C. Daniels G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo South Florida 19-11 373875
home team logo Tulane 4-25 264470
TULANE 8, O/U 136
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
TULANE 8, O/U 136
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 19-11 72.2 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Tulane 4-25 66.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
0
D. Collins G 15.1 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.6 APG 39.3 FG%
10
C. Daniels G 16.0 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.2 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Collins G 20 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
10
C. Daniels G 20 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
44.1 FG% 44.4
43.3 3PT FG% 38.9
50.0 FT% 71.4
South Florida
Starters
J. Brown
D. Collins
A. Yetna
X. Castaneda
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brown 20 3 1 7/13 5/9 1/3 2 29 1 0 1 1 2
D. Collins 20 2 4 5/8 2/4 8/13 4 31 0 0 2 0 2
A. Yetna 9 8 2 4/12 1/4 0/0 4 31 0 1 2 3 5
X. Castaneda 7 3 3 3/9 1/5 0/0 0 33 1 0 5 0 3
M. Durr 4 10 0 2/4 0/0 0/2 3 23 0 1 1 4 6
Bench
T. Lang
A. Maricevic
M. Kiir
R. Williams
L. Rideau
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lang 11 3 2 4/8 3/6 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 2 1
A. Maricevic 4 3 1 1/3 1/2 1/2 4 14 0 0 0 1 2
M. Kiir 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
R. Williams 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 1 1
L. Rideau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 34 14 26/59 13/30 10/20 20 200 4 2 13 12 22
Tulane
Starters
C. Daniels
S. Sehic
C. Crabtree
B. Paul
J. Cornish
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Daniels 20 6 7 6/13 3/6 5/6 3 34 1 0 4 2 4
S. Sehic 19 5 1 9/14 0/2 1/3 2 29 0 1 1 3 2
C. Crabtree 19 4 3 5/9 3/4 6/7 3 28 2 0 2 0 4
B. Paul 6 4 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 28 2 1 1 0 4
J. Cornish 3 4 5 1/7 1/3 0/0 2 34 2 0 2 0 4
Bench
K. Zhang
M. Wood
S. Barrett
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Zhang 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 1
M. Wood 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 4 15 0 0 2 0 0
S. Barrett 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/1 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 24 19 24/54 7/18 15/21 20 200 7 2 14 5 19
