South Florida defeats Tulane 75-70
NEW ORLEANS (AP) David Collins and Justin Brown scored 20 points apiece as South Florida narrowly beat Tulane 75-70 on Wednesday night.
T.J. Lang had 11 points for South Florida (19-11, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Alexis Yetna added eight rebounds.
Caleb Daniels had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Green Wave (4-25, 0-17), who have now lost 19 games in a row. Connor Crabtree added 19 points. Samir Sehic had 19 points.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. South Florida defeated Tulane 66-48 on Jan. 9. South Florida finishes out the regular season against SMU at home on Sunday. Tulane finishes out the regular season against Wichita State at home on Saturday.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|30.6
|Three Point %
|34.1
|55.6
|Free Throw %
|67.1
|Offensive rebound by Tulane
|1.0
|Jordan Cornish missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Moses Wood
|12.0
|+ 2
|Caleb Daniels made floating jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Connor Crabtree
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by David Collins
|16.0
|Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|70
|Field Goals
|26-59 (44.1%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-30 (43.3%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-20 (50.0%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|31
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|South Florida 19-11
|72.2 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Tulane 4-25
|66.6 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Collins G
|15.1 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.6 APG
|39.3 FG%
|
10
|C. Daniels G
|16.0 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|3.2 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Collins G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|C. Daniels G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|
|44.1
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|43.3
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lang
|11
|3
|2
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Maricevic
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Kiir
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Williams
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Rideau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Scekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|34
|14
|26/59
|13/30
|10/20
|20
|200
|4
|2
|13
|12
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zhang
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Wood
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Barrett
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ajang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|24
|19
|24/54
|7/18
|15/21
|20
|200
|7
|2
|14
|5
|19
