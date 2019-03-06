Grady lifts Davidson past St. Bonaventure 64-46
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady had 23 points as Davidson topped Saint Bonaventure 64-46 on Wednesday night.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (22-8, 13-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton added 11 points.
Saint Bonaventure scored 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Dominick Welch had 14 points for the Bonnies (15-15, 11-6), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Osun Osunniyi added 11 rebounds and three blocks.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bonnies for the season. Davidson defeated Saint Bonaventure 75-66 on Feb. 1. Davidson finishes out the regular season against Richmond on the road on Saturday. Saint Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against Saint Louis at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|40.1
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|27.8
|Three Point %
|35.5
|78.4
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|+ 1
|Melkisedek Moreaux made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Melkisedek Moreaux made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Bates Jones
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Melkisedek Moreaux
|18.0
|Amadi Ikpeze missed layup
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Nelson Kaputo
|48.0
|David Czerapowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|+ 3
|Nelson Kaputo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Melkisedek Moreaux
|1:09
|+ 2
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made driving layup
|1:18
|Bad pass turnover on Jalen Poyser, stolen by Luka Brajkovic
|1:24
|+ 1
|KiShawn Pritchett made free throw
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|64
|Field Goals
|17-52 (32.7%)
|21-48 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|36
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|16
|24
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|7
|13
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|14
|10
|Technicals
|2
|1
|
|32.7
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Welch
|14
|2
|0
|5/15
|4/11
|0/1
|0
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Griffin
|8
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Lofton
|8
|2
|5
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. Osunniyi
|6
|11
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|3
|0
|3
|8
|C. Stockard
|1
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Welch
|14
|2
|0
|5/15
|4/11
|0/1
|0
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Griffin
|8
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Lofton
|8
|2
|5
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. Osunniyi
|6
|11
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|3
|0
|3
|8
|C. Stockard
|1
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Poyser
|4
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Kaputo
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Moreaux
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Ikpeze
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Okoli
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|22
|7
|17/52
|5/18
|7/11
|14
|200
|6
|3
|10
|6
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|23
|5
|2
|9/20
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Gudmundsson
|17
|9
|2
|7/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|0
|5
|0
|9
|L. Frampton
|11
|4
|4
|3/5
|3/5
|2/3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Pritchett
|5
|4
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|5/5
|2
|23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Kovacevic
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|23
|5
|2
|9/20
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Gudmundsson
|17
|9
|2
|7/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|0
|5
|0
|9
|L. Frampton
|11
|4
|4
|3/5
|3/5
|2/3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Pritchett
|5
|4
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|5/5
|2
|23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Kovacevic
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|3
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Brajkovic
|3
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|11
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|M. Wynter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Czerapowicz
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|32
|13
|21/48
|11/23
|11/14
|10
|200
|5
|2
|12
|8
|24
-
FRESNO
SDGST66
71
2nd 1:24 CBSSN
-
OREGST
WASH66
66
2nd 33.0 PACN
-
OREG
WASHST41
32
2nd 18:18 FS1
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final