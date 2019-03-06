STBON
St. Bona.
Bonnies
15-15
away team logo
46
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
STAD
Wed Mar. 6
7:00pm
BONUS
64
TF 7
home team logo
DAVID
Davidson
Wildcats
22-8
ML: +172
DAVID -4.5, O/U 129.5
ML: -202
STBON
DAVID

No Text

Grady lifts Davidson past St. Bonaventure 64-46

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady had 23 points as Davidson topped Saint Bonaventure 64-46 on Wednesday night.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (22-8, 13-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton added 11 points.

Saint Bonaventure scored 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Dominick Welch had 14 points for the Bonnies (15-15, 11-6), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Osun Osunniyi added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bonnies for the season. Davidson defeated Saint Bonaventure 75-66 on Feb. 1. Davidson finishes out the regular season against Richmond on the road on Saturday. Saint Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against Saint Louis at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Stockard
J. Gudmundsson
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
40.1 Field Goal % 46.7
27.8 Three Point % 35.5
78.4 Free Throw % 81.8
+ 1 Melkisedek Moreaux made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Melkisedek Moreaux made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Bates Jones 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Melkisedek Moreaux 18.0
  Amadi Ikpeze missed layup 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Nelson Kaputo 48.0
  David Czerapowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 3 Nelson Kaputo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Melkisedek Moreaux 1:09
+ 2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made driving layup 1:18
  Bad pass turnover on Jalen Poyser, stolen by Luka Brajkovic 1:24
+ 1 KiShawn Pritchett made free throw 1:26
Team Stats
Points 46 64
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 36
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 16 24
Team 6 4
Assists 7 13
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 14 10
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
1
D. Welch G
14 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
31
K. Grady G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bona. 15-15 172946
home team logo Davidson 22-8 303464
DAVID -4.5, O/U 129.5
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
DAVID -4.5, O/U 129.5
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bona. 15-15 67.2 PPG 37.2 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Davidson 22-8 71.6 PPG 37.2 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
1
D. Welch G 6.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.5 APG 39.0 FG%
31
K. Grady G 16.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.8 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Welch G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
31
K. Grady G 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
32.7 FG% 43.8
27.8 3PT FG% 47.8
63.6 FT% 78.6
St. Bona.
Starters
D. Welch
L. Griffin
K. Lofton
O. Osunniyi
C. Stockard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Welch 14 2 0 5/15 4/11 0/1 0 36 1 0 1 1 1
L. Griffin 8 3 0 3/9 0/0 2/4 1 30 1 0 2 1 2
K. Lofton 8 2 5 3/9 0/3 2/2 3 39 3 0 1 0 2
O. Osunniyi 6 11 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 38 0 3 0 3 8
C. Stockard 1 1 0 0/4 0/0 1/2 5 17 1 0 3 0 1
Starters
D. Welch
L. Griffin
K. Lofton
O. Osunniyi
C. Stockard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Welch 14 2 0 5/15 4/11 0/1 0 36 1 0 1 1 1
L. Griffin 8 3 0 3/9 0/0 2/4 1 30 1 0 2 1 2
K. Lofton 8 2 5 3/9 0/3 2/2 3 39 3 0 1 0 2
O. Osunniyi 6 11 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 38 0 3 0 3 8
C. Stockard 1 1 0 0/4 0/0 1/2 5 17 1 0 3 0 1
Bench
J. Poyser
N. Kaputo
M. Moreaux
A. Ikpeze
A. Okoli
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Poyser 4 1 0 2/7 0/3 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 0 1
N. Kaputo 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
M. Moreaux 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
A. Ikpeze 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Okoli 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 22 7 17/52 5/18 7/11 14 200 6 3 10 6 16
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
L. Frampton
K. Pritchett
D. Kovacevic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 23 5 2 9/20 5/9 0/0 1 39 1 0 0 0 5
J. Gudmundsson 17 9 2 7/9 3/5 0/0 1 39 0 0 5 0 9
L. Frampton 11 4 4 3/5 3/5 2/3 0 35 1 0 0 0 4
K. Pritchett 5 4 2 0/3 0/2 5/5 2 23 1 0 1 2 2
D. Kovacevic 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 24 1 0 4 1 2
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
L. Frampton
K. Pritchett
D. Kovacevic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 23 5 2 9/20 5/9 0/0 1 39 1 0 0 0 5
J. Gudmundsson 17 9 2 7/9 3/5 0/0 1 39 0 0 5 0 9
L. Frampton 11 4 4 3/5 3/5 2/3 0 35 1 0 0 0 4
K. Pritchett 5 4 2 0/3 0/2 5/5 2 23 1 0 1 2 2
D. Kovacevic 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 24 1 0 4 1 2
Bench
C. Collins
L. Brajkovic
M. Wynter
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
N. Boachie-Yiadom
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
P. Casey
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 3 2 2 0/2 0/1 3/4 0 21 0 0 0 1 1
L. Brajkovic 3 5 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 11 1 2 2 4 1
M. Wynter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Czerapowicz 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Boachie-Yiadom 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 32 13 21/48 11/23 11/14 10 200 5 2 12 8 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores