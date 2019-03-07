Lipscomb beats NJIT 78-55 in Atlantic Sun tourney
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Garrison Mathews had 22 points as Lipscomb romped past NJIT 78-55 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday night.
Matt Rose had 17 points for Lipscomb (25-6). Eli Pepper added 10 points and seven rebounds. Rob Marberry had 10 points for the hosts.
Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Lipscomb put up 30 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 18 points in the second half for NJIT marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team.
Diandre Wilson had 13 points for the Highlanders (21-12). Zach Cooks added 10 points.
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|45.2
|34.5
|Three Point %
|40.9
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|84.9
|Defensive rebound by Garrison Mathews
|4.0
|Zach Cooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Shyquan Gibbs
|17.0
|Michael Buckland missed jump shot
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Rose
|50.0
|Michael Buckland missed jump shot
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Rose
|1:16
|Zach Cooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|+ 2
|Matt Rose made layup
|1:23
|Lost ball turnover on Diandre Wilson
|1:56
|+ 2
|Matt Rose made reverse layup, assist by Garrison Mathews
|2:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|78
|Field Goals
|18-46 (39.1%)
|31-63 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|38
|Offensive
|2
|12
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Jersey Tech 21-12
|70.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Lipscomb 25-6
|84.1 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|D. Wilson G
|11.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.7 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
24
|G. Mathews G
|20.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Wilson G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|G. Mathews G
|22 PTS
|9 REB
|5 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|13
|3
|2
|5/9
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Z. Cooks
|10
|3
|2
|3/13
|1/7
|3/4
|3
|39
|4
|0
|5
|1
|2
|A. Lewis
|7
|6
|1
|3/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|S. Gibbs
|5
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|5/5
|1
|23
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Brinson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|13
|3
|2
|5/9
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Z. Cooks
|10
|3
|2
|3/13
|1/7
|3/4
|3
|39
|4
|0
|5
|1
|2
|A. Lewis
|7
|6
|1
|3/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|S. Gibbs
|5
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|5/5
|1
|23
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Brinson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Greer
|9
|0
|0
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Jones
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Bendary
|4
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. De Graaf
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Willis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Walsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Diakite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jamison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|20
|7
|18/46
|8/20
|11/13
|14
|200
|9
|3
|17
|2
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Mathews
|22
|9
|5
|8/16
|3/8
|3/3
|1
|31
|1
|0
|4
|4
|5
|R. Marberry
|10
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|E. Pepper
|10
|7
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|K. Cooper
|9
|5
|5
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|34
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|M. Buckland
|4
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Mathews
|22
|9
|5
|8/16
|3/8
|3/3
|1
|31
|1
|0
|4
|4
|5
|R. Marberry
|10
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|E. Pepper
|10
|7
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|K. Cooper
|9
|5
|5
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|34
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|M. Buckland
|4
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rose
|17
|4
|0
|5/8
|3/6
|4/4
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|A. Asadullah
|4
|6
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|A. Fleming
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Moran
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Wolfe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Z. Flener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Merritt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Strates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|37
|16
|31/63
|8/25
|8/9
|13
|200
|8
|3
|13
|12
|25
