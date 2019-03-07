NJTECH
LPSCMB

No Text

Lipscomb beats NJIT 78-55 in Atlantic Sun tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Garrison Mathews had 22 points as Lipscomb romped past NJIT 78-55 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Matt Rose had 17 points for Lipscomb (25-6). Eli Pepper added 10 points and seven rebounds. Rob Marberry had 10 points for the hosts.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Lipscomb put up 30 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 18 points in the second half for NJIT marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team.

Diandre Wilson had 13 points for the Highlanders (21-12). Zach Cooks added 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Cooks
G. Mathews
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
45.2 Field Goal % 45.2
34.5 Three Point % 40.9
72.7 Free Throw % 84.9
  Defensive rebound by Garrison Mathews 4.0
  Zach Cooks missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Shyquan Gibbs 17.0
  Michael Buckland missed jump shot 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Matt Rose 50.0
  Michael Buckland missed jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Rose 1:16
  Zach Cooks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
+ 2 Matt Rose made layup 1:23
  Lost ball turnover on Diandre Wilson 1:56
+ 2 Matt Rose made reverse layup, assist by Garrison Mathews 2:15
Team Stats
Points 55 78
Field Goals 18-46 (39.1%) 31-63 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 22 38
Offensive 2 12
Defensive 18 25
Team 2 1
Assists 7 16
Steals 9 8
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
D. Wilson G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
G. Mathews G
22 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo New Jersey Tech 21-12 371855
home team logo Lipscomb 25-6 483078
Allen Arena Nashville, TN
Allen Arena Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo New Jersey Tech 21-12 70.5 PPG 36.5 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Lipscomb 25-6 84.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
15
D. Wilson G 11.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.7 APG 40.7 FG%
24
G. Mathews G 20.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.8 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
D. Wilson G 13 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
24
G. Mathews G 22 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
39.1 FG% 49.2
40.0 3PT FG% 32.0
84.6 FT% 88.9
New Jersey Tech
Starters
D. Wilson
Z. Cooks
A. Lewis
S. Gibbs
S. Brinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilson 13 3 2 5/9 3/4 0/0 2 34 1 1 2 0 3
Z. Cooks 10 3 2 3/13 1/7 3/4 3 39 4 0 5 1 2
A. Lewis 7 6 1 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 34 0 1 4 0 6
S. Gibbs 5 3 1 0/2 0/1 5/5 1 23 2 0 3 0 3
S. Brinson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 1 0 0 1
Bench
D. Greer
S. Jones
M. Bendary
K. De Graaf
D. Willis
R. Walsh
T. Price
S. Diakite
P. Jamison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Greer 9 0 0 3/5 3/4 0/0 3 12 0 0 2 0 0
S. Jones 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 23 0 0 0 0 2
M. Bendary 4 1 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 10 0 0 1 0 1
K. De Graaf 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 1 0
D. Willis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Walsh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jamison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 20 7 18/46 8/20 11/13 14 200 9 3 17 2 18
Lipscomb
Starters
G. Mathews
R. Marberry
E. Pepper
K. Cooper
M. Buckland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Mathews 22 9 5 8/16 3/8 3/3 1 31 1 0 4 4 5
R. Marberry 10 2 1 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 26 0 1 0 0 2
E. Pepper 10 7 0 4/7 1/2 1/2 0 25 0 0 1 1 6
K. Cooper 9 5 5 4/9 1/4 0/0 2 34 3 1 5 0 5
M. Buckland 4 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 31 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
M. Rose
A. Asadullah
A. Fleming
N. Moran
J. Wolfe
Z. Flener
G. Jones
J. Merritt
J. Strates
A. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rose 17 4 0 5/8 3/6 4/4 1 15 0 0 0 2 2
A. Asadullah 4 6 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 13 4 0 1 4 2
A. Fleming 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
N. Moran 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 0
J. Wolfe 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 0
Z. Flener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Strates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 37 16 31/63 8/25 8/9 13 200 8 3 13 12 25
