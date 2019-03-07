UCLA
UCLA
Bruins
16-14
away team logo
68
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Thu Mar. 7
9:00pm
BONUS
93
TF 11
home team logo
COLO
Colorado
Buffaloes
18-11
ML: +203
COLO -5.5, O/U 152.5
ML: -244
UCLA
COLO

No Text

Bey, Gatling lead surging Colorado to 93-68 pasting of UCLA

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey scored a career-high tying 27 points, Shane Gatling had 26 and Colorado led throughout to beat UCLA 93-68 on Thursday night.

Both Bey and Gatling were dominating in the paint, scoring on an array of dunks, layups and short jumpers in the lane. Bey added 13 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.

Gatling also hit all 10 of his free throws for Colorado (18-11, 9-8 Pac-12), which has won eight of 12 since beginning conference play 1-4. It was the Buffaloes' fourth straight win against UCLA (16-14, 9-8).

Kris Wilkes scored 19 points to lead the Bruins, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Jaylen Hands added 18 points.

The Bruins, who entered as the highest scoring team in the conference, were outshot by the Buffaloes 49.3 percent to 35.9 percent and trailed from the outset.

Up by 10 at the break, Colorado stretched its lead to 67-50 with 7:25 left to play, getting successive layups from D'Shawn Schwartz and dunks from Gatling and Bey to help offset a 3-pointer from Wilkes and a 3-point play by Moses Brown.

The Bruins managed to get back to within 12 points after Hands converted a 3-point play, but Gatling answered with a 3-pointer from the left wing and then got a steal on the other end to start a fastbreak that he finished with a feed under the basket to Bey for a dunk.

Colorado kept up the pressure down the stretch with Bey soaring above the fray for two more dunks.

Colorado scored seven of the last nine points in the final 1:47 of the opening period to go in front 37-27 at halftime for their largest lead to that point. McKinley Wright, who finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists, punctuated the burst with a driving layup just ahead of the halftime buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins seemed a little flat-footed from the start and never found their rhythm offensively. They continued their struggles away from home, falling to 3-9 this season on the road.

Colorado: The Buffaloes are hitting their stride late in the season, and Bey and Gatling have emerged as players to be reckoned with. The Buffaloes have won seven of their last nine games with one game left in the regular season before going onto the Pac-12 Conference tournament next week.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Concludes regular season at Utah on Saturday night.

Colorado: Hosts Southern Cal on Saturday in regular season

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Hands
M. Wright IV
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
41.3 Field Goal % 50.6
36.9 Three Point % 32.0
78.4 Free Throw % 77.7
+ 3 Daylen Kountz made 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz 45.0
  Jules Bernard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
  Jules Bernard missed 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Shooting foul on Aidan McQuade 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Kenneth Nwuba 53.0
  Daylen Kountz missed layup 55.0
+ 2 Jules Bernard made layup 1:03
  Offensive rebound by UCLA 1:07
  Russell Stong missed layup, blocked by Alexander Strating 1:09
  Bad pass turnover on Alexander Strating, stolen by Kenneth Nwuba 1:13
Team Stats
Points 68 93
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 34-69 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 18-20 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 47
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 26 34
Team 4 5
Assists 6 18
Steals 6 4
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
K. Wilkes G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
T. Bey G
27 PTS, 13 REB
12T
away team logo UCLA 16-14 274168
home team logo Colorado 18-11 375693
COLO -5.5, O/U 152.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
COLO -5.5, O/U 152.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo UCLA 16-14 78.6 PPG 44.6 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Colorado 18-11 74.2 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
13
K. Wilkes G 17.1 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.8 APG 44.3 FG%
1
T. Bey G 12.8 PPG 9.5 RPG 0.6 APG 55.2 FG%
Top Scorers
13
K. Wilkes G 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
1
T. Bey G 27 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
35.9 FG% 49.3
38.9 3PT FG% 33.3
65.2 FT% 90.0
UCLA
Starters
K. Wilkes
J. Hands
C. Smith
D. Singleton
M. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wilkes 19 5 1 6/16 1/5 6/9 0 27 0 0 1 1 4
J. Hands 18 3 1 5/12 2/5 6/6 2 31 0 0 3 0 3
C. Smith 4 2 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 0 2 1 1
D. Singleton 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 0
M. Brown 3 3 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 15 1 4 2 0 3
Starters
K. Wilkes
J. Hands
C. Smith
D. Singleton
M. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wilkes 19 5 1 6/16 1/5 6/9 0 27 0 0 1 1 4
J. Hands 18 3 1 5/12 2/5 6/6 2 31 0 0 3 0 3
C. Smith 4 2 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 0 2 1 1
D. Singleton 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 0
M. Brown 3 3 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 15 1 4 2 0 3
Bench
J. Bernard
C. Riley
A. Olesinski
K. Nwuba
A. Dodson
J. Hill
R. Stong
P. Ali
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
T. Campbell
S. O'Neal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bernard 11 2 1 5/9 1/2 0/2 2 31 3 0 2 0 2
C. Riley 6 8 0 2/6 1/1 1/2 4 19 0 2 0 2 6
A. Olesinski 3 3 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 1 2
K. Nwuba 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 3 1 0 0 0 1
A. Dodson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hill 0 4 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 1 0 0 4
R. Stong 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 31 6 23/64 7/18 15/23 20 200 6 7 11 5 26
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
S. Gatling
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
E. Battey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 27 13 0 13/20 0/0 1/2 1 28 0 2 0 2 11
S. Gatling 26 0 3 7/13 2/8 10/10 0 28 3 0 0 0 0
D. Schwartz 15 6 2 6/13 2/7 1/2 3 34 0 0 0 1 5
M. Wright IV 9 9 5 3/8 1/2 2/2 2 32 0 1 2 1 8
E. Battey 4 6 4 0/4 0/0 4/4 4 22 0 1 1 3 3
Starters
T. Bey
S. Gatling
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
E. Battey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 27 13 0 13/20 0/0 1/2 1 28 0 2 0 2 11
S. Gatling 26 0 3 7/13 2/8 10/10 0 28 3 0 0 0 0
D. Schwartz 15 6 2 6/13 2/7 1/2 3 34 0 0 0 1 5
M. Wright IV 9 9 5 3/8 1/2 2/2 2 32 0 1 2 1 8
E. Battey 4 6 4 0/4 0/0 4/4 4 22 0 1 1 3 3
Bench
L. Siewert
D. Kountz
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
A. McQuade
N. Wright
D. Brown
D. Walton
J. Dombek
E. Parquet
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 5 3 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 0 3
D. Kountz 5 3 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 3
A. Strating 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 1 1 1 1
A. Martinka 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Ersek 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. McQuade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Parquet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 42 18 34/69 7/21 18/20 19 200 4 5 7 8 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores