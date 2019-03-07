Bey, Gatling lead surging Colorado to 93-68 pasting of UCLA
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey scored a career-high tying 27 points, Shane Gatling had 26 and Colorado led throughout to beat UCLA 93-68 on Thursday night.
Both Bey and Gatling were dominating in the paint, scoring on an array of dunks, layups and short jumpers in the lane. Bey added 13 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.
Gatling also hit all 10 of his free throws for Colorado (18-11, 9-8 Pac-12), which has won eight of 12 since beginning conference play 1-4. It was the Buffaloes' fourth straight win against UCLA (16-14, 9-8).
Kris Wilkes scored 19 points to lead the Bruins, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Jaylen Hands added 18 points.
The Bruins, who entered as the highest scoring team in the conference, were outshot by the Buffaloes 49.3 percent to 35.9 percent and trailed from the outset.
Up by 10 at the break, Colorado stretched its lead to 67-50 with 7:25 left to play, getting successive layups from D'Shawn Schwartz and dunks from Gatling and Bey to help offset a 3-pointer from Wilkes and a 3-point play by Moses Brown.
The Bruins managed to get back to within 12 points after Hands converted a 3-point play, but Gatling answered with a 3-pointer from the left wing and then got a steal on the other end to start a fastbreak that he finished with a feed under the basket to Bey for a dunk.
Colorado kept up the pressure down the stretch with Bey soaring above the fray for two more dunks.
Colorado scored seven of the last nine points in the final 1:47 of the opening period to go in front 37-27 at halftime for their largest lead to that point. McKinley Wright, who finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists, punctuated the burst with a driving layup just ahead of the halftime buzzer.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA: The Bruins seemed a little flat-footed from the start and never found their rhythm offensively. They continued their struggles away from home, falling to 3-9 this season on the road.
Colorado: The Buffaloes are hitting their stride late in the season, and Bey and Gatling have emerged as players to be reckoned with. The Buffaloes have won seven of their last nine games with one game left in the regular season before going onto the Pac-12 Conference tournament next week.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Concludes regular season at Utah on Saturday night.
Colorado: Hosts Southern Cal on Saturday in regular season
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|50.6
|36.9
|Three Point %
|32.0
|78.4
|Free Throw %
|77.7
|+ 3
|Daylen Kountz made 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz
|45.0
|Jules Bernard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Jules Bernard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Shooting foul on Aidan McQuade
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Kenneth Nwuba
|53.0
|Daylen Kountz missed layup
|55.0
|+ 2
|Jules Bernard made layup
|1:03
|Offensive rebound by UCLA
|1:07
|Russell Stong missed layup, blocked by Alexander Strating
|1:09
|Bad pass turnover on Alexander Strating, stolen by Kenneth Nwuba
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|93
|Field Goals
|23-64 (35.9%)
|34-69 (49.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|18-20 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|47
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|26
|34
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|6
|18
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|35.9
|FG%
|49.3
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wilkes
|19
|5
|1
|6/16
|1/5
|6/9
|0
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Hands
|18
|3
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|6/6
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Smith
|4
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Singleton
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brown
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|15
|1
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wilkes
|19
|5
|1
|6/16
|1/5
|6/9
|0
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Hands
|18
|3
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|6/6
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Smith
|4
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Singleton
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brown
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|15
|1
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bernard
|11
|2
|1
|5/9
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Riley
|6
|8
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|19
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|A. Olesinski
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Nwuba
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Dodson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hill
|0
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|R. Stong
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. O'Neal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|31
|6
|23/64
|7/18
|15/23
|20
|200
|6
|7
|11
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bey
|27
|13
|0
|13/20
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|S. Gatling
|26
|0
|3
|7/13
|2/8
|10/10
|0
|28
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Schwartz
|15
|6
|2
|6/13
|2/7
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. Wright IV
|9
|9
|5
|3/8
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|E. Battey
|4
|6
|4
|0/4
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bey
|27
|13
|0
|13/20
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|S. Gatling
|26
|0
|3
|7/13
|2/8
|10/10
|0
|28
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Schwartz
|15
|6
|2
|6/13
|2/7
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. Wright IV
|9
|9
|5
|3/8
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|E. Battey
|4
|6
|4
|0/4
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|5
|3
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Kountz
|5
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Strating
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A. Martinka
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Ersek
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. McQuade
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Parquet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|42
|18
|34/69
|7/21
|18/20
|19
|200
|4
|5
|7
|8
|34
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE48
52
2nd 3:49
-
HAWAII
UCDAV71
67
2nd 55.0
-
UCIRV
CPOLY110
72
2nd 38.0
-
UCSB
CSN71
72
2nd 58.0 ESP3
-
USC
UTAH58
68
2nd 7:07 FS1
-
MONST
SACST61
66
2nd 1:12
-
MNTNA
PORTST63
73
2nd 1:20
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH65
63
2nd 4:18 ESP3
-
TNMART
JAXST76
82
2nd 1:17 ESP+
-
PORT
USD11
8
1st 14:37
-
CAL
STNFRD37
24
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST71
68
Final/OT
-
HAMP
CAMP77
86
Final
-
20CINCY
25UCF55
58
Final
-
TROY
APPST64
72
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN78
71
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
92
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH70
75
Final
-
NAVY
AMER60
56
Final
-
UNF
LIB63
71
Final
-
BU
COLG69
81
Final
-
IOWA
21WISC45
65
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK65
77
Final
-
VALPO
INDST77
55
Final
-
LALAF
ARKLR77
72
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY81
95
Final
-
FAIR
MANH53
57
Final
-
SAV
SCST90
87
Final
-
FAMU
BCU64
56
Final
-
DELST
UMES64
70
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT52
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA82
79
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB55
78
Final
-
IND
ILL92
74
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK98
95
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST72
73
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB69
75
Final
-
NCOLO
SUTAH70
53
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM55
73
Final
-
ALST
GRAM66
93
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST47
66
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO72
99
Final
-
UCLA
COLO68
93
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER59
93
Final
-
GC
UTVALL70
82
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER53
61
Final
-
SMU
12HOU79
90
Final
-
EWASH
IDST91
62
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN83
69
Final
-
EVAN
ILLST60
65
Final