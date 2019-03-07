UNF
James leads Liberty over N. Florida in Atlantic Sun tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Scottie James had a season-high 24 points as Liberty defeated North Florida 71-63 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Liberty (27-6) will face Lipscomb (25-6) in the championship game on Sunday. Lipscomb knocked off NJIT 78-55 on Thursday.

Caleb Homesley had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Elijah Cuffee added 10 points.

Garrett Sams had 22 points for the Ospreys (16-17). Wajid Aminu added 14 points. Carter Hendricksen had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
I. Gandia-Rosa
L. Cabbil
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
42.5 Field Goal % 49.2
38.6 Three Point % 43.9
75.0 Free Throw % 86.0
  Defensive rebound by Liberty 15.0
  JT Escobar missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Scottie James made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Scottie James made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on JT Escobar 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Scottie James 23.0
  Wajid Aminu missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Wajid Aminu missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Shooting foul on Keenan Gumbs 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Wajid Aminu 23.0
  Garrett Sams missed driving layup 25.0
Team Stats
Points 63 71
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 28-55 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 28
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 23 19
Team 4 4
Assists 14 13
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 16 6
Fouls 18 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
G. Sams G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
31
S. James F
24 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo North Florida 16-17 303363
home team logo Liberty 27-6 353671
Vines Center Lynchburg, VA
Vines Center Lynchburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo North Florida 16-17 75.7 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Liberty 27-6 74.1 PPG 35.5 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
11
G. Sams G 12.2 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.6 APG 38.7 FG%
31
S. James F 12.6 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.1 APG 68.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
G. Sams G 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
31
S. James F 24 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
46.9 FG% 50.9
48.1 3PT FG% 38.5
57.1 FT% 62.5
North Florida
Starters
G. Sams
W. Aminu
C. Hendricksen
I. Gandia-Rosa
J. Escobar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sams 22 5 1 7/17 6/11 2/3 4 35 1 0 2 0 5
W. Aminu 14 6 1 6/8 0/1 2/4 4 29 0 1 5 3 3
C. Hendricksen 11 3 2 4/7 3/5 0/0 1 30 1 0 5 0 3
I. Gandia-Rosa 8 4 6 3/4 2/2 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 0 4
J. Escobar 6 2 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 2 33 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
R. Burkhardt
E. Balogun
B. Coffey II
T. Day
N. Horchler
E. Lambright
C. Schach
D. James
C. Copeland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Burkhardt 2 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 1
E. Balogun 0 5 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 13 0 0 1 0 5
B. Coffey II 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 1 0 0
T. Day - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lambright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Copeland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 26 14 23/49 13/27 4/7 18 200 4 1 16 3 23
Liberty
Starters
S. James
C. Homesley
E. Cuffee
L. Cabbil
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. James 24 9 2 9/16 0/1 6/10 0 27 1 0 0 5 4
C. Homesley 13 7 3 5/14 2/5 1/2 0 34 0 1 0 0 7
E. Cuffee 10 2 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 3 32 1 0 0 0 2
L. Cabbil 9 1 2 4/5 1/1 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 0 1
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 5 1 3 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 33 2 0 0 0 1
Bench
M. Baxter-Bell
K. Gumbs
D. McGhee
Z. Farquhar
K. McDowell
B. Newton
T. Dean
B. Preston
J. Price
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Baxter-Bell 6 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 2 0 0
K. Gumbs 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 2 0 1
D. McGhee 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 3
Z. Farquhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McDowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 24 13 28/55 5/13 10/16 8 200 8 1 6 5 19
