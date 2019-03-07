James leads Liberty over N. Florida in Atlantic Sun tourney
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Scottie James had a season-high 24 points as Liberty defeated North Florida 71-63 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Thursday night.
Liberty (27-6) will face Lipscomb (25-6) in the championship game on Sunday. Lipscomb knocked off NJIT 78-55 on Thursday.
Caleb Homesley had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Elijah Cuffee added 10 points.
Garrett Sams had 22 points for the Ospreys (16-17). Wajid Aminu added 14 points. Carter Hendricksen had 11 points.
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|38.6
|Three Point %
|43.9
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|86.0
|Defensive rebound by Liberty
|15.0
|JT Escobar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Scottie James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Scottie James made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on JT Escobar
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Scottie James
|23.0
|Wajid Aminu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Wajid Aminu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Shooting foul on Keenan Gumbs
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Wajid Aminu
|23.0
|Garrett Sams missed driving layup
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|71
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|28-55 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|13-27 (48.1%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|28
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|23
|19
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|6
|Fouls
|18
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Florida 16-17
|75.7 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Liberty 27-6
|74.1 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|46.9
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|48.1
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sams
|22
|5
|1
|7/17
|6/11
|2/3
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|W. Aminu
|14
|6
|1
|6/8
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|29
|0
|1
|5
|3
|3
|C. Hendricksen
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|I. Gandia-Rosa
|8
|4
|6
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Escobar
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sams
|22
|5
|1
|7/17
|6/11
|2/3
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|W. Aminu
|14
|6
|1
|6/8
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|29
|0
|1
|5
|3
|3
|C. Hendricksen
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|I. Gandia-Rosa
|8
|4
|6
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Escobar
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Burkhardt
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Balogun
|0
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|B. Coffey II
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Day
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lambright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Copeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|26
|14
|23/49
|13/27
|4/7
|18
|200
|4
|1
|16
|3
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. James
|24
|9
|2
|9/16
|0/1
|6/10
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|C. Homesley
|13
|7
|3
|5/14
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|E. Cuffee
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Cabbil
|9
|1
|2
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz
|5
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. James
|24
|9
|2
|9/16
|0/1
|6/10
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|C. Homesley
|13
|7
|3
|5/14
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|E. Cuffee
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Cabbil
|9
|1
|2
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz
|5
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Baxter-Bell
|6
|0
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Gumbs
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. McGhee
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Z. Farquhar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McDowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|24
|13
|28/55
|5/13
|10/16
|8
|200
|8
|1
|6
|5
|19
