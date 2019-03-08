CHARSO
Jones leads Radford past Charleston Southern 63-54

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Carlik Jones had 21 points as Radford got past Charleston Southern 63-54 in the Big South Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Travis Fields Jr. had 16 points for Radford (22-10). Donald Hicks had 10 rebounds.

The Highlanders were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at halftime trailing 29-19. But Radford mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Highlanders' 19 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Christian Keeling had 15 points for the Buccaneers (17-15). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 10 points.

---

---

Key Players
C. Keeling
C. Jones
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
45.9 Field Goal % 48.0
38.3 Three Point % 26.5
78.1 Free Throw % 75.4
+ 2 Carlik Jones made dunk 5.0
  Bad pass turnover on Christian Keeling, stolen by Carlik Jones 7.0
+ 1 Travis Fields Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Travis Fields Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Dontrell Shuler 11.0
+ 2 Christian Keeling made layup 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty Jones 18.0
  Donald Hicks missed free throw 18.0
  Personal foul on Phlandrous Fleming Jr. 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks 21.0
  Dontrell Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
Team Stats
Points 54 63
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 45
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 20 29
Team 5 4
Assists 9 9
Steals 5 6
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
C. Keeling G
15 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
1
C. Jones G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Charleston So. 17-15 292554
home team logo Radford 22-10 194463
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Charleston So. 17-15 76.9 PPG 40.9 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Radford 22-10 74.6 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
11
C. Keeling G 18.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.8 APG 46.3 FG%
1
C. Jones G 15.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 6.0 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
C. Keeling G 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
C. Jones G 21 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
35.5 FG% 39.0
30.4 3PT FG% 42.9
60.0 FT% 80.0
Charleston So.
Starters
C. Keeling
P. Fleming Jr.
D. Shuler
T. Sellers
D. LeXander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Keeling 15 5 0 6/17 2/8 1/3 0 34 2 2 2 1 4
P. Fleming Jr. 10 5 3 4/14 2/6 0/0 4 31 1 1 1 1 4
D. Shuler 8 1 1 2/7 2/5 2/2 4 35 1 0 1 0 1
T. Sellers 6 6 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 3 3
D. LeXander 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
T. Jones
T. McConico
D. Buskey
N. Louis
N. Payne
S. Price
J. Moore
T. Anderson
S. Bowser
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 8 4 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 1 0 2 2
T. McConico 5 6 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 34 1 1 3 1 5
D. Buskey 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
N. Louis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bowser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 28 9 22/62 7/23 3/5 13 200 5 6 8 8 20
Radford
Starters
C. Jones
T. Fields Jr.
E. Polite Jr.
M. Sallah
D. Hicks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 21 8 3 9/17 3/4 0/0 1 34 2 0 2 2 6
T. Fields Jr. 16 2 5 5/12 2/6 4/5 2 34 0 0 0 0 2
E. Polite Jr. 7 6 0 3/9 0/3 1/1 1 31 2 0 3 1 5
M. Sallah 5 5 0 2/5 0/0 1/1 3 25 1 2 0 2 3
D. Hicks 5 10 1 1/6 1/3 2/3 0 25 1 0 0 3 7
Bench
C. Tanner
D. Holland
L. Butts IV
D. Hutchinson
J. Caldwell
T. Owens
A. Saunders
L. Djonkam
C. Greene
J. Jeffers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Tanner 9 0 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 0
D. Holland 0 6 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 3 2 2 4
L. Butts IV 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 2 2
D. Hutchinson 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jeffers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 41 9 23/59 9/21 8/10 12 200 6 5 9 12 29
NCAA BB Scores