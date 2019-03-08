Jones leads Radford past Charleston Southern 63-54
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Carlik Jones had 21 points as Radford got past Charleston Southern 63-54 in the Big South Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.
Travis Fields Jr. had 16 points for Radford (22-10). Donald Hicks had 10 rebounds.
The Highlanders were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at halftime trailing 29-19. But Radford mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Highlanders' 19 points in the first half were a season low for the team.
Christian Keeling had 15 points for the Buccaneers (17-15). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 10 points.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|38.3
|Three Point %
|26.5
|78.1
|Free Throw %
|75.4
|+ 2
|Carlik Jones made dunk
|5.0
|Bad pass turnover on Christian Keeling, stolen by Carlik Jones
|7.0
|+ 1
|Travis Fields Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Travis Fields Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Dontrell Shuler
|11.0
|+ 2
|Christian Keeling made layup
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Ty Jones
|18.0
|Donald Hicks missed free throw
|18.0
|Personal foul on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks
|21.0
|Dontrell Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|63
|Field Goals
|22-62 (35.5%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|45
|Offensive
|8
|12
|Defensive
|20
|29
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Charleston So. 17-15
|76.9 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Radford 22-10
|74.6 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|C. Keeling G
|18.9 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.8 APG
|46.3 FG%
|
1
|C. Jones G
|15.6 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|6.0 APG
|46.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Keeling G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|C. Jones G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.5
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Keeling
|15
|5
|0
|6/17
|2/8
|1/3
|0
|34
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|P. Fleming Jr.
|10
|5
|3
|4/14
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|D. Shuler
|8
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Sellers
|6
|6
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|D. LeXander
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Keeling
|15
|5
|0
|6/17
|2/8
|1/3
|0
|34
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|P. Fleming Jr.
|10
|5
|3
|4/14
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|D. Shuler
|8
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Sellers
|6
|6
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|D. LeXander
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|8
|4
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|T. McConico
|5
|6
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|34
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|D. Buskey
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|28
|9
|22/62
|7/23
|3/5
|13
|200
|5
|6
|8
|8
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|21
|8
|3
|9/17
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6
|T. Fields Jr.
|16
|2
|5
|5/12
|2/6
|4/5
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Polite Jr.
|7
|6
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|31
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|M. Sallah
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|25
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|D. Hicks
|5
|10
|1
|1/6
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|21
|8
|3
|9/17
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6
|T. Fields Jr.
|16
|2
|5
|5/12
|2/6
|4/5
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Polite Jr.
|7
|6
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|31
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|M. Sallah
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|25
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|D. Hicks
|5
|10
|1
|1/6
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Tanner
|9
|0
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Holland
|0
|6
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|L. Butts IV
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Hutchinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Djonkam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jeffers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|41
|9
|23/59
|9/21
|8/10
|12
|200
|6
|5
|9
|12
|29
