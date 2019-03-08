Murphy leads Drake past Illinois St. 78-62 in MVC tourney
ST. LOUIS (AP) Tremell Murphy had a season-high 26 points as Drake got past Illinois State 78-62 in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Friday night.
Anthony Murphy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Drake (24-8). Noah Thomas added 13 points. Liam Robbins had three blocks for the hosts.
Illinois State put up 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Phil Fayne had 18 points for the Redbirds (17-16). Milik Yarbrough added 11 points and seven rebounds.
---
---
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|46.1
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|34.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|77.9
|Free Throw %
|91.9
|+ 2
|Milik Yarbrough made dunk
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain
|23.0
|Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Milik Yarbrough
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|26.0
|Keyshawn Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain
|34.0
|Noah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Josh Jefferson
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|78
|Field Goals
|20-59 (33.9%)
|26-48 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-23 (73.9%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 17-16
|68.6 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Drake 24-8
|75.9 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|33.9
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|73.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|18
|6
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|6/9
|3
|36
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|M. Yarbrough
|11
|7
|3
|3/17
|1/4
|4/5
|3
|24
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|K. Evans
|6
|0
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Z. Copeland
|4
|1
|3
|1/8
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|19
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. Tinsley
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Murphy
|26
|7
|1
|11/15
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|32
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|A. Murphy
|16
|10
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|6/8
|1
|35
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|N. Thomas
|13
|1
|5
|4/8
|1/2
|4/5
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Ellingson
|8
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. McGlynn
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
