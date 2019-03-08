ILLST
Murphy leads Drake past Illinois St. 78-62 in MVC tourney

  • Mar 08, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Tremell Murphy had a season-high 26 points as Drake got past Illinois State 78-62 in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Friday night.

Anthony Murphy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Drake (24-8). Noah Thomas added 13 points. Liam Robbins had three blocks for the hosts.

Illinois State put up 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Phil Fayne had 18 points for the Redbirds (17-16). Milik Yarbrough added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
N. Norton
20 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
46.1 Field Goal % 47.8
34.0 Three Point % 40.0
77.9 Free Throw % 91.9
+ 2 Milik Yarbrough made dunk 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain 23.0
  Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Milik Yarbrough 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy 26.0
  Keyshawn Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain 34.0
  Noah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Josh Jefferson 34.0
Points 62 78
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 26-48 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 18 25
Team 3 4
Assists 8 13
Steals 8 9
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
Illinois State
Drake
