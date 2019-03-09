Morant carries Murray St. past Jacksonville St. 76-74
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Ja Morant scored 29 points that included a 3-point play with eight seconds left to give Murray State a 76-74 victory over Jacksonville State on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinal.
Shaq Buchanan had 13 points for Murray State (26-4). Darnell Cowart added 11 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Williams had 10 points.
Jason Burnell had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Gamecocks (24-9). Jamall Gregory added 18 points. Christian Cunningham had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Los Angeles Lakers president of operations Earvin `Magic' Johnson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were in attendance.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|36.0
|Pts. Per Game
|36.0
|7.0
|Ast. Per Game
|7.0
|15.0
|Reb. Per Game
|15.0
|50.8
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|34.6
|Three Point %
|40.0
|86.8
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|0.0
|Detrick Mostella missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ja Morant made free throw
|8.0
|Shooting foul on Marlon Hunter
|8.0
|+ 2
|Ja Morant made turnaround jump shot
|8.0
|+ 2
|Christian Cunningham made dunk
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Christian Cunningham
|23.0
|Ty Hudson missed layup
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Cunningham
|34.0
|Tevin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 3
|De'Torrion Ware made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Detrick Mostella
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|76
|Field Goals
|33-68 (48.5%)
|26-53 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|31
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|23
|23
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Jax. State 24-9
|78.0 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Murray St. 26-4
|83.5 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|18.2 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|J. Burnell F
|17.2 PPG
|9.6 RPG
|3.1 APG
|50.7 FG%
|
12
|J. Morant G
|24.2 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|10.3 APG
|50.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Burnell F
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|5 AST
|J. Morant G
|29 PTS
|6 REB
|8 AST
|
|48.5
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burnell
|22
|11
|5
|10/18
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|35
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|J. Gregory
|18
|1
|1
|8/13
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|C. Cunningham
|15
|12
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|37
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|M. Hunter
|8
|5
|1
|4/11
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|T. Hudson
|0
|1
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burnell
|22
|11
|5
|10/18
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|35
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|J. Gregory
|18
|1
|1
|8/13
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|C. Cunningham
|15
|12
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|37
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|M. Hunter
|8
|5
|1
|4/11
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|T. Hudson
|0
|1
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mostella
|4
|4
|3
|1/9
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Ware
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dunlap
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Cross
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. St. Hilaire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Zeliznak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|35
|14
|33/68
|3/14
|5/8
|19
|200
|8
|5
|12
|12
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morant
|29
|6
|8
|9/14
|1/4
|10/15
|1
|40
|1
|0
|7
|0
|6
|S. Buchanan
|13
|2
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D. Cowart
|11
|12
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|K. Williams
|10
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Brown
|6
|6
|2
|2/11
|2/10
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morant
|29
|6
|8
|9/14
|1/4
|10/15
|1
|40
|1
|0
|7
|0
|6
|S. Buchanan
|13
|2
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D. Cowart
|11
|12
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|K. Williams
|10
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Brown
|6
|6
|2
|2/11
|2/10
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sanchious
|4
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|16
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|J. Eaves
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Gilmore
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|28
|15
|26/53
|7/21
|17/24
|12
|200
|5
|3
|14
|5
|23
