Morant carries Murray St. past Jacksonville St. 76-74

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Ja Morant scored 29 points that included a 3-point play with eight seconds left to give Murray State a 76-74 victory over Jacksonville State on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinal.

Shaq Buchanan had 13 points for Murray State (26-4). Darnell Cowart added 11 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Williams had 10 points.

Jason Burnell had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Gamecocks (24-9). Jamall Gregory added 18 points. Christian Cunningham had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers president of operations Earvin `Magic' Johnson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were in attendance.

Key Players
J. Burnell
S. Buchanan
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
36.0 Pts. Per Game 36.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
15.0 Reb. Per Game 15.0
50.8 Field Goal % 46.5
34.6 Three Point % 40.0
86.8 Free Throw % 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Ja Morant 0.0
  Detrick Mostella missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Ja Morant made free throw 8.0
  Shooting foul on Marlon Hunter 8.0
+ 2 Ja Morant made turnaround jump shot 8.0
+ 2 Christian Cunningham made dunk 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Christian Cunningham 23.0
  Ty Hudson missed layup 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Cunningham 34.0
  Tevin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 3 De'Torrion Ware made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Detrick Mostella 1:09
Team Stats
Points 74 76
Field Goals 33-68 (48.5%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 31
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 23 23
Team 1 3
Assists 14 15
Steals 8 5
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
14
J. Burnell F
22 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
12
J. Morant G
29 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Jax. State 24-9 334174
home team logo Murray St. 26-4 423476
MURYST -5, O/U 148.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
MURYST -5, O/U 148.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Jax. State 24-9 78.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Murray St. 26-4 83.5 PPG 39.9 RPG 18.2 APG
Key Players
14
J. Burnell F 17.2 PPG 9.6 RPG 3.1 APG 50.7 FG%
12
J. Morant G 24.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 10.3 APG 50.2 FG%
Top Scorers
14
J. Burnell F 22 PTS 11 REB 5 AST
12
J. Morant G 29 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
48.5 FG% 49.1
21.4 3PT FG% 33.3
62.5 FT% 70.8
Jax. State
Starters
J. Burnell
J. Gregory
C. Cunningham
M. Hunter
T. Hudson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burnell 22 11 5 10/18 0/3 2/2 3 35 3 1 0 2 9
J. Gregory 18 1 1 8/13 1/3 1/2 3 27 0 1 4 0 1
C. Cunningham 15 12 0 7/8 0/0 1/2 3 37 1 3 1 6 6
M. Hunter 8 5 1 4/11 0/2 0/0 3 33 2 0 2 2 3
T. Hudson 0 1 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 0 3 0 1
Bench
D. Mostella
D. Ware
M. Dunlap
J. Cross
D. St. Hilaire
M. Zeliznak
C. Jones
J. Hyde
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mostella 4 4 3 1/9 1/5 1/2 3 27 0 0 1 1 3
D. Ware 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Dunlap 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 0
J. Cross 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 1 0
D. St. Hilaire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Zeliznak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 35 14 33/68 3/14 5/8 19 200 8 5 12 12 23
Murray St.
Starters
J. Morant
S. Buchanan
D. Cowart
K. Williams
T. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Morant 29 6 8 9/14 1/4 10/15 1 40 1 0 7 0 6
S. Buchanan 13 2 1 5/9 3/5 0/0 2 40 2 2 1 1 1
D. Cowart 11 12 4 4/8 0/0 3/5 2 36 1 0 2 3 9
K. Williams 10 1 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 0 1
T. Brown 6 6 2 2/11 2/10 0/0 2 36 1 0 2 1 5
Bench
B. Sanchious
J. Eaves
D. Gilmore
A. Smith
B. Whitley
M. Davis
J. Johnson
D. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Sanchious 4 0 0 0/1 0/0 4/4 2 16 0 1 2 0 0
J. Eaves 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
D. Gilmore 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 28 15 26/53 7/21 17/24 12 200 5 3 14 5 23
