EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Ja Morant scored 29 points that included a 3-point play with eight seconds left to give Murray State a 76-74 victory over Jacksonville State on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinal.

Shaq Buchanan had 13 points for Murray State (26-4). Darnell Cowart added 11 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Williams had 10 points.

Jason Burnell had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Gamecocks (24-9). Jamall Gregory added 18 points. Christian Cunningham had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers president of operations Earvin `Magic' Johnson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were in attendance.

