Parham scores 41 to lead VMI past W. Carolina 96-83

  • Mar 08, 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Bubba Parham had a career-high 41 points as VMI beat Western Carolina 96-83 in the first round of the Southern Conference Tourney on Friday.

Parham made 6 of 8 3-pointers and shot 17 for 18 from the line.

Carlos Dotson tied a season high with 27 points and had 13 rebounds for the Catamounts (7-25). Kameron Gibson added 23 points. Marc Gosselin had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Dotson
G. Gilkeson
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
51.0 Field Goal % 51.1
Three Point % 37.5
55.3 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by VMI 16.0
  Onno Steger missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Sarju Patel made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Sarju Patel made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Josh Cottrell 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Sarju Patel 28.0
  Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Bubba Parham made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Bubba Parham made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Carlos Dotson 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham 37.0
Team Stats
Points 83 96
Field Goals 29-67 (43.3%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 15-29 (51.7%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 25-30 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 37
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 23 25
Team 2 9
Assists 11 15
Steals 1 3
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 25 16
Technicals 0 0
4
C. Dotson F
27 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
3
B. Parham G
41 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo W. Carolina 7-25 394483
home team logo VMI 11-20 415596
away team logo W. Carolina 7-25 71.6 PPG 38.1 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo VMI 11-20 75.5 PPG 38 RPG 13.9 APG
4
C. Dotson F 13.4 PPG 9.3 RPG 1.5 APG 59.9 FG%
3
B. Parham G 20.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.5 APG 42.1 FG%
4
C. Dotson F 27 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
3
B. Parham G 41 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
43.3 FG% 48.3
29.2 3PT FG% 51.7
81.8 FT% 83.3
Starters
C. Dotson
K. Gibson
M. Gosselin
O. Steger
M. Halvorsen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Dotson 27 13 1 9/16 0/0 9/12 5 27 1 1 2 5 8
K. Gibson 23 2 2 8/15 3/7 4/4 5 31 0 0 0 1 1
M. Gosselin 10 3 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 5 26 0 2 0 1 2
O. Steger 9 4 4 3/9 1/5 2/2 3 38 0 0 0 0 4
M. Halvorsen 8 7 2 2/9 1/5 3/3 2 35 0 0 3 1 6
Bench
M. Thomas
A. Sledd
D. Myers
J. Cottrell
J. McMillan
Y. Olcay
M. Faulkner
D. Elks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Thomas 4 0 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 0
A. Sledd 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 2 13 0 0 0 1 2
D. Myers 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
J. Cottrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. McMillan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Olcay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Faulkner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Elks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 33 11 29/67 7/24 18/22 25 200 1 3 6 10 23
Starters
B. Parham
S. Patel
G. Gilkeson
M. Lewis
J. Stephens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Parham 41 5 3 9/16 6/8 17/18 1 36 0 0 0 1 4
S. Patel 22 3 0 7/9 4/6 4/4 1 30 0 0 0 0 3
G. Gilkeson 12 6 4 4/11 1/4 3/5 2 38 2 1 0 1 5
M. Lewis 6 4 1 3/8 0/0 0/1 0 29 0 0 1 0 4
J. Stephens 6 6 1 2/7 2/7 0/0 4 20 0 2 3 0 6
Bench
W. Miller
T. Creammer
G. Parham
A. Vereen
T. Bond
T. Fahl
J. Ratliffe
C. Arnold
R. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Miller 5 2 3 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 16 0 1 0 1 1
T. Creammer 4 1 0 1/3 1/2 1/2 3 15 1 1 1 0 1
G. Parham 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 1
A. Vereen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ratliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arnold - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 28 15 28/58 15/29 25/30 16 200 3 5 6 3 25
