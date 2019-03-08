No Text
WCAR
VMI
Parham scores 41 to lead VMI past W. Carolina 96-83
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Bubba Parham had a career-high 41 points as VMI beat Western Carolina 96-83 in the first round of the Southern Conference Tourney on Friday.
Parham made 6 of 8 3-pointers and shot 17 for 18 from the line.
Carlos Dotson tied a season high with 27 points and had 13 rebounds for the Catamounts (7-25). Kameron Gibson added 23 points. Marc Gosselin had 10 points.
---
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Key Players
C. Dotson
G. Gilkeson
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|51.0
|Field Goal %
|51.1
|Three Point %
|37.5
|55.3
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by VMI
|16.0
|Onno Steger missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Sarju Patel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Sarju Patel made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Josh Cottrell
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Sarju Patel
|28.0
|Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Bubba Parham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Bubba Parham made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Carlos Dotson
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|96
|Field Goals
|29-67 (43.3%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|15-29 (51.7%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|25-30 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|37
|Offensive
|10
|3
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|2
|9
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|25
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|W. Carolina 7-25
|71.6 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|12.2 APG
|VMI 11-20
|75.5 PPG
|38 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|43.3
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|51.7
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Dotson
|27
|13
|1
|9/16
|0/0
|9/12
|5
|27
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|K. Gibson
|23
|2
|2
|8/15
|3/7
|4/4
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Gosselin
|10
|3
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|26
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|O. Steger
|9
|4
|4
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Halvorsen
|8
|7
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|3/3
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Thomas
|4
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Sledd
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Myers
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Cottrell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. McMillan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Olcay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Faulkner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Elks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|33
|11
|29/67
|7/24
|18/22
|25
|200
|1
|3
|6
|10
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Parham
|41
|5
|3
|9/16
|6/8
|17/18
|1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|S. Patel
|22
|3
|0
|7/9
|4/6
|4/4
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G. Gilkeson
|12
|6
|4
|4/11
|1/4
|3/5
|2
|38
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|M. Lewis
|6
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Stephens
|6
|6
|1
|2/7
|2/7
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|2
|3
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Miller
|5
|2
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Creammer
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|15
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|G. Parham
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Vereen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ratliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arnold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|96
|28
|15
|28/58
|15/29
|25/30
|16
|200
|3
|5
|6
|3
|25
