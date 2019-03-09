BRAD
Bradley knocks Loyola-Chicago out of MVC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Nate Kannell came off the bench to score 19 points, including what turned out to be the game-winning 3-pointer, and Bradley knocked out 2018 Final Four team Loyola-Chicago 53-51 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

The fifth-seeded Braves (19-14) had split their season series with top-seeded Loyola (20-13) but lost by 13 last weekend to the Ramblers, who were led by Marques Townes' 26 points.

But Townes, the team's leading scorer at 15.9 points per game, was only 3-of-17 shooting Saturday with seven points and missed the game's final shot, a short jumper as time ran out.

Kannell's 3-pointer from the baseline with 1:21 left gave Bradley a 53-49 lead. Townes scored inside with just over a minute to go and Bradley turned the ball over on a traveling call with 38.6 remaining. Bradley had fouls to give and used three in quick succession to get the clock down to 13 seconds with their defense forcing a last-second shot by Townes.

There were 12 lead changes and seven ties and neither team had a double-digit lead.

Kannell, selected as MVC's co-sixth man of the year, was 7-of-13 shooting with five 3-pointers in 30 minutes. Elijah Childs added 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Cooper Kaifes scored 14 points and Clayton Custer 10 for the Ramblers, who tied for the regular-season title with second-seeded Drake at 12-6.

Key Players
D. Brown
M. Townes
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
39.5 Field Goal % 47.3
44.6 Three Point % 35.5
74.1 Free Throw % 75.8
  Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry 1.0
  Marques Townes missed jump shot 6.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Childs 13.0
  Personal foul on Darrell Brown 16.0
  Personal foul on Darrell Brown 19.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Darrell Brown 38.0
  Personal foul on Lucas Williamson 1:00
+ 2 Marques Townes made driving layup 1:04
+ 3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye 1:22
+ 3 Cooper Kaifes made 3-pt. jump shot 1:46
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson 2:04
Team Stats
Points 53 51
Field Goals 20-60 (33.3%) 20-56 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 31
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 30 22
Team 2 4
Assists 13 10
Steals 2 9
Blocks 9 0
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
N. Kennell G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
23
C. Kaifes G
14 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Bradley 19-14 252853
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 20-13 222951
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 19-14 67.3 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 20-13 66.2 PPG 31.7 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
25
N. Kennell G 9.2 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.9 APG 42.7 FG%
23
C. Kaifes G 5.6 PPG 1.3 RPG 1.5 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
25
N. Kennell G 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
23
C. Kaifes G 14 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 35.7
34.8 3PT FG% 39.1
71.4 FT% 50.0
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
D. Brown
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. Lundy
L. van Bree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 10 11 5 5/12 0/1 0/0 2 30 1 2 1 3 8
D. Brown 8 4 1 3/13 2/6 0/0 2 34 0 0 4 0 4
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 5 7 1 1/6 1/2 2/2 0 31 0 1 1 4 3
L. Lundy 4 2 2 2/7 0/3 0/1 1 22 0 1 1 0 2
L. van Bree 0 4 0 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 20 0 3 0 1 3
Bench
N. Kennell
J. Henry
K. Bar
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 19 6 2 7/13 5/8 0/0 2 30 0 0 2 0 6
J. Henry 5 7 2 1/2 0/0 3/4 1 19 0 1 0 3 4
K. Bar 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 1 3 1 0
A. Brummett 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 42 13 20/60 8/23 5/7 8 200 2 9 12 12 30
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
C. Custer
L. Williamson
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Custer 10 6 3 4/10 2/5 0/0 1 37 2 0 1 1 5
L. Williamson 8 2 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 3 28 1 0 2 0 2
M. Townes 7 5 5 3/17 0/3 1/2 0 37 3 0 1 1 4
C. Krutwig 6 8 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 2 6
A. Uguak 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
C. Kaifes
B. Skokna
F. Agunanne
J. Baughman
C. Negron
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
I. Bujdoso
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kaifes 14 1 0 5/6 4/5 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 1
B. Skokna 4 0 0 1/4 1/4 1/2 0 21 1 0 0 0 0
F. Agunanne 0 4 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 3
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bujdoso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 27 10 20/56 9/23 2/4 9 200 9 0 8 5 22
NCAA BB Scores