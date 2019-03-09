Boyd leads ETSU over Chattanooga 68-64 in SoCon quarterfinal
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Tray Boyd III had 21 points as East Tennessee State narrowly beat Chattanooga 68-64 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tourney on Saturday.
Bo Hodges had 12 points for East Tennessee State (24-8). Jeromy Rodriguez added 10 points and 15 rebounds.
David Jean-Baptiste had 17 points for the Mocs (12-20). Ramon Vila added 16 points. Kevin Easley had 12 rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|11.9
|Pts. Per Game
|11.9
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|11.8
|Reb. Per Game
|11.8
|37.2
|Field Goal %
|55.5
|34.2
|Three Point %
|78.6
|Free Throw %
|76.7
|Offensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste
|0.0
|Maurice Commander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Easley
|6.0
|Daivien Williamson missed free throw
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jonathan Scott
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Daivien Williamson
|7.0
|David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Daivien Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Daivien Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on David Jean-Baptiste
|16.0
|+ 2
|David Jean-Baptiste made layup
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|68
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|28-63 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-19 (52.6%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|38
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|13
|8
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Chattanooga 12-20
|71.1 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.1 APG
|ETSU 24-8
|79.8 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Jean-Baptiste G
|9.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.0 FG%
|
1
|T. Boyd III G
|11.8 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|43.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Jean-Baptiste G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|T. Boyd III G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|52.6
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jean-Baptiste
|17
|3
|2
|6/10
|4/7
|1/3
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Vila
|16
|5
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|K. Easley
|9
|12
|3
|3/11
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|34
|3
|1
|2
|1
|11
|J. Scott
|9
|5
|0
|2/7
|2/3
|3/4
|5
|33
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|J. Johnson Jr.
|4
|4
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jean-Baptiste
|17
|3
|2
|6/10
|4/7
|1/3
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Vila
|16
|5
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|K. Easley
|9
|12
|3
|3/11
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|34
|3
|1
|2
|1
|11
|J. Scott
|9
|5
|0
|2/7
|2/3
|3/4
|5
|33
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|J. Johnson Jr.
|4
|4
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Toatley
|4
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|M. Commander
|3
|2
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Smallwood
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Caldwell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tostado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kerby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|33
|13
|22/51
|10/19
|10/17
|20
|200
|5
|2
|14
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hodges
|12
|3
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|34
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Rodriguez
|10
|15
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|35
|2
|1
|1
|6
|9
|M. Armus
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|I. Tisdale
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Good
|0
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hodges
|12
|3
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|34
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Rodriguez
|10
|15
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|35
|2
|1
|1
|6
|9
|M. Armus
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|I. Tisdale
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Good
|0
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Boyd III
|21
|2
|1
|9/15
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. N'Guessan
|9
|0
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|27
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D. Williamson
|8
|5
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|K. Tucker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Curtis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Bernard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harrison Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Tiller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Corley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rasnick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|36
|8
|28/63
|4/14
|8/14
|18
|200
|7
|4
|11
|11
|25
-
GC
SEATTLE74
77
OT 59.0
-
ARIZST
ARIZ71
63
2nd 1:18 CBS
-
CARK
NWST59
55
2nd 3:32
-
SELOU
NICHST63
69
2nd 3.0
-
MASLOW
HARTFD49
50
2nd 11:31 ESP+
-
USC
COLO41
39
2nd 15:20 PACN
-
GAST
GASOU49
43
2nd 15:41 ESP+
-
LALAF
ARKST54
46
2nd 16:12 ESP+
-
STJOHN
XAVIER45
51
2nd 12:41 FOX
-
MCNSE
LAMAR7
16
1st 11:19 ESP+
-
ARKPB
MVSU31
28
1st 3:51
-
SAMHOU
SFA11
11
1st 11:43 ESP3
-
BROWN
PENN12
10
1st 12:51 ESP+
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC11
11
1st 13:48
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN15
6
1st 13:54 ESP+
-
NMEX
WYO6
8
1st 14:22 ESP3
-
OKLA
18KSTATE9
12
1st 13:13 ESP2
-
DAVID
RICH5
12
1st 15:24 ESP+
-
BAMA
ARK17
18
1st 11:59 SECN
-
YALE
PRINCE6
7
1st 13:01 ESP+
-
4DUKE
3UNC2
6
1st 17:18 ESPN
-
NIOWA
DRAKE10
10
1st 13:35 CBSSN
-
ROBERT
FDU62
66
Final
-
ND
PITT53
56
Final
-
CUSE
CLEM55
67
Final
-
14FSU
WAKE65
57
Final
-
5TENN
AUBURN80
84
Final
-
VMI
22WOFF72
99
Final
-
23NOVA
SETON75
79
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL61
76
Final
-
TCU
TEXAS69
56
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV70
83
Final
-
STLOU
STBON57
66
Final
-
UGA
SC46
66
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC54
62
Final
-
SALAB
APPST78
71
Final
-
NCST
BC73
47
Final
-
BAYLOR
13KANSAS70
78
Final
-
TEXAM
MISSST81
92
Final
-
GMASON
GWASH81
65
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST80
73
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR74
67
Final
-
FLA
6UK57
66
Final
-
LIU
SFTRPA64
72
Final
-
11PURDUE
NWEST70
57
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST64
68
Final
-
GTOWN
16MARQET86
84
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL73
81
Final
-
TXSA
USM48
81
Final
-
ODU
UAB50
64
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST85
77
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST76
61
Final
-
MISS
MIZZOU73
68
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI53
51
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
74
Final
-
LAMON
ARKLR79
62
Final
-
LVILLE
2UVA68
73
Final
-
UNLV
COLOST65
60
Final
-
WVU
OKLAST77
85
Final
-
25UCF
TEMPLE62
67
Final
-
FORD
LSALLE57
72
Final
-
UMASS
RI75
94
Final
-
UIW
ABIL51
81
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0136.5 O/U
-15.5
6:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0130 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
ALST
JACKST0
0125 O/U
-5
6:22pm
-
NCWILM
ELON0
0152 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0149 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
MAINE
UVM0
0127.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNMTH
QUINN0
0134.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
FIU0
0151 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
HARV
CLMB0
0138 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BING
STNYBRK0
0132.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
FRESNO0
0145.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
UCLA
UTAH0
0157.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm PACN
-
DART
CORN0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
DUQ0
0143 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
NCOLO0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
AF
BOISE0
0137.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ATSN
-
MURYST
BELMONT0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
RICE0
0139 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
7MICH
9MICHST0
0136 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0126.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DEPAUL
CREIGH0
0152 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FS1
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
WICHST
TULANE0
0144.5 O/U
+11
8:30pm CBSSN
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0149.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm
-
VANDY
10LSU0
0146 O/U
-14
8:30pm SECN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL0
0140 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
WEBER0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
NMEXST0
0
9:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0149 O/U
-10.5
9:05pm
-
NDAK
NEBOM0
0151 O/U
-6
9:30pm ESP+
-
RIDER
SIENA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
TULSA
MEMP0
0157.5 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
OREG
WASH0
0126.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm ESPN
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0145.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
CPOLY0
0137.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0143 O/U
-3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MONST
PORTST0
0163.5 O/U
-2
10:05pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:05pm
-
SDGST
17NEVADA0
0144 O/U
-14
10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSN
UCIRV0
0144 O/U
-12.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
USD
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00am ESP2