CHATT
ETNST

No Text

Boyd leads ETSU over Chattanooga 68-64 in SoCon quarterfinal

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Tray Boyd III had 21 points as East Tennessee State narrowly beat Chattanooga 68-64 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tourney on Saturday.

Bo Hodges had 12 points for East Tennessee State (24-8). Jeromy Rodriguez added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 17 points for the Mocs (12-20). Ramon Vila added 16 points. Kevin Easley had 12 rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Johnson Jr.
J. Rodriguez
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
11.9 Pts. Per Game 11.9
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
11.8 Reb. Per Game 11.8
37.2 Field Goal % 55.5
34.2 Three Point %
78.6 Free Throw % 76.7
  Offensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste 0.0
  Maurice Commander missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Easley 6.0
  Daivien Williamson missed free throw 6.0
  Personal foul on Jonathan Scott 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Daivien Williamson 7.0
  David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Daivien Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Daivien Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on David Jean-Baptiste 16.0
+ 2 David Jean-Baptiste made layup 19.0
Team Stats
Points 64 68
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 28-63 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 24 25
Team 1 2
Assists 13 8
Steals 5 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Jean-Baptiste G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
T. Boyd III G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Chattanooga 12-20 333164
home team logo ETSU 24-8 373168
ETNST -13.5, O/U 138.5
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
ETNST -13.5, O/U 138.5
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Chattanooga 12-20 71.1 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo ETSU 24-8 79.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
3
D. Jean-Baptiste G 9.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.1 APG 45.0 FG%
1
T. Boyd III G 11.8 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.8 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Jean-Baptiste G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
1
T. Boyd III G 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
43.1 FG% 44.4
52.6 3PT FG% 28.6
58.8 FT% 57.1
Chattanooga
Starters
D. Jean-Baptiste
R. Vila
K. Easley
J. Scott
J. Johnson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jean-Baptiste 17 3 2 6/10 4/7 1/3 3 38 0 0 1 1 2
R. Vila 16 5 0 7/8 0/0 2/4 1 32 0 1 1 2 3
K. Easley 9 12 3 3/11 3/5 0/0 1 34 3 1 2 1 11
J. Scott 9 5 0 2/7 2/3 3/4 5 33 1 0 3 2 3
J. Johnson Jr. 4 4 4 1/7 0/1 2/2 1 14 0 0 1 3 1
Starters
D. Jean-Baptiste
R. Vila
K. Easley
J. Scott
J. Johnson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jean-Baptiste 17 3 2 6/10 4/7 1/3 3 38 0 0 1 1 2
R. Vila 16 5 0 7/8 0/0 2/4 1 32 0 1 1 2 3
K. Easley 9 12 3 3/11 3/5 0/0 1 34 3 1 2 1 11
J. Scott 9 5 0 2/7 2/3 3/4 5 33 1 0 3 2 3
J. Johnson Jr. 4 4 4 1/7 0/1 2/2 1 14 0 0 1 3 1
Bench
D. Toatley
M. Commander
J. Brown
T. Smallwood
A. Caldwell
D. Moss
A. Tostado
K. Kerby
R. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Toatley 4 0 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 3 14 0 0 4 0 0
M. Commander 3 2 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 2
J. Brown 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Smallwood 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 8 0 0 1 0 2
A. Caldwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tostado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kerby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 33 13 22/51 10/19 10/17 20 200 5 2 14 9 24
ETSU
Starters
B. Hodges
J. Rodriguez
M. Armus
I. Tisdale
P. Good
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hodges 12 3 2 6/12 0/1 0/2 1 34 1 1 0 2 1
J. Rodriguez 10 15 1 3/8 0/0 4/5 3 35 2 1 1 6 9
M. Armus 5 3 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 11 1 0 2 2 1
I. Tisdale 3 3 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 5 22 1 0 1 1 2
P. Good 0 5 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 5
Starters
B. Hodges
J. Rodriguez
M. Armus
I. Tisdale
P. Good
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hodges 12 3 2 6/12 0/1 0/2 1 34 1 1 0 2 1
J. Rodriguez 10 15 1 3/8 0/0 4/5 3 35 2 1 1 6 9
M. Armus 5 3 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 11 1 0 2 2 1
I. Tisdale 3 3 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 5 22 1 0 1 1 2
P. Good 0 5 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 5
Bench
T. Boyd III
L. N'Guessan
D. Williamson
K. Tucker
C. Curtis
D. Bernard
J. Harrison Jr.
T. Tiller
O. Corley
M. Rasnick
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Boyd III 21 2 1 9/15 3/6 0/0 2 25 1 0 2 0 2
L. N'Guessan 9 0 0 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 27 0 2 1 0 0
D. Williamson 8 5 3 3/9 0/1 2/4 2 24 1 0 3 0 5
K. Tucker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Curtis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Bernard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harrison Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Tiller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Corley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rasnick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 36 8 28/63 4/14 8/14 18 200 7 4 11 11 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores