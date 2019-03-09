CUSE
Syracuse
Orange
19-12
away team logo
55
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
CBS
Sat Mar. 9
12:00pm
BONUS
67
TF 9
home team logo
CLEM
Clemson
Tigers
19-12
ML: +179
CLEM -5, O/U 128
ML: -214
CUSE
CLEM

No Text

Reed rallies Clemson to 67-55 win over Syracuse

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Marcquise Reed scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half as Clemson overcame a poor start to rally past Syracuse 67-55 Saturday and give a boost to its NCAA Tournament chances.

The Tigers (19-12, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 13-0 run midway through the second half to win for the fourth time in the last five games. Reed had seven points during the stretch, tying the game at 38-all on a 3-pointer before Aamir Simms jumper put Clemson ahead for good.

It was an improbable turnaround given the Tigers' early struggles. They missed their first 13 shots and were just 3-of-21 shooting early on as the Orange built a nine-point lead. Syracuse (19-12, 10-8) was still up 38-33 on Bourama Sidibe's basket with 15:53 to play when Clemson began its deciding run.

By the time David Skara finished a 3-point play, the Tigers led 47-38.

Syracuse closed to 49-47 on Buddy Boeheim's 4-point play. But Shelton Mitchell followed with three foul shots and Reed hit two to once more extend Clemson's lead.

Reed, like his teammates, was stone cold in the opening half as Clemson's leading scorer made just two of his eight field goal attempts. But, like the rest of the Tigers, Reed caught fire in the second half. He hit five of nine shots and added 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season.

Elijah Thomas also had a double-double for Clemson with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Oshae Brissett had 15 points to lead the Orange. Syracuse's top two scorers, Tyus Battle and Elijah Hughes, combined for 10 points, more than 20 fewer than their combined average.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim's two-three zone gave the Tigers fits early as they shot 25 percent (7 of 28) in the opening half. Clemson had an easier time of things the final 20 minutes, hitting 12 of 25 shots as it opened a 14-point lead down the stretch.

Clemson, which started ACC play 1-4, continued to bolster its chances of making it back to the NCAAs. The Tigers have lived on the tournament bubble the past few weeks. They'll hope to further make their case at next week's ACC Tournament.

Things certainly did not look promising early on in this one.

Clemson missed its first 13 shots of the game, continually befuddled at how to attack the Orange zone. Syracuse forced 10 first-half turnovers - the Tigers have averaged just 12 miscues a game during ACC play - several coming late in shot clock when desperate to make a play.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange are considered an NCAA Tournament lock, but will have to snap out of their late season slide with four defeats in their final five games. Three of those losses, though, were against No. 1 Duke, No. 5 North Carolina and No. 2 Virginia.

Clemson: The Tigers have an experienced core of seniors - four starters in Reed, Mitchell, Thomas and David Skara - to contend anywhere. Clemson, though, has been prone to inconsistent stretches and must limit those if it hopes to have a strong March.

UP NEXT

Syracuse plays in the ACC Tournament

Clemson plays in the ACC Tournament

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Battle
25 G
M. Reed
2 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.2 Field Goal % 45.5
31.5 Three Point % 35.8
76.2 Free Throw % 84.9
  Offensive rebound by John Newman III 19.0
  Lyles Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Shelton Mitchell 34.0
  Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyus Battle 54.0
  Shelton Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
  Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes 1:26
  Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp 1:58
  Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:00
Team Stats
Points 55 67
Field Goals 18-48 (37.5%) 19-56 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 45
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 21 27
Team 3 5
Assists 8 13
Steals 8 11
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
O. Brissett F
15 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
M. Reed G
24 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Syracuse 19-12 312455
home team logo Clemson 19-12 244367
Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
Syracuse
Starters
O. Brissett
T. Battle
F. Howard
P. Chukwu
E. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Brissett 15 7 3 4/7 2/2 5/5 0 40 0 0 3 2 5
T. Battle 10 3 1 3/11 1/3 3/6 1 34 0 1 2 1 2
F. Howard 3 3 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 5 24 2 0 3 0 3
P. Chukwu 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 16 2 3 0 0 2
E. Hughes 0 4 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 12 0 0 3 0 4
Bench
B. Boeheim
B. Sidibe
M. Dolezaj
A. Autry
S. Belbey
K. Feldman
R. Featherston
H. Washington
R. Braswell
J. Carey
B. Paul
A. Balandi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Boeheim 11 2 1 3/9 2/7 3/3 1 25 0 0 1 0 2
B. Sidibe 8 4 0 3/6 0/0 2/3 4 22 2 0 1 2 2
M. Dolezaj 6 2 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 4 27 2 0 4 1 1
A. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Braswell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Balandi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 27 8 18/48 6/19 13/17 21 200 8 4 17 6 21
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
S. Mitchell
A. Simms
D. Skara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Reed 24 10 2 7/17 2/7 8/8 2 40 5 0 2 2 8
E. Thomas 13 11 1 4/9 0/0 5/7 4 29 2 3 3 6 5
S. Mitchell 10 3 4 2/10 1/7 5/6 0 33 2 0 4 0 3
A. Simms 8 7 5 3/8 1/4 1/2 1 32 1 0 2 3 4
D. Skara 5 3 0 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 31 1 1 2 0 3
Bench
J. White
H. Tyson
L. Davis
C. Trapp
J. Newman III
J. Baehre
M. William
T. Jemison
P. Fox
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. White 4 3 0 0/1 0/0 4/6 3 7 0 1 1 1 2
H. Tyson 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Trapp 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 2
J. Newman III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jemison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 40 13 19/56 5/24 24/30 14 199 11 5 15 13 27
NCAA BB Scores