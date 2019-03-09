Reed rallies Clemson to 67-55 win over Syracuse
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Marcquise Reed scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half as Clemson overcame a poor start to rally past Syracuse 67-55 Saturday and give a boost to its NCAA Tournament chances.
The Tigers (19-12, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 13-0 run midway through the second half to win for the fourth time in the last five games. Reed had seven points during the stretch, tying the game at 38-all on a 3-pointer before Aamir Simms jumper put Clemson ahead for good.
It was an improbable turnaround given the Tigers' early struggles. They missed their first 13 shots and were just 3-of-21 shooting early on as the Orange built a nine-point lead. Syracuse (19-12, 10-8) was still up 38-33 on Bourama Sidibe's basket with 15:53 to play when Clemson began its deciding run.
By the time David Skara finished a 3-point play, the Tigers led 47-38.
Syracuse closed to 49-47 on Buddy Boeheim's 4-point play. But Shelton Mitchell followed with three foul shots and Reed hit two to once more extend Clemson's lead.
Reed, like his teammates, was stone cold in the opening half as Clemson's leading scorer made just two of his eight field goal attempts. But, like the rest of the Tigers, Reed caught fire in the second half. He hit five of nine shots and added 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season.
Elijah Thomas also had a double-double for Clemson with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Oshae Brissett had 15 points to lead the Orange. Syracuse's top two scorers, Tyus Battle and Elijah Hughes, combined for 10 points, more than 20 fewer than their combined average.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim's two-three zone gave the Tigers fits early as they shot 25 percent (7 of 28) in the opening half. Clemson had an easier time of things the final 20 minutes, hitting 12 of 25 shots as it opened a 14-point lead down the stretch.
Clemson, which started ACC play 1-4, continued to bolster its chances of making it back to the NCAAs. The Tigers have lived on the tournament bubble the past few weeks. They'll hope to further make their case at next week's ACC Tournament.
Things certainly did not look promising early on in this one.
Clemson missed its first 13 shots of the game, continually befuddled at how to attack the Orange zone. Syracuse forced 10 first-half turnovers - the Tigers have averaged just 12 miscues a game during ACC play - several coming late in shot clock when desperate to make a play.
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: The Orange are considered an NCAA Tournament lock, but will have to snap out of their late season slide with four defeats in their final five games. Three of those losses, though, were against No. 1 Duke, No. 5 North Carolina and No. 2 Virginia.
Clemson: The Tigers have an experienced core of seniors - four starters in Reed, Mitchell, Thomas and David Skara - to contend anywhere. Clemson, though, has been prone to inconsistent stretches and must limit those if it hopes to have a strong March.
UP NEXT
Syracuse plays in the ACC Tournament
Clemson plays in the ACC Tournament
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|19.3
|Pts. Per Game
|19.3
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|31.5
|Three Point %
|35.8
|76.2
|Free Throw %
|84.9
|Offensive rebound by John Newman III
|19.0
|Lyles Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Shelton Mitchell
|34.0
|Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyus Battle
|54.0
|Shelton Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes
|1:19
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|1:26
|Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp
|1:58
|Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|67
|Field Goals
|18-48 (37.5%)
|19-56 (33.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|24-30 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|45
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|8
|11
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|O. Brissett F
|12.5 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|1.8 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
2
|M. Reed G
|19.3 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|3.0 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Brissett F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|M. Reed G
|24 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|33.9
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Brissett
|15
|7
|3
|4/7
|2/2
|5/5
|0
|40
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|T. Battle
|10
|3
|1
|3/11
|1/3
|3/6
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|F. Howard
|3
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|24
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|P. Chukwu
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|E. Hughes
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Brissett
|15
|7
|3
|4/7
|2/2
|5/5
|0
|40
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|T. Battle
|10
|3
|1
|3/11
|1/3
|3/6
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|F. Howard
|3
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|24
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|P. Chukwu
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|E. Hughes
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|11
|2
|1
|3/9
|2/7
|3/3
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Sidibe
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|22
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Dolezaj
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|27
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|A. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Balandi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|27
|8
|18/48
|6/19
|13/17
|21
|200
|8
|4
|17
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|24
|10
|2
|7/17
|2/7
|8/8
|2
|40
|5
|0
|2
|2
|8
|E. Thomas
|13
|11
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|29
|2
|3
|3
|6
|5
|S. Mitchell
|10
|3
|4
|2/10
|1/7
|5/6
|0
|33
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|A. Simms
|8
|7
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|D. Skara
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|24
|10
|2
|7/17
|2/7
|8/8
|2
|40
|5
|0
|2
|2
|8
|E. Thomas
|13
|11
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|29
|2
|3
|3
|6
|5
|S. Mitchell
|10
|3
|4
|2/10
|1/7
|5/6
|0
|33
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|A. Simms
|8
|7
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|D. Skara
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. White
|4
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|H. Tyson
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Trapp
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Newman III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jemison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|40
|13
|19/56
|5/24
|24/30
|14
|199
|11
|5
|15
|13
|27
-
UGA
SC46
66
2nd 0.0 SECN
-
ALBANY
UMBC48
58
2nd 18.0 ESP+
-
NCST
BC43
24
2nd 19:22
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST41
41
2nd 17:58 ESPW
-
LIU
SFTRPA24
32
2nd 19:42 ESP3
-
SALAB
APPST36
30
2nd 19:47 ESP+
-
GTOWN
16MARQET21
19
1st 7:52 FOX
-
CHATT
ETNST27
28
1st 3:57 ESP+
-
11PURDUE
NWEST26
20
1st 4:22 BTN
-
OREGST
WASHST2
6
1st 18:52 PACN
-
TEXAM
MISSST34
46
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
GMASON
GWASH42
26
1st 0.0
-
TROY
CSTCAR29
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
FLA
6UK31
30
1st 0.0 CBS
-
BAYLOR
13KANSAS29
32
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
5TENN
AUBURN80
84
Final
-
14FSU
WAKE65
57
Final
-
VMI
22WOFF72
99
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU62
66
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL61
76
Final
-
CUSE
CLEM55
67
Final
-
TCU
TEXAS69
56
Final
-
ND
PITT53
56
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV70
83
Final
-
23NOVA
SETON75
79
Final
-
STLOU
STBON57
66
Final
-
ODU
UAB0
0127 O/U
+2
3:00pm CBSSN
-
TXSA
USM0
0143.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
TEXST
TXARL0
0128 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
CHIST0
0146 O/U
+10.5
3:05pm
-
MISS
MIZZOU0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm SECN
-
BRAD
LOYCHI0
0118 O/U
-6
3:35pm CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
25UCF
TEMPLE0
0139 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
COLOST0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
CARK
NWST0
0147 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
ARIZST
ARIZ0
0143.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm CBS
-
TOWSON
JMAD0
0130 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
FORD
LSALLE0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKLR0
0147.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
RI0
0137.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
GC
SEATTLE0
0136.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
LVILLE
2UVA0
0126 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESPN
-
UIW
ABIL0
0134.5 O/U
-17
4:30pm
-
SELOU
NICHST0
0140 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
MASLOW
HARTFD0
0151.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
USC
COLO0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm PACN
-
LALAF
ARKST0
0157 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STJOHN
XAVIER0
0146 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm FOX
-
GAST
GASOU0
0157.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
LAMAR0
0144.5 O/U
-12
5:30pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
SFA0
0142 O/U
+4
5:30pm ESP3
-
ARKPB
MVSU0
0134.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
NMEX
WYO0
0147.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP3
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC0
0146 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0136.5 O/U
-15.5
6:00pm
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN0
0144 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0126.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
4DUKE
3UNC0
0167 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
YALE
PRINCE0
0143.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
18KSTATE0
0127 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
BROWN
PENN0
0138.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
RICH0
0138 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
ARK0
0146 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm SECN
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0132 O/U
+3
6:05pm CBSSN
-
NCWILM
ELON0
0153 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0149 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
BING
STNYBRK0
0132 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
FIU0
0151 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
MAINE
UVM0
0127.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNMTH
QUINN0
0135 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
DART
CORN0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
AF
BOISE0
0137.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ATSN
-
HARV
CLMB0
0138 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
UTAH0
0157 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm PACN
-
SJST
FRESNO0
0144 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
DAYTON
DUQ0
0143 O/U
+4
7:00pm SNPT
-
NAU
NCOLO0
0144 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CHARLO
RICE0
0139 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
MURYST
BELMONT0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP2
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0126.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DEPAUL
CREIGH0
0152 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FS1
-
7MICH
9MICHST0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0149 O/U
-14
8:30pm
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0134 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
VANDY
10LSU0
0146 O/U
-14
8:30pm SECN
-
WICHST
TULANE0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL0
0140 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
WEBER0
0151 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
NMEXST0
0
9:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
9:05pm
-
RIDER
SIENA0
0136 O/U
+2
9:30pm
-
TULSA
MEMP0
0157.5 O/U
-8
9:30pm ESPU
-
NDAK
NEBOM0
0151 O/U
-6
9:30pm ESP+
-
OREG
WASH0
0126.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm ESPN
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0145.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
CPOLY0
0137.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0143 O/U
-3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MONST
PORTST0
0162.5 O/U
-2
10:05pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:05pm
-
SDGST
17NEVADA0
0144 O/U
-13.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSN
UCIRV0
0144 O/U
-12.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
USD
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00am