No. 6 Kentucky pulls away from Florida 66-57 in SEC finale
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Tyler Herro scored 16 points and led a big second-half run that helped No. 6 Kentucky overcome Florida 66-57 on Saturday.
The Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) went back and forth with the Gators (17-14, 9-9) early in the second half and trailed 40-39 with 13:46 remaining.
Herro had six points during a 15-2 spree, hitting a couple of shots in the lane and adding two free throws, to give Kentucky a 54-42 advantage. The Wildcats capped the seven-minute burst by scoring 10 straight points.
PJ Washington added 15 points as Kentucky handed Florida its third consecutive loss. The victory earned the Wildcats a share of second place with Tennessee in the SEC, pending LSU's later game. It was regular-season wrapup for the Wildcats and Gators going into the SEC Tournament.
Herro was 6 of 11 from the field and made all four free throws as Kentucky hit 26 of 32 from the line. Ashton Hagans and Keldon Johnson each added 14 points, and Washington's nine rebounds helped the Wildcats dominate the boards 39-23.
Kevarrius Hayes had 19 points and Jalen Hudson 13 for Florida, which overcame a nine-point first half deficit to lead at the break. A 5:12 drought in the second half did in the Gators.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky took a step toward getting back in the Top 5 with the win that took more work than expected.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: The Gators held their own in the second of consecutive games against Top 10 schools but couldn't finish with a win. They appeared to make Kentucky play at their pace and from behind for a good stretch before going cold, and weren't able to recover in shooting 44 percent.
Kentucky: The Wildcats got through the home stretch 4-1 without Reid Travis, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained right knee. But a wakeup call they survived by getting hot midway through the second half.
UP NEXT
Florida will play Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
Kentucky plays in next Friday's quarterfinal at the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/ Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|34.9
|Three Point %
|36.8
|77.3
|Free Throw %
|93.9
|+ 2
|Jalen Hudson made driving layup
|6.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Herro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Herro made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard
|17.0
|+ 2
|Kevarrius Hayes made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|16.0
|+ 1
|Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Noah Locke
|23.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Hudson made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|23.0
|+ 1
|Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|66
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|19-46 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|26-32 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|39
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|17
|27
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|14
|9
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|10
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|44.4
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hayes
|19
|5
|2
|8/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|32
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|J. Hudson
|13
|6
|1
|6/16
|0/5
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|N. Locke
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Nembhard
|3
|0
|8
|1/8
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hayes
|19
|5
|2
|8/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|32
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|J. Hudson
|13
|6
|1
|6/16
|0/5
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|N. Locke
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Nembhard
|3
|0
|8
|1/8
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Okauru
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Stokes
|6
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Allen
|3
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Bassett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|22
|14
|24/54
|3/18
|6/11
|21
|200
|5
|2
|5
|5
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Herro
|16
|6
|2
|6/11
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|P. Washington
|15
|9
|1
|6/14
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|38
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|A. Hagans
|14
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|7/9
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. David
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Montgomery
|0
|7
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|28
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Herro
|16
|6
|2
|6/11
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|P. Washington
|15
|9
|1
|6/14
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|38
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|A. Hagans
|14
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|7/9
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. David
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Montgomery
|0
|7
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|28
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|14
|7
|3
|4/8
|1/1
|5/7
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|I. Quickley
|4
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Richards
|3
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Baker Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Travis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|37
|9
|19/46
|2/7
|26/32
|17
|200
|3
|2
|10
|10
|27
-
GC
SEATTLE74
77
OT 59.0
-
ARIZST
ARIZ72
63
2nd 31.0 CBS
-
CARK
NWST59
55
2nd 3:32
-
SELOU
NICHST63
69
2nd 3.0
-
MASLOW
HARTFD51
50
2nd 11:24 ESP+
-
USC
COLO41
39
2nd 15:11 PACN
-
GAST
GASOU49
43
2nd 15:41 ESP+
-
LALAF
ARKST54
46
2nd 16:12 ESP+
-
STJOHN
XAVIER45
53
2nd 12:17 FOX
-
MCNSE
LAMAR7
16
1st 11:19 ESP+
-
ARKPB
MVSU39
33
1st 1:46
-
SAMHOU
SFA11
11
1st 11:43 ESP3
-
BROWN
PENN12
10
1st 12:51 ESP+
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC16
13
1st 11:29
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN15
6
1st 13:54 ESP+
-
NMEX
WYO6
8
1st 14:22 ESP3
-
OKLA
18KSTATE11
12
1st 12:26 ESP2
-
DAVID
RICH10
15
1st 13:31 ESP+
-
BAMA
ARK20
19
1st 11:07 SECN
-
YALE
PRINCE6
7
1st 13:01 ESP+
-
4DUKE
3UNC4
6
1st 16:44 ESPN
-
NIOWA
DRAKE12
10
1st 12:46 CBSSN
-
ROBERT
FDU62
66
Final
-
ND
PITT53
56
Final
-
CUSE
CLEM55
67
Final
-
14FSU
WAKE65
57
Final
-
5TENN
AUBURN80
84
Final
-
VMI
22WOFF72
99
Final
-
23NOVA
SETON75
79
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL61
76
Final
-
TCU
TEXAS69
56
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV70
83
Final
-
STLOU
STBON57
66
Final
-
UGA
SC46
66
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC54
62
Final
-
SALAB
APPST78
71
Final
-
NCST
BC73
47
Final
-
BAYLOR
13KANSAS70
78
Final
-
TEXAM
MISSST81
92
Final
-
GMASON
GWASH81
65
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST80
73
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR74
67
Final
-
FLA
6UK57
66
Final
-
LIU
SFTRPA64
72
Final
-
11PURDUE
NWEST70
57
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST64
68
Final
-
GTOWN
16MARQET86
84
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL73
81
Final
-
TXSA
USM48
81
Final
-
ODU
UAB50
64
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST85
77
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST76
61
Final
-
MISS
MIZZOU73
68
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI53
51
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
74
Final
-
LAMON
ARKLR79
62
Final
-
LVILLE
2UVA68
73
Final
-
UNLV
COLOST65
60
Final
-
WVU
OKLAST77
85
Final
-
25UCF
TEMPLE62
67
Final
-
FORD
LSALLE57
72
Final
-
UMASS
RI75
94
Final
-
UIW
ABIL51
81
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0136.5 O/U
-15.5
6:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0130 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
ALST
JACKST0
0125 O/U
-5
6:22pm
-
NCWILM
ELON0
0152 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0149 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
MAINE
UVM0
0127.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNMTH
QUINN0
0134.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
FIU0
0151 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
HARV
CLMB0
0138 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BING
STNYBRK0
0132.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
FRESNO0
0145.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
UCLA
UTAH0
0157.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm PACN
-
DART
CORN0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
DUQ0
0143 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
NCOLO0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
AF
BOISE0
0137.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ATSN
-
MURYST
BELMONT0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
RICE0
0139 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
7MICH
9MICHST0
0136 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0126.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DEPAUL
CREIGH0
0152 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FS1
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
WICHST
TULANE0
0144.5 O/U
+11
8:30pm CBSSN
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0149.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm
-
VANDY
10LSU0
0146 O/U
-14
8:30pm SECN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL0
0140 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
WEBER0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
NMEXST0
0
9:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0149 O/U
-10.5
9:05pm
-
NDAK
NEBOM0
0151 O/U
-6
9:30pm ESP+
-
RIDER
SIENA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
TULSA
MEMP0
0157.5 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
OREG
WASH0
0126.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm ESPN
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0145.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
CPOLY0
0137.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0143 O/U
-3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MONST
PORTST0
0163.5 O/U
-2
10:05pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:05pm
-
SDGST
17NEVADA0
0144 O/U
-14
10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSN
UCIRV0
0144 O/U
-12.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
USD
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00am ESP2