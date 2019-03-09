FLA
No. 6 Kentucky pulls away from Florida 66-57 in SEC finale

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Tyler Herro scored 16 points and led a big second-half run that helped No. 6 Kentucky overcome Florida 66-57 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) went back and forth with the Gators (17-14, 9-9) early in the second half and trailed 40-39 with 13:46 remaining.

Herro had six points during a 15-2 spree, hitting a couple of shots in the lane and adding two free throws, to give Kentucky a 54-42 advantage. The Wildcats capped the seven-minute burst by scoring 10 straight points.

PJ Washington added 15 points as Kentucky handed Florida its third consecutive loss. The victory earned the Wildcats a share of second place with Tennessee in the SEC, pending LSU's later game. It was regular-season wrapup for the Wildcats and Gators going into the SEC Tournament.

Herro was 6 of 11 from the field and made all four free throws as Kentucky hit 26 of 32 from the line. Ashton Hagans and Keldon Johnson each added 14 points, and Washington's nine rebounds helped the Wildcats dominate the boards 39-23.

Kevarrius Hayes had 19 points and Jalen Hudson 13 for Florida, which overcame a nine-point first half deficit to lead at the break. A 5:12 drought in the second half did in the Gators.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky took a step toward getting back in the Top 5 with the win that took more work than expected.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators held their own in the second of consecutive games against Top 10 schools but couldn't finish with a win. They appeared to make Kentucky play at their pace and from behind for a good stretch before going cold, and weren't able to recover in shooting 44 percent.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got through the home stretch 4-1 without Reid Travis, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained right knee. But a wakeup call they survived by getting hot midway through the second half.

UP NEXT

Florida will play Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Kentucky plays in next Friday's quarterfinal at the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

---

Key Players
A. Nembhard
2 G
T. Herro
14 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
41.5 Field Goal % 46.5
34.9 Three Point % 36.8
77.3 Free Throw % 93.9
+ 2 Jalen Hudson made driving layup 6.0
+ 1 Tyler Herro made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Tyler Herro made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard 17.0
+ 2 Kevarrius Hayes made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 16.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Noah Locke 23.0
+ 2 Jalen Hudson made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 23.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 57 66
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 26-32 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 23 39
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 17 27
Team 1 2
Assists 14 9
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 5 10
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
K. Hayes C
19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
14
T. Herro G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Florida 17-14 312657
home team logo 6 Kentucky 26-5 303666
UK -10.5, O/U 128
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
UK -10.5, O/U 128
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Florida 17-14 68.7 PPG 37 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo 6 Kentucky 26-5 77.2 PPG 40.9 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
13
K. Hayes C 7.4 PPG 6.1 RPG 0.7 APG 64.6 FG%
14
T. Herro G 14.1 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.3 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
K. Hayes C 19 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
14
T. Herro G 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
44.4 FG% 41.3
16.7 3PT FG% 28.6
54.5 FT% 81.3
Florida
Starters
K. Hayes
J. Hudson
N. Locke
A. Nembhard
K. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hayes 19 5 2 8/9 0/0 3/4 3 32 0 2 0 2 3
J. Hudson 13 6 1 6/16 0/5 1/2 3 33 1 0 1 2 4
N. Locke 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 24 1 0 0 0 1
A. Nembhard 3 0 8 1/8 0/2 1/2 4 37 0 0 1 0 0
K. Johnson 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 11 0 0 0 1 4
Kentucky
Starters
T. Herro
P. Washington
A. Hagans
J. David
E. Montgomery
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Herro 16 6 2 6/11 0/1 4/4 1 38 1 0 0 0 6
P. Washington 15 9 1 6/14 0/2 3/3 2 38 0 0 4 3 6
A. Hagans 14 3 2 3/6 1/2 7/9 3 30 1 0 3 0 3
J. David 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Montgomery 0 7 0 0/2 0/0 0/1 4 28 1 1 0 4 3
NCAA BB Scores