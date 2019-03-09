OKLA
Oklahoma
Sooners
19-12
away team logo
53
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Mar. 9
6:00pm
BONUS
68
TF 6
home team logo
KSTATE
18 Kansas State
Wildcats
24-7
ML: +292
KSTATE -7.5, O/U 127
ML: -359
OKLA
KSTATE

No Text

No. 18 K-State beats Oklahoma 68-53, wins share of Big 12

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kamau Stokes scored 19 points and No. 18 Kansas State clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a 68-53 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Barry Brown added 15 points and Dean Wade had 11 as the Wildcats (24-7, 14-4) finished atop the conference for the second time in 42 years.

Kansas State is co-champions with No. 8 Texas Tech (26-5, 14-4), which topped Iowa State 80-73 earlier Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle scored 14 points and Jamal Bieniemy 12 for the Sooners (19-12, 7-11).

K-State was dominant on the offensive boards, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 16 second-chance points.

Stokes started the second half by scoring eight straight points for the Wildcats, which gave K-State a 42-23 lead with 17 minutes to play.

The Wildcats never looked back and led by as many as 29 in the win.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners are playing much better since the middle of February and look much better than they did six games ago.

K-State: Won their first Big 12 regular-season title in six years and the second under Weber. K-State has won five of its last six games heading into the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Takes on 10th-seeded West Virginia on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

K-State: Will play the winner of No. 8 seed TCU and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. James
0 G
B. Brown Jr.
5 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
41.1 Field Goal % 44.6
33.5 Three Point % 30.2
75.7 Free Throw % 70.5
+ 2 Christian James made running Jump Shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Freeman 25.0
  Pierson McAtee missed 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Pierson McAtee missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III 30.0
  Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Freeman 51.0
  Nigel Shadd missed 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
  Nigel Shadd missed 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Shooting foul on Kristian Doolittle 51.0
Team Stats
Points 53 68
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 37
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 7
Assists 9 15
Steals 6 11
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
K. Doolittle F
14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
K. Stokes G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 19-12 223153
home team logo 18 Kansas State 24-7 323668
KSTATE -7.5, O/U 127
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
KSTATE -7.5, O/U 127
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 19-12 71.8 PPG 42 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 18 Kansas State 24-7 65.8 PPG 35.7 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
21
K. Doolittle F 10.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.4 APG 50.0 FG%
3
K. Stokes G 10.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.3 APG 38.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
K. Doolittle F 14 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
3
K. Stokes G 19 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
41.5 FG% 44.8
29.4 3PT FG% 31.0
66.7 FT% 41.2
Oklahoma
Starters
K. Doolittle
J. Bieniemy
C. James
R. Odomes
B. Manek
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Doolittle 14 4 3 7/11 0/0 0/0 1 35 1 0 2 0 4
J. Bieniemy 12 2 4 5/11 2/5 0/0 4 32 1 0 5 1 1
C. James 8 3 0 3/8 1/4 1/2 1 35 1 0 0 1 2
R. Odomes 6 7 1 2/8 1/1 1/2 2 20 1 0 1 4 3
B. Manek 4 5 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 28 1 0 2 1 4
Starters
K. Doolittle
J. Bieniemy
C. James
R. Odomes
B. Manek
Bench
M. Reynolds
M. Freeman
A. Calixte
J. McNeace
A. Reaves
P. Geha
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
R. Streller
K. Kuath
L. Stephenson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Reynolds 6 2 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 20 1 0 0 1 1
M. Freeman 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 3
A. Calixte 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 0
J. McNeace 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 2
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Polla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 28 9 22/53 5/17 4/6 14 200 6 0 12 8 20
Kansas State
Starters
K. Stokes
B. Brown Jr.
D. Wade
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Stokes 19 2 6 7/15 4/10 1/2 1 34 1 0 0 0 2
B. Brown Jr. 15 1 4 5/12 2/5 3/4 2 39 3 0 0 0 1
D. Wade 11 7 4 5/14 1/7 0/0 3 33 1 2 1 3 4
X. Sneed 7 4 0 2/7 0/3 3/4 2 33 5 0 2 1 3
M. Mawien 4 5 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 2 2 3
Starters
K. Stokes
B. Brown Jr.
D. Wade
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
Bench
M. McGuirl
A. Trice
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
L. Stockard III
S. Neal-Williams
P. Muldoon
C. Diarra
G. Kpegeol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McGuirl 6 2 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 2
A. Trice 6 7 0 3/3 0/0 0/3 0 20 0 0 1 1 6
P. McAtee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Love III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Shadd 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
L. Stockard III 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
S. Neal-Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Muldoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kpegeol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 30 15 26/58 9/29 7/17 11 200 11 2 7 8 22
