No. 18 K-State beats Oklahoma 68-53, wins share of Big 12
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kamau Stokes scored 19 points and No. 18 Kansas State clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a 68-53 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night.
Barry Brown added 15 points and Dean Wade had 11 as the Wildcats (24-7, 14-4) finished atop the conference for the second time in 42 years.
Kansas State is co-champions with No. 8 Texas Tech (26-5, 14-4), which topped Iowa State 80-73 earlier Saturday.
Kristian Doolittle scored 14 points and Jamal Bieniemy 12 for the Sooners (19-12, 7-11).
K-State was dominant on the offensive boards, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 16 second-chance points.
Stokes started the second half by scoring eight straight points for the Wildcats, which gave K-State a 42-23 lead with 17 minutes to play.
The Wildcats never looked back and led by as many as 29 in the win.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: The Sooners are playing much better since the middle of February and look much better than they did six games ago.
K-State: Won their first Big 12 regular-season title in six years and the second under Weber. K-State has won five of its last six games heading into the conference tournament.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma: Takes on 10th-seeded West Virginia on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
K-State: Will play the winner of No. 8 seed TCU and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State on Thursday.
---
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|44.6
|33.5
|Three Point %
|30.2
|75.7
|Free Throw %
|70.5
|+ 2
|Christian James made running Jump Shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Freeman
|25.0
|Pierson McAtee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Pierson McAtee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III
|30.0
|Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Freeman
|51.0
|Nigel Shadd missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Nigel Shadd missed 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Shooting foul on Kristian Doolittle
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|68
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|9-29 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|37
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|7
|Fouls
|14
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma 19-12
|71.8 PPG
|42 RPG
|12.8 APG
|18 Kansas State 24-7
|65.8 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|K. Doolittle F
|10.9 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
3
|K. Stokes G
|10.5 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.3 APG
|38.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Doolittle F
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|K. Stokes G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|41.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Doolittle
|14
|4
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Bieniemy
|12
|2
|4
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|C. James
|8
|3
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Odomes
|6
|7
|1
|2/8
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|B. Manek
|4
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Stokes
|19
|2
|6
|7/15
|4/10
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Brown Jr.
|15
|1
|4
|5/12
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|39
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Wade
|11
|7
|4
|5/14
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|X. Sneed
|7
|4
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|33
|5
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Mawien
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Stokes
|19
|2
|6
|7/15
|4/10
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Brown Jr.
|15
|1
|4
|5/12
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|39
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Wade
|11
|7
|4
|5/14
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|X. Sneed
|7
|4
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|33
|5
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Mawien
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McGuirl
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Trice
|6
|7
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|P. McAtee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Love III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Shadd
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Stockard III
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Neal-Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Muldoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kpegeol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|30
|15
|26/58
|9/29
|7/17
|11
|200
|11
|2
|7
|8
|22
