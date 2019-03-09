Bane scores 34 to lead TCU over Texas 69-56
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 34 points as TCU beat Texas 69-56 Saturday, handing the Longhorns a critical loss that could be a big blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes.
The Horned Frogs swept the Longhorns in the regular season and sent Texas to its third finish under .500 in league play in coach Shaka Smart's four seasons.
TCU (19-12, 7-11 Big 12) shot 54 percent and controlled the rebounding with a 35-24 edge.
The Horned Frogs also made their own statement that with a good run in the Big 12 tournament next week, they should get a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Bane made his first six 3-pointers and didn't miss until late in the second half. The Horned Frogs led 35-27 at halftime and stretched the lead as high as 20 in the second half.
TCU's depleted roster has left them with only a seven-man rotation and each of them logged at least 21 minutes. Bane was the only Horned Frogs player to score in double figures.
Jaxson Hayes led Texas (16-15, 8-10) with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and seven rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
TCU: Bane could hardly miss but Texas barely seemed to guard him at times as several of his 3-pointers were from wide-open looks. And he stayed on the move, getting himself in position for easy follow-ups when teammates missed.
Texas: The Longhorns needed a big effort and didn't get one in a game that could decide their postseason. The Longhorns were 4 of 19 from long range, including an 0-5 effort from Jase Febres, who was the Big 12 player of the week just a week ago.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|32.0
|Three Point %
|34.4
|63.9
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|+ 2
|Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Courtney Ramey
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes
|16.0
|Desmond Bane missed jump shot
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by TCU
|50.0
|Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes
|55.0
|Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|1:21
|Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|+ 2
|Desmond Bane made dunk
|1:30
|Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|56
|Field Goals
|27-50 (54.0%)
|22-59 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-17 (52.9%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|24
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|26
|14
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|15
|9
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|54.0
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|52.9
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bane
|34
|6
|2
|14/20
|6/8
|0/0
|1
|40
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|K. Samuel
|8
|5
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|28
|1
|3
|2
|0
|5
|J. Miller
|5
|5
|3
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|A. Robinson
|4
|3
|5
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|K. Noi
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hayes
|19
|7
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|29
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|M. Coleman III
|12
|1
|2
|4/13
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Ramey
|11
|7
|5
|5/13
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|2
|0
|5
|3
|4
|D. Osetkowski
|9
|2
|0
|4/11
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Febres
|0
|0
|0
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
