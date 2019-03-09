TCU
TCU
Horned Frogs
19-12
away team logo
69
TF 6
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Mar. 9
12:00pm
BONUS
56
TF 8
home team logo
TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
16-15
ML: +249
TEXAS -7, O/U 138
ML: -302
TCU
TEXAS

No Text

Bane scores 34 to lead TCU over Texas 69-56

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 34 points as TCU beat Texas 69-56 Saturday, handing the Longhorns a critical loss that could be a big blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Horned Frogs swept the Longhorns in the regular season and sent Texas to its third finish under .500 in league play in coach Shaka Smart's four seasons.

TCU (19-12, 7-11 Big 12) shot 54 percent and controlled the rebounding with a 35-24 edge.

The Horned Frogs also made their own statement that with a good run in the Big 12 tournament next week, they should get a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Bane made his first six 3-pointers and didn't miss until late in the second half. The Horned Frogs led 35-27 at halftime and stretched the lead as high as 20 in the second half.

TCU's depleted roster has left them with only a seven-man rotation and each of them logged at least 21 minutes. Bane was the only Horned Frogs player to score in double figures.

Jaxson Hayes led Texas (16-15, 8-10) with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and seven rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: Bane could hardly miss but Texas barely seemed to guard him at times as several of his 3-pointers were from wide-open looks. And he stayed on the move, getting himself in position for easy follow-ups when teammates missed.

Texas: The Longhorns needed a big effort and didn't get one in a game that could decide their postseason. The Longhorns were 4 of 19 from long range, including an 0-5 effort from Jase Febres, who was the Big 12 player of the week just a week ago.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Robinson
K. Roach II
12 G
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.6 Field Goal % 43.7
32.0 Three Point % 34.4
63.9 Free Throw % 73.6
+ 2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes 16.0
  Desmond Bane missed jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by TCU 50.0
  Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes 55.0
  Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis 1:21
  Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
+ 2 Desmond Bane made dunk 1:30
  Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane 1:37
Team Stats
Points 69 56
Field Goals 27-50 (54.0%) 22-59 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 9-17 (52.9%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 24
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 26 14
Team 4 4
Assists 15 9
Steals 3 6
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Bane G
34 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
J. Hayes F
19 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo TCU 19-12 353469
home team logo Texas 16-15 272956
TEXAS -7, O/U 138
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
TEXAS -7, O/U 138
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 19-12 74.7 PPG 39.1 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Texas 16-15 71.7 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
1
D. Bane G 14.6 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.5 APG 48.5 FG%
10
J. Hayes F 10.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.3 APG 72.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Bane G 34 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
10
J. Hayes F 19 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
54.0 FG% 37.3
52.9 3PT FG% 21.1
66.7 FT% 88.9
TCU
Starters
D. Bane
K. Samuel
J. Miller
A. Robinson
K. Noi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 34 6 2 14/20 6/8 0/0 1 40 0 1 0 3 3
K. Samuel 8 5 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 2 28 1 3 2 0 5
J. Miller 5 5 3 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 36 0 2 2 0 5
A. Robinson 4 3 5 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 28 0 1 4 0 3
K. Noi 4 1 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 1 0
Starters
D. Bane
K. Samuel
J. Miller
A. Robinson
K. Noi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 34 6 2 14/20 6/8 0/0 1 40 0 1 0 3 3
K. Samuel 8 5 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 2 28 1 3 2 0 5
J. Miller 5 5 3 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 36 0 2 2 0 5
A. Robinson 4 3 5 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 28 0 1 4 0 3
K. Noi 4 1 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 1 0
Bench
K. Davis
R. Nembhard
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 8 4 3 2/4 1/1 3/5 1 24 1 0 3 1 3
R. Nembhard 6 7 2 2/7 1/4 1/1 3 21 0 0 3 0 7
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 31 15 27/50 9/17 6/9 13 200 3 7 15 5 26
Texas
Starters
J. Hayes
M. Coleman III
C. Ramey
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hayes 19 7 0 7/8 0/0 5/5 1 29 2 1 0 1 6
M. Coleman III 12 1 2 4/13 1/4 3/4 3 35 1 0 0 1 0
C. Ramey 11 7 5 5/13 1/4 0/0 3 35 2 0 5 3 4
D. Osetkowski 9 2 0 4/11 1/3 0/0 0 29 0 1 0 1 1
J. Febres 0 0 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 1 30 1 0 2 0 0
Starters
J. Hayes
M. Coleman III
C. Ramey
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hayes 19 7 0 7/8 0/0 5/5 1 29 2 1 0 1 6
M. Coleman III 12 1 2 4/13 1/4 3/4 3 35 1 0 0 1 0
C. Ramey 11 7 5 5/13 1/4 0/0 3 35 2 0 5 3 4
D. Osetkowski 9 2 0 4/11 1/3 0/0 0 29 0 1 0 1 1
J. Febres 0 0 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 1 30 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
E. Mitrou-Long
R. Hamm Jr.
J. Sims
K. Hepa
K. Roach II
A. Jones
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Mitrou-Long 5 1 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 1
R. Hamm Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 1 0 0 0
J. Sims 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2
K. Hepa 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 1 1 0 0
K. Roach II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 20 9 22/59 4/19 8/9 11 200 6 4 9 6 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores