TEXAM
MISSST

No Text

Mississippi State rides big first half past Texas A&M 92-81

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Lamar Peters had 21 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 20 as Mississippi State defeated Texas A&M 92-81 on Saturday.

Peters made 5 of 10 beyond the arc and has now totaled 1,002 career points in his three years at Mississippi State. Tyson Carter added 18 points for the Bulldogs (22-9 overall, 10-8 in the SEC). Aric Holman had 16 points and nine rebounds, and also moved past the 1,000-point mark for his career.

''I'm really happy for our team and excited for our seniors to go out with an important win,'' said Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. ''It was big for us to get to 22 wins. The regular season is now over and you look at our body of work and it's impressive. We've won 10 of our last 16 games in what I think is the best league in the country.''

Savion Flagg led Texas A&M (13-17, 6-12) with 22 points while Jay Jay Chandler and Wendell Mitchell had 15 and 14 points, respectively. Christian Mekowulu had 11 points and a game-high 15 boards and Mark French had 10 points.

''Mississippi State is obviously playing really, really well,'' said Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy. ''I know they just lost two games on the road but when Lamar Peters and Tyson Carter shoot the ball like that, they are tough to beat. They have another gear and Lamar is such a good point guard. When he is shooting the ball like he did today, he is tough to guard.''

Peters made 5 of 10 shots from 3-point territory while Carter was even better beyond the arc with a 6 of 9 showing.

''I've been putting extra work in the gym,'' said Peters, who also had eight assists and six rebounds. ''It paid off today and we just kept feeding the hot hand.''

Mississippi State led 49-40 in the opening minutes of the second half and reeled off a 13-4 run. Weatherspoon started the run with a 3-point play while Peters concluded it with a 3. The Aggies never got the deficit under double digits the rest of the way.

For the game, Mississippi State shot 52.4 percent from the floor and made 16 of 34 attempts beyond the arc. The Bulldogs held a 36-30 advantage in rebounds and had 22 assists as a team.

The Aggies shot 46.7 percent from the field and made 9 of 21 of their 3-point attempts.� Texas A&M had 10 turnovers and 10 steals.

Mississippi State led for the majority of the first half and jumped out to a 10-6 advantage following a Peters 3 pointer. The visiting Aggies kept things close for the most part, however, as Mitchell and Chandler combined for 22 points in the opening half.

Thanks to a pair of late 3 pointers by Carter, the Bulldogs closed out the half on an 11-3 run and held a 46-34 lead at halftime. Led by Carter's 5 of 6 showing on 3-pointers, Mississippi State made 9 of 17 beyond the arc in the first half and held a 19-11 rebounding advantage at the break.

Texas A&M shot 46 percent from the field in the first half and had six turnovers.�

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies have now dropped three of their last four heading into the SEC Tournament. Barring a run there they are staring at the program's first losing season in four years.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' 10 SEC victories this season marks the most conference wins since the 2007-08 season. The 18 SEC wins over past two seasons marks the program's highest two-year total since the 2008-09 and 2009-10 campaigns.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies will open SEC Tournament play on Wednesday and will face Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs open SEC Tournament play on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Flagg
1 G
Q. Weatherspoon
11 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
45.4 Field Goal % 50.5
32.8 Three Point % 40.2
64.5 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Mekowulu 7.0
  Robert Woodard II missed tip-in 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II 7.0
  T.J. Gray missed jump shot 9.0
+ 3 Mark French made 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Christian Mekowulu 32.0
  Savion Flagg missed jump shot 34.0
+ 3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Woodard II 57.0
+ 2 Wendell Mitchell made layup 1:22
  Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gray, stolen by Wendell Mitchell 1:31
Team Stats
Points 81 92
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 33-63 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 16-34 (47.1%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 36
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 21 23
Team 1 2
Assists 10 22
Steals 10 4
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
S. Flagg G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
L. Peters G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Texas A&M 13-17 344781
home team logo Miss. State 22-9 464692
MISSST -11, O/U 139
Humphrey Coliseum Starkville, MS
MISSST -11, O/U 139
Humphrey Coliseum Starkville, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Texas A&M 13-17 70.7 PPG 41.1 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo Miss. State 22-9 76.8 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
1
S. Flagg G 12.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.3 APG 45.0 FG%
2
L. Peters G 11.1 PPG 1.8 RPG 5.2 APG 38.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
S. Flagg G 23 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
2
L. Peters G 21 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
46.7 FG% 52.4
42.9 3PT FG% 47.1
76.2 FT% 62.5
Texas A&M
Starters
S. Flagg
W. Mitchell
C. Mekowulu
J. Nebo
C. Collins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Flagg 23 4 3 8/15 4/7 3/3 0 38 0 0 0 2 2
W. Mitchell 14 1 1 5/13 1/7 3/3 4 30 5 0 2 0 1
C. Mekowulu 11 15 1 3/9 0/0 5/6 4 27 0 0 1 4 11
J. Nebo 8 3 1 3/5 0/0 2/3 3 22 0 2 3 1 2
C. Collins 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 23 3 0 1 0 0
Starters
S. Flagg
W. Mitchell
C. Mekowulu
J. Nebo
C. Collins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Flagg 23 4 3 8/15 4/7 3/3 0 38 0 0 0 2 2
W. Mitchell 14 1 1 5/13 1/7 3/3 4 30 5 0 2 0 1
C. Mekowulu 11 15 1 3/9 0/0 5/6 4 27 0 0 1 4 11
J. Nebo 8 3 1 3/5 0/0 2/3 3 22 0 2 3 1 2
C. Collins 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 23 3 0 1 0 0
Bench
J. Chandler
M. French
J. Walker III
B. Mahan
A. Gilder
F. Byers
J. Brown
C. Alo
T. Starks
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Chandler 15 3 0 6/10 2/3 1/2 1 27 2 0 2 1 2
M. French 10 3 1 3/4 2/2 2/2 0 17 0 0 0 0 3
J. Walker III 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 7 0 1 1 0 0
B. Mahan 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gilder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 29 10 28/60 9/21 16/21 14 200 10 3 10 8 21
Miss. State
Starters
L. Peters
Q. Weatherspoon
T. Carter
A. Holman
R. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Peters 21 6 8 7/12 5/10 2/3 2 32 2 0 5 1 5
Q. Weatherspoon 20 2 4 7/14 2/7 4/5 2 30 1 1 3 0 2
T. Carter 18 1 4 6/12 6/9 0/0 2 37 0 0 1 0 1
A. Holman 16 9 2 6/10 2/5 2/3 2 29 0 1 0 4 5
R. Perry 7 6 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 4 26 0 0 2 1 5
Starters
L. Peters
Q. Weatherspoon
T. Carter
A. Holman
R. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Peters 21 6 8 7/12 5/10 2/3 2 32 2 0 5 1 5
Q. Weatherspoon 20 2 4 7/14 2/7 4/5 2 30 1 1 3 0 2
T. Carter 18 1 4 6/12 6/9 0/0 2 37 0 0 1 0 1
A. Holman 16 9 2 6/10 2/5 2/3 2 29 0 1 0 4 5
R. Perry 7 6 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 4 26 0 0 2 1 5
Bench
R. Woodard II
A. Ado
K. Feazell
T. Gray
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
M. Storm
N. Weatherspoon
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Woodard II 7 4 1 3/7 0/1 1/1 2 23 1 1 0 3 1
A. Ado 3 6 0 1/1 0/0 1/4 3 19 0 3 1 2 4
K. Feazell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Gray 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 34 22 33/63 16/34 10/16 17 200 4 6 13 11 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores