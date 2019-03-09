UCLA
UCLA
Bruins
16-15
away team logo
81
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
PACN
Sat Mar. 9
7:00pm
BONUS
92
TF 11
home team logo
UTAH
Utah
Utes
17-13
ML: +211
UTAH -5.5, O/U 157.5
ML: -256
UCLA
UTAH

No Text

Utah beats UCLA 92-81, clinches Pac-12 no. 3 seed

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Sedrick Barefield scored 29 points to help Utah cruise past UCLA 92-81 on Saturday.

Timmy Allen added 17 points and Donnie Tillman chipped in 14 for the Utes. Parker Van Dyke scored 12 points and dished out five assists.

Utah (17-13, 11-7 Pac-12) won for the third time in four games to finish third in the Pac-12 Conference.

Kris Wilkes scored 20 points to lead UCLA. David Singleton and Jules Bernard each scored 13 and Jalen Hill added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

UCLA (16-15, 9-9) dropped both games on its final regular-season road trip, assuring its worst regular-season finish since 2015-16.

The Utes overwhelmed UCLA by knocking down one 3-pointer after another. Utah sank 11 of 20 from outside in the first half alone. On the other end, the Bruins missed all seven attempts from 3-point range before halftime.

Barefield made three 3-pointers and Van Dyke added another to help the Utes carve out a 19-6 lead five minutes into the game.

UCLA cut the deficit to single digits three times, the final time when Bernard's layup trimmed Utah's lead to 28-20. That's as close as the Bruins would get in the first half.

Utah ripped off a 23-4 run to take a 51-24 lead with 2:54 left before halftime. Tillman capped the decisive spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Utes scored six straight baskets to finish off the run, with Tillman accounting for four of the six.

The Bruins outscored Utah 22-6 over a six-minute stretch spanning both halves and cut the deficit to 57-46 on a 3-pointer from Wilkes. Riley Battin hit a pair of corner 3s and Barefield also scored a pair of baskets to finally halt the run and boost Utah's lead to 69-49.

UCLA strung together one more rally. The Bruins hit three straight baskets, the last a 3-pointer from Singleton, to cut the deficit to 75-67. UCLA would not get any closer and the Utes put it away when Barefield and Van Dyke hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Utah a 91-76 lead with 58.1 seconds left.

THE BIG PICTURE

UCLA: An inability to run Utah off the 3-point line in the first half assured the Bruins trailed for the final 39 minutes of the contest and ended the regular season with back-to-back losses.

Utah: The Utes swept the season series with UCLA and clinched the third seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. It gives Utah a valuable bye into the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins will play in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Utah: The Utes will play in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins will play in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Utah: The Utes will play in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday.

Key Players
J. Hands
S. Barefield
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
41.0 Field Goal % 41.6
36.0 Three Point % 39.8
77.5 Free Throw % 82.5
  Defensive rebound by Beau Rydalch 25.0
  David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Jaylen Hands 36.0
+ 1 Jaylen Hands made free throw 36.0
  Shooting foul on Beau Rydalch 36.0
+ 2 Jaylen Hands made layup 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Jaylen Hands 37.0
  David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard 45.0
  Beau Rydalch missed 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Beau Rydalch made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
Team Stats
Points 81 92
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 31-68 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 17-38 (44.7%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 40 37
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 30 26
Team 1 2
Assists 10 16
Steals 4 5
Blocks 8 0
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
K. Wilkes G
20 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
2
S. Barefield G
29 PTS, 3 REB
12T
UTAH -5.5, O/U 157.5
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo UCLA 16-15 78.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Utah 17-13 75.8 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
13
K. Wilkes G 17.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.7 APG 44.0 FG%
2
S. Barefield G 16.8 PPG 2.1 RPG 4.0 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
13
K. Wilkes G 20 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
2
S. Barefield G 29 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 45.6
30.0 3PT FG% 44.7
67.9 FT% 68.4
UCLA
Starters
K. Wilkes
J. Bernard
J. Hill
J. Hands
C. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wilkes 20 5 0 5/13 1/4 9/12 2 38 0 1 0 0 5
J. Bernard 13 5 2 5/8 1/2 2/2 3 32 0 0 2 1 4
J. Hill 12 13 0 5/8 0/0 2/4 2 31 0 2 1 4 9
J. Hands 7 4 4 2/8 0/4 3/5 3 26 1 0 4 1 3
C. Smith 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
D. Singleton
A. Olesinski
C. Riley
K. Nwuba
P. Ali
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
T. Campbell
M. Brown
S. O'Neal
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Singleton 13 2 1 5/11 3/7 0/0 2 24 1 1 2 1 1
A. Olesinski 12 7 1 4/6 1/3 3/3 2 28 2 4 0 0 7
C. Riley 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/2 3 14 0 0 0 2 1
K. Nwuba 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 39 10 28/59 6/20 19/28 19 200 4 8 9 9 30
Utah
Starters
S. Barefield
T. Allen
D. Tillman
P. Van Dyke
N. Topalovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Barefield 29 3 0 11/22 5/12 2/3 2 38 1 0 0 0 3
T. Allen 17 4 3 5/8 0/0 7/10 4 33 0 0 2 2 2
D. Tillman 14 5 3 5/9 4/7 0/0 4 30 1 0 0 0 5
P. Van Dyke 12 4 5 4/12 4/12 0/0 3 33 3 0 1 0 4
N. Topalovic 0 5 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
R. Battin
B. Morley
B. Gach
B. Rydalch
C. Jones Jr.
J. Johnson
M. Reininger
B. King
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Battin 8 3 2 3/5 2/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 2
B. Morley 8 9 0 2/6 1/4 3/4 2 17 0 0 0 5 4
B. Gach 3 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
B. Rydalch 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 1 0 0 1 0 2
C. Jones Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 35 16 31/68 17/38 13/19 21 200 5 0 5 9 26
