Utah beats UCLA 92-81, clinches Pac-12 no. 3 seed
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Sedrick Barefield scored 29 points to help Utah cruise past UCLA 92-81 on Saturday.
Timmy Allen added 17 points and Donnie Tillman chipped in 14 for the Utes. Parker Van Dyke scored 12 points and dished out five assists.
Utah (17-13, 11-7 Pac-12) won for the third time in four games to finish third in the Pac-12 Conference.
Kris Wilkes scored 20 points to lead UCLA. David Singleton and Jules Bernard each scored 13 and Jalen Hill added 12 points and 13 rebounds.
UCLA (16-15, 9-9) dropped both games on its final regular-season road trip, assuring its worst regular-season finish since 2015-16.
The Utes overwhelmed UCLA by knocking down one 3-pointer after another. Utah sank 11 of 20 from outside in the first half alone. On the other end, the Bruins missed all seven attempts from 3-point range before halftime.
Barefield made three 3-pointers and Van Dyke added another to help the Utes carve out a 19-6 lead five minutes into the game.
UCLA cut the deficit to single digits three times, the final time when Bernard's layup trimmed Utah's lead to 28-20. That's as close as the Bruins would get in the first half.
Utah ripped off a 23-4 run to take a 51-24 lead with 2:54 left before halftime. Tillman capped the decisive spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Utes scored six straight baskets to finish off the run, with Tillman accounting for four of the six.
The Bruins outscored Utah 22-6 over a six-minute stretch spanning both halves and cut the deficit to 57-46 on a 3-pointer from Wilkes. Riley Battin hit a pair of corner 3s and Barefield also scored a pair of baskets to finally halt the run and boost Utah's lead to 69-49.
UCLA strung together one more rally. The Bruins hit three straight baskets, the last a 3-pointer from Singleton, to cut the deficit to 75-67. UCLA would not get any closer and the Utes put it away when Barefield and Van Dyke hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Utah a 91-76 lead with 58.1 seconds left.
THE BIG PICTURE
UCLA: An inability to run Utah off the 3-point line in the first half assured the Bruins trailed for the final 39 minutes of the contest and ended the regular season with back-to-back losses.
Utah: The Utes swept the season series with UCLA and clinched the third seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. It gives Utah a valuable bye into the quarterfinal round on Thursday.
UP NEXT
UCLA: The Bruins will play in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday.
Utah: The Utes will play in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|36.0
|Three Point %
|39.8
|77.5
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|Defensive rebound by Beau Rydalch
|25.0
|David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Jaylen Hands
|36.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Hands made free throw
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Beau Rydalch
|36.0
|+ 2
|Jaylen Hands made layup
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Jaylen Hands
|37.0
|David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard
|45.0
|Beau Rydalch missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Beau Rydalch made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|92
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|31-68 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|17-38 (44.7%)
|Free Throws
|19-28 (67.9%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|37
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|30
|26
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|16
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|8
|0
|Turnovers
|9
|5
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
13
|K. Wilkes G
|17.2 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.7 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
2
|S. Barefield G
|16.8 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|4.0 APG
|41.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Wilkes G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|S. Barefield G
|29 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|44.7
|
|
|67.9
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wilkes
|20
|5
|0
|5/13
|1/4
|9/12
|2
|38
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|J. Bernard
|13
|5
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Hill
|12
|13
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|31
|0
|2
|1
|4
|9
|J. Hands
|7
|4
|4
|2/8
|0/4
|3/5
|3
|26
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|C. Smith
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Singleton
|13
|2
|1
|5/11
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|A. Olesinski
|12
|7
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|28
|2
|4
|0
|0
|7
|C. Riley
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Nwuba
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. O'Neal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|39
|10
|28/59
|6/20
|19/28
|19
|200
|4
|8
|9
|9
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|29
|3
|0
|11/22
|5/12
|2/3
|2
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Allen
|17
|4
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|7/10
|4
|33
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Tillman
|14
|5
|3
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|P. Van Dyke
|12
|4
|5
|4/12
|4/12
|0/0
|3
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Topalovic
|0
|5
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Battin
|8
|3
|2
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Morley
|8
|9
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|B. Gach
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Rydalch
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Jones Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gaskin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thioune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kremer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|35
|16
|31/68
|17/38
|13/19
|21
|200
|5
|0
|5
|9
|26
