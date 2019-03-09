Dennis beats buzzer for Wichita St in 82-79 win over Tulane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Dexter Dennis' buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Wichita State to an 82-79 win over Tulane on Saturday night, leaving the Green Wave winless in American Athletic Conference play.
Dennis had been 0 for 4 from the field, all on 3-pointers, but he coolly took an inbound pass from Ricky Torres, turned and hit the winning 20-footer for the Shockers (17-13, 10-8).
The loss leaves Tulane 0-18 in conference play despite a career-high 36 points from Caleb Daniels and 20 from Samir Sehic. Tulane fell to 4-26 with its 20th consecutive loss.
Tulane battled back from a 37-28 halftime deficit, took the lead three minutes into the second half and led 60-52 with just under nine minutes remaining. Wichita State rallied and the lead changed hands five times.
Samajae Haynes-Jones led Wichita state with 15 points, Markis McDuffie scored 14, Jaime Echenique had 13 and Jamarius Burton added 10 points for the Shockers.
The Shockers improved to 2-0 against the Green Wave for the season. Wichita State defeated Tulane 77-62 on Feb. 9.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|36.3
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|31.1
|Three Point %
|34.6
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|68.8
|+ 3
|Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|1.0
|Samajae Haynes-Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Caleb Daniels made free throw
|33.0
|Shooting foul on Rod Brown
|33.0
|+ 2
|Caleb Daniels made layup
|33.0
|+ 1
|Jaime Echenique made free throw
|52.0
|Shooting foul on Moses Wood
|52.0
|+ 2
|Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Jamarius Burton
|52.0
|Bad pass turnover on Connor Crabtree
|1:11
|Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|79
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|28-57 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 17-13
|70.2 PPG
|41 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Tulane 4-26
|66.7 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|S. Haynes-Jones G
|12.1 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.8 APG
|36.1 FG%
|
10
|C. Daniels G
|16.1 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|3.4 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Haynes-Jones G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|C. Daniels G
|36 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haynes-Jones
|15
|1
|2
|6/14
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. McDuffie
|14
|2
|4
|4/9
|1/4
|5/7
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Echenique
|13
|6
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|19
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|J. Burton
|11
|3
|5
|4/10
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Dennis
|3
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|8
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|R. Torres
|8
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Stevenson
|5
|4
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Midtgaard
|3
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Brown
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|30
|16
|28/62
|6/24
|20/27
|20
|200
|7
|1
|10
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|36
|7
|2
|11/17
|2/4
|12/14
|2
|37
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5
|S. Sehic
|20
|8
|0
|9/12
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|C. Crabtree
|13
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Cornish
|5
|2
|4
|2/13
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|B. Paul
|2
|3
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wood
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|S. Barrett
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|K. Zhang
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ajang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|26
|13
|28/57
|8/17
|15/18
|20
|200
|4
|7
|15
|5
|21
