No Text

Dennis beats buzzer for Wichita St in 82-79 win over Tulane

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Dexter Dennis' buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Wichita State to an 82-79 win over Tulane on Saturday night, leaving the Green Wave winless in American Athletic Conference play.

Dennis had been 0 for 4 from the field, all on 3-pointers, but he coolly took an inbound pass from Ricky Torres, turned and hit the winning 20-footer for the Shockers (17-13, 10-8).

The loss leaves Tulane 0-18 in conference play despite a career-high 36 points from Caleb Daniels and 20 from Samir Sehic. Tulane fell to 4-26 with its 20th consecutive loss.

Tulane battled back from a 37-28 halftime deficit, took the lead three minutes into the second half and led 60-52 with just under nine minutes remaining. Wichita State rallied and the lead changed hands five times.

Samajae Haynes-Jones led Wichita state with 15 points, Markis McDuffie scored 14, Jaime Echenique had 13 and Jamarius Burton added 10 points for the Shockers.

The Shockers improved to 2-0 against the Green Wave for the season. Wichita State defeated Tulane 77-62 on Feb. 9.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
C. Daniels
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
36.3 Field Goal % 44.4
31.1 Three Point % 34.6
83.7 Free Throw % 68.8
+ 3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Wichita State 1.0
  Samajae Haynes-Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Caleb Daniels made free throw 33.0
  Shooting foul on Rod Brown 33.0
+ 2 Caleb Daniels made layup 33.0
+ 1 Jaime Echenique made free throw 52.0
  Shooting foul on Moses Wood 52.0
+ 2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Jamarius Burton 52.0
  Bad pass turnover on Connor Crabtree 1:11
  Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic 1:28
Team Stats
Points 82 79
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 32
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 23 21
Team 4 6
Assists 16 13
Steals 7 4
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
Wichita State
Starters
S. Haynes-Jones
M. McDuffie
J. Echenique
J. Burton
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haynes-Jones 15 1 2 6/14 3/8 0/0 2 34 0 0 1 0 1
M. McDuffie 14 2 4 4/9 1/4 5/7 1 33 2 0 0 1 1
J. Echenique 13 6 0 4/7 0/0 5/7 3 19 1 0 2 2 4
J. Burton 11 3 5 4/10 0/2 3/4 1 31 1 0 1 0 3
D. Dennis 3 4 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 4 22 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
R. Torres
E. Stevenson
A. Midtgaard
R. Brown
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 8 3 0 3/4 0/0 2/3 1 13 0 1 2 0 3
R. Torres 8 3 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 1 10 0 0 1 1 2
E. Stevenson 5 4 2 1/5 1/4 2/2 3 23 2 0 1 1 3
A. Midtgaard 3 3 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 7 0 0 1 1 2
R. Brown 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 1 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 30 16 28/62 6/24 20/27 20 200 7 1 10 7 23
Tulane
Starters
C. Daniels
S. Sehic
C. Crabtree
J. Cornish
B. Paul
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Daniels 36 7 2 11/17 2/4 12/14 2 37 2 0 4 2 5
S. Sehic 20 8 0 9/12 2/5 0/0 3 32 0 0 2 1 7
C. Crabtree 13 1 2 4/7 2/4 3/4 3 31 0 0 2 0 1
J. Cornish 5 2 4 2/13 1/3 0/0 2 32 0 0 4 1 1
B. Paul 2 3 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 22 1 4 0 0 3
Bench
M. Wood
S. Barrett
K. Zhang
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wood 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 5 18 1 1 1 1 0
S. Barrett 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 1 0 2
K. Zhang 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 1 1 0 2
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 26 13 28/57 8/17 15/18 20 200 4 7 15 5 21
