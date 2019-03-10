Horton lifts Delaware past William & Mary 85-79
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ithiel Horton had 26 points as Delaware topped William & Mary 85-79 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.
Horton shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and Ryan Allen added 23 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (17-15). Kevin Anderson had 15 points and seven assists and Eric Carter added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware.
The Fightin' Blue Hens were in trouble after the first half and entered the locker room down 45-31. But Delaware mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Fightin' Blue Hens' 54 points in the second half were a season high for the team.
Justin Pierce scored a season-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Tribe (14-17). Nathan Knight added 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Matt Milon had 13 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|22.0
|Pts. Per Game
|22.0
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|51.8
|36.0
|Three Point %
|30.0
|72.1
|Free Throw %
|76.5
|Defensive rebound by Ithiel Horton
|0.0
|Nathan Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight
|6.0
|Eric Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Eric Carter made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Justin Pierce
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Carter
|9.0
|Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 3
|Darian Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Carter
|16.0
|+ 3
|Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Audige
|42.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|79
|Field Goals
|29-55 (52.7%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|14-24 (58.3%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|28
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|17
|18
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Fightin' Blue Hens 17-15
|70.7 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Tribe 14-17
|74.7 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|52.7
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|58.3
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Horton
|26
|2
|1
|9/15
|6/9
|2/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Allen
|23
|2
|4
|7/12
|4/6
|5/6
|1
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Anderson
|15
|3
|7
|4/12
|3/6
|4/6
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Carter
|13
|10
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|D. Bryant
|7
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Horton
|26
|2
|1
|9/15
|6/9
|2/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Allen
|23
|2
|4
|7/12
|4/6
|5/6
|1
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Anderson
|15
|3
|7
|4/12
|3/6
|4/6
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Carter
|13
|10
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|D. Bryant
|7
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Goss
|1
|7
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|R. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Veretto
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Lochner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cushing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Darling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rufo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mutts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Novakovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|27
|17
|29/55
|14/24
|13/18
|15
|200
|3
|0
|7
|6
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Owens
|5
|0
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Rowley
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Scott
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Van Vliet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Blair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dronjak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Washburn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|27
|18
|26/52
|9/25
|18/22
|16
|200
|4
|5
|6
|6
|21
-
IONA
SIENA63
50
2nd 3:46 ESP3
-
NCWILM
NEAST49
72
2nd 6:27
-
FURMAN
NCGRN24
26
2nd 19:37 ESP+
-
ORAL
NDAKST33
33
1st 6:05 ESP+
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA67
76
Final
-
RUT
IND73
89
Final
-
12HOU
20CINCY85
69
Final
-
NAVY
COLG70
80
Final
-
ILL
PSU56
72
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD76
65
Final
-
UCONN
ECU82
73
Final
-
IOWA
NEB91
93
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
BUCK75
97
Final
-
NIOWA
BRAD54
57
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY85
79
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
68
Final
-
SMU
SFLA77
71
Final
-
ETNST
22WOFF72
81
Final
-
21WISC
OHIOST73
67
Final/OT
-
MNMTH
CAN0
0137 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESPU
-
DREXEL
CHARLS0
0147 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
SDAK
IPFW0
0152 O/U
+1.5
9:30pm ESP+