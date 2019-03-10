NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ithiel Horton had 26 points as Delaware topped William & Mary 85-79 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Horton shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and Ryan Allen added 23 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (17-15). Kevin Anderson had 15 points and seven assists and Eric Carter added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware.

The Fightin' Blue Hens were in trouble after the first half and entered the locker room down 45-31. But Delaware mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Fightin' Blue Hens' 54 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Justin Pierce scored a season-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Tribe (14-17). Nathan Knight added 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Matt Milon had 13 points.

