DEL
WMMARY

No Text

Horton lifts Delaware past William & Mary 85-79

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ithiel Horton had 26 points as Delaware topped William & Mary 85-79 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Horton shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and Ryan Allen added 23 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (17-15). Kevin Anderson had 15 points and seven assists and Eric Carter added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware.

The Fightin' Blue Hens were in trouble after the first half and entered the locker room down 45-31. But Delaware mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Fightin' Blue Hens' 54 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Justin Pierce scored a season-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Tribe (14-17). Nathan Knight added 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Matt Milon had 13 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Anderson
N. Knight
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
41.2 Field Goal % 51.8
36.0 Three Point % 30.0
72.1 Free Throw % 76.5
  Defensive rebound by Ithiel Horton 0.0
  Nathan Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight 6.0
  Eric Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Eric Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Justin Pierce 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Carter 9.0
  Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 3 Darian Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Carter 16.0
+ 3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Audige 42.0
+ 1 Kevin Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
Team Stats
Points 85 79
Field Goals 29-55 (52.7%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 14-24 (58.3%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 28
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 21 21
Team 2 1
Assists 17 18
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
I. Horton G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
J. Pierce G
26 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Fightin' Blue Hens 17-15 315485
home team logo Tribe 14-17 453479
WMMARY -5, O/U 139
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
WMMARY -5, O/U 139
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Fightin' Blue Hens 17-15 70.7 PPG 35.5 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Tribe 14-17 74.7 PPG 36.7 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
12
I. Horton G 12.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.5 APG 41.7 FG%
23
J. Pierce G 14.4 PPG 8.9 RPG 4.1 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
12
I. Horton G 26 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
23
J. Pierce G 26 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
52.7 FG% 50.0
58.3 3PT FG% 36.0
72.2 FT% 81.8
Fightin' Blue Hens
Starters
I. Horton
R. Allen
K. Anderson
E. Carter
D. Bryant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Horton 26 2 1 9/15 6/9 2/2 2 38 2 0 1 0 2
R. Allen 23 2 4 7/12 4/6 5/6 1 39 1 0 2 0 2
K. Anderson 15 3 7 4/12 3/6 4/6 3 38 0 0 1 0 3
E. Carter 13 10 3 6/10 0/0 1/2 4 25 0 0 0 5 5
D. Bryant 7 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 34 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
I. Horton
R. Allen
K. Anderson
E. Carter
D. Bryant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Horton 26 2 1 9/15 6/9 2/2 2 38 2 0 1 0 2
R. Allen 23 2 4 7/12 4/6 5/6 1 39 1 0 2 0 2
K. Anderson 15 3 7 4/12 3/6 4/6 3 38 0 0 1 0 3
E. Carter 13 10 3 6/10 0/0 1/2 4 25 0 0 0 5 5
D. Bryant 7 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 34 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
C. Goss
R. Johnson
M. Veretto
C. Lochner
J. Cushing
N. Darling
C. Rufo
J. Mutts
A. Novakovich
D. Long
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Goss 1 7 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 14 0 0 0 1 6
R. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Veretto 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 1
C. Lochner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cushing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Darling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rufo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mutts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Novakovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 27 17 29/55 14/24 13/18 15 200 3 0 7 6 21
Tribe
Starters
J. Pierce
N. Knight
M. Milon
L. Loewe
C. Audige
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pierce 26 9 5 9/17 3/8 5/5 3 38 2 0 1 2 7
N. Knight 21 11 7 5/13 1/4 10/13 4 34 2 4 1 2 9
M. Milon 13 3 1 5/8 3/6 0/0 0 33 0 0 1 1 2
L. Loewe 7 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 3 30 0 0 1 0 0
C. Audige 3 2 4 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 28 0 1 0 0 2
Starters
J. Pierce
N. Knight
M. Milon
L. Loewe
C. Audige
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pierce 26 9 5 9/17 3/8 5/5 3 38 2 0 1 2 7
N. Knight 21 11 7 5/13 1/4 10/13 4 34 2 4 1 2 9
M. Milon 13 3 1 5/8 3/6 0/0 0 33 0 0 1 1 2
L. Loewe 7 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 3 30 0 0 1 0 0
C. Audige 3 2 4 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 28 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
L. Owens
P. Rowley
T. Scott
C. Clark
A. Van Vliet
J. Williams
Q. Blair
M. Harvey
M. Dronjak
A. Washburn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Owens 5 0 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 0
P. Rowley 4 1 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 1 0
T. Scott 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
C. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Van Vliet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Blair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dronjak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 27 18 26/52 9/25 18/22 16 200 4 5 6 6 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores