College of Charleston beats Drexel 73-61 in CAA tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Grant Riller had 24 points as College of Charleston defeated Drexel 73-61 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday night.

Jarrell Brantley had 16 points and seven rebounds for College of Charleston (24-8). Sam Miller added 12 points and seven rebounds.

James Butler had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dragons (13-19). Camren Wynter added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Matey Juric had 11 points and five steals.

Key Players
A. Demir
G. Riller
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
49.3 Field Goal % 53.6
34.6 Three Point % 26.0
69.6 Free Throw % 82.1
  30-second timeout called 26.0
+ 3 Jarvis Doles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Camren Wynter 33.0
  Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Coletrane Washington 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarrell Brantley 52.0
  Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
+ 2 Grant Riller made dunk 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Riller 1:03
Team Stats
Points 61 73
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 23 23
Team 1 2
Assists 14 17
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
51
J. Butler F
14 PTS, 9 REB
1
G. Riller G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Drexel 13-19 243761
home team logo Charleston 24-8 383573
CHARLS -10, O/U 146.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
CHARLS -10, O/U 146.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Drexel 13-19 76.3 PPG 38.8 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Charleston 24-8 74.6 PPG 34.9 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
51
J. Butler F 10.1 PPG 8.1 RPG 0.5 APG 59.3 FG%
1
G. Riller G 22.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 4.0 APG 53.9 FG%
Top Scorers
51
J. Butler F 14 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
1
G. Riller G 24 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
40.7 FG% 51.8
26.3 3PT FG% 31.6
57.1 FT% 75.0
Drexel
Starters
J. Butler
C. Wynter
M. Juric
A. Demir
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 14 9 0 7/10 0/0 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 2 7
C. Wynter 12 8 6 5/18 0/3 2/2 2 40 3 0 4 2 6
M. Juric 11 1 3 5/7 1/2 0/1 1 36 5 1 3 1 0
A. Demir 10 5 5 3/9 0/1 4/6 2 36 0 0 3 3 2
T. John 6 5 0 2/9 2/8 0/0 3 35 0 0 1 1 4
Charleston
Starters
G. Riller
J. Brantley
B. Galloway
M. Pointer
N. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Riller 24 5 6 10/16 0/2 4/6 2 36 3 1 6 1 4
J. Brantley 16 7 3 6/11 1/3 3/4 1 33 3 1 3 2 5
B. Galloway 5 0 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 23 1 0 0 0 0
M. Pointer 4 1 3 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 29 1 1 0 0 1
N. Harris 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
