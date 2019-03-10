College of Charleston beats Drexel 73-61 in CAA tourney
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Grant Riller had 24 points as College of Charleston defeated Drexel 73-61 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday night.
Jarrell Brantley had 16 points and seven rebounds for College of Charleston (24-8). Sam Miller added 12 points and seven rebounds.
James Butler had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dragons (13-19). Camren Wynter added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Matey Juric had 11 points and five steals.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|22.6
|Pts. Per Game
|22.6
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|49.3
|Field Goal %
|53.6
|34.6
|Three Point %
|26.0
|69.6
|Free Throw %
|82.1
|30-second timeout called
|26.0
|+ 3
|Jarvis Doles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Camren Wynter
|33.0
|Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 1
|Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Grant Riller made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Coletrane Washington
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarrell Brantley
|52.0
|Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|+ 2
|Grant Riller made dunk
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Grant Riller
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|73
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|31
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|23
|23
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Drexel 13-19
|76.3 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Charleston 24-8
|74.6 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|40.7
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Doles
|8
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Perry Jr.
|0
|6
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|C. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kararinas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Doi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reid III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|34
|14
|24/59
|5/19
|8/14
|13
|200
|9
|2
|14
|11
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Riller
|24
|5
|6
|10/16
|0/2
|4/6
|2
|36
|3
|1
|6
|1
|4
|J. Brantley
|16
|7
|3
|6/11
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|33
|3
|1
|3
|2
|5
|B. Galloway
|5
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Pointer
|4
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N. Harris
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Riller
|24
|5
|6
|10/16
|0/2
|4/6
|2
|36
|3
|1
|6
|1
|4
|J. Brantley
|16
|7
|3
|6/11
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|33
|3
|1
|3
|2
|5
|B. Galloway
|5
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Pointer
|4
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N. Harris
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Miller
|12
|7
|1
|5/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|J. McManus
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Richard
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Jasper
|3
|2
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|O. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blackmon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. McCluney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Rabinowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|29
|17
|29/56
|6/19
|9/12
|12
|200
|8
|4
|12
|6
|23
-
ILL
PSU56
72
Final
-
NAVY
COLG70
80
Final
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA67
76
Final
-
RUT
IND73
89
Final
-
12HOU
20CINCY85
69
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD76
65
Final
-
NIOWA
BRAD54
57
Final
-
LEHIGH
BUCK75
97
Final
-
UCONN
ECU82
73
Final
-
IOWA
NEB91
93
Final/OT
-
DEL
WMMARY85
79
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
68
Final
-
SMU
SFLA77
71
Final
-
ETNST
22WOFF72
81
Final
-
21WISC
OHIOST73
67
Final/OT
-
IONA
SIENA73
57
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST59
80
Final
-
FURMAN
NCGRN62
66
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST73
86
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
MNMTH
CAN73
59
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW70
96
Final