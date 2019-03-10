Northeastern beats UNC-Wilmington 80-59 in CAA tourney
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Jordan Roland had 21 points as Northeastern easily beat UNC Wilmington 80-59 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals on Sunday night.
Bolden Brace had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (21-10). Vasa Pusica added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Devontae Cacok had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (10-23). Jeantal Cylla added 12 points. Ty Taylor had three blocks.
---
---
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|6.8
|Pts. Per Game
|6.8
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|34.3
|Field Goal %
|29.7
|0.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Lost ball turnover on Myles Franklin
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Sims made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Sims made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Shooting foul on Jeremy Miller
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Jaylen Sims
|38.0
|Trey Kalina missed dunk
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Trey Kalina
|41.0
|Daniel Etoroma missed layup, blocked by Jason Strong
|43.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jason Strong
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Jason Strong
|1:13
|Jeantal Cylla missed jump shot
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|80
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|29-60 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-7 (14.3%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNC-Wilmington 10-23
|76.8 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Northeastern 21-10
|76.0 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roland
|21
|3
|1
|8/13
|5/10
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Brace
|17
|8
|3
|6/8
|4/5
|1/3
|0
|28
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|V. Pusica
|16
|6
|7
|4/9
|2/3
|6/6
|1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|A. Green
|5
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|D. Gresham Jr.
|3
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roland
|21
|3
|1
|8/13
|5/10
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Brace
|17
|8
|3
|6/8
|4/5
|1/3
|0
|28
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|V. Pusica
|16
|6
|7
|4/9
|2/3
|6/6
|1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|A. Green
|5
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|D. Gresham Jr.
|3
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Strong
|9
|1
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|S. Occeus
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Murphy
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Miller
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Franklin
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Boursiquot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Eboigbodin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|33
|16
|29/60
|12/26
|10/13
|15
|200
|5
|2
|7
|5
|28
