Northeastern beats UNC-Wilmington 80-59 in CAA tourney

  • Mar 10, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Jordan Roland had 21 points as Northeastern easily beat UNC Wilmington 80-59 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Bolden Brace had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (21-10). Vasa Pusica added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Devontae Cacok had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (10-23). Jeantal Cylla added 12 points. Ty Taylor had three blocks.

---

Key Players
K. Toews
D. Gresham Jr.
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
6.8 Pts. Per Game 6.8
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
34.3 Field Goal % 29.7
0.0 Three Point % 33.3
57.1 Free Throw % 75.0
  Lost ball turnover on Myles Franklin 8.0
+ 1 Jaylen Sims made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Jaylen Sims made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Shooting foul on Jeremy Miller 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Jaylen Sims 38.0
  Trey Kalina missed dunk 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Trey Kalina 41.0
  Daniel Etoroma missed layup, blocked by Jason Strong 43.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jason Strong 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Jason Strong 1:13
  Jeantal Cylla missed jump shot 1:15
Team Stats
Points 59 80
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 1-7 (14.3%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 24 28
Team 3 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 2 5
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
D. Cacok F
21 PTS, 13 REB
home team logo
12
J. Roland G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 10-23 283159
home team logo Northeastern 21-10 394180
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Northeastern
Starters
J. Roland
B. Brace
V. Pusica
A. Green
D. Gresham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roland 21 3 1 8/13 5/10 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 1 2
B. Brace 17 8 3 6/8 4/5 1/3 0 28 3 0 0 0 8
V. Pusica 16 6 7 4/9 2/3 6/6 1 26 1 1 1 1 5
A. Green 5 7 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 22 0 0 2 1 6
D. Gresham Jr. 3 2 2 1/7 0/3 1/1 2 32 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
J. Roland
B. Brace
V. Pusica
A. Green
D. Gresham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roland 21 3 1 8/13 5/10 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 1 2
B. Brace 17 8 3 6/8 4/5 1/3 0 28 3 0 0 0 8
V. Pusica 16 6 7 4/9 2/3 6/6 1 26 1 1 1 1 5
A. Green 5 7 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 22 0 0 2 1 6
D. Gresham Jr. 3 2 2 1/7 0/3 1/1 2 32 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
J. Strong
S. Occeus
T. Murphy
J. Miller
M. Franklin
M. Boursiquot
G. Eboigbodin
S. Walters
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Strong 9 1 0 4/5 0/1 1/1 2 10 0 1 1 0 1
S. Occeus 5 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 4 16 1 0 0 0 2
T. Murphy 4 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 1
J. Miller 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 1
M. Franklin 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
M. Boursiquot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Eboigbodin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 33 16 29/60 12/26 10/13 15 200 5 2 7 5 28
NCAA BB Scores