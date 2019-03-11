Purdue Fort Wayne beats S. Dakota in Summit League tourney
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) John Konchar had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Purdue Fort Wayne to a 96-70 win over South Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament on Sunday night.
Kason Harrell had 21 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (18-14). Matt Holba added 15 points. Dee Montgomery had 11 points for the home team.
Stanley Umude had 21 points for the Coyotes (13-17). Tyler Peterson added 15 points. Triston Simpson had 12 points and eight assists.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|18.9
|Pts. Per Game
|18.9
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|8.6
|Reb. Per Game
|8.6
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|55.2
|33.6
|Three Point %
|38.5
|79.1
|Free Throw %
|68.0
|+ 2
|Logan Power made layup, assist by Triston Simpson
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Weir, stolen by Cody Kelley
|12.0
|+ 1
|Dan Jech made free throw
|37.0
|Personal foul on Rylen Grundy
|37.0
|+ 2
|Dan Jech made layup
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Dan Jech
|38.0
|Logan Power missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|+ 1
|Rylen Grundy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Rylen Grundy made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Personal foul on Dan Jech
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus DeBerry
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|96
|Field Goals
|26-72 (36.1%)
|33-57 (57.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-29 (20.7%)
|16-30 (53.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|35
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|21
|29
|Team
|9
|2
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Dakota 13-17
|70.6 PPG
|33.6 RPG
|12.7 APG
|PFW 18-14
|83.0 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|S. Umude G
|14.2 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.3 APG
|49.0 FG%
|
32
|K. Harrell G
|15.1 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.8 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Umude G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|K. Harrell G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|57.9
|
|
|20.7
|3PT FG%
|53.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|56.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Umude
|21
|5
|2
|9/18
|1/4
|2/3
|3
|33
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|T. Peterson
|15
|4
|0
|6/12
|2/4
|1/2
|5
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Simpson
|12
|4
|8
|4/12
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Kelley
|5
|3
|2
|2/13
|1/9
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Burch-Manning
|4
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Umude
|21
|5
|2
|9/18
|1/4
|2/3
|3
|33
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|T. Peterson
|15
|4
|0
|6/12
|2/4
|1/2
|5
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Simpson
|12
|4
|8
|4/12
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Kelley
|5
|3
|2
|2/13
|1/9
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Burch-Manning
|4
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Power
|5
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Jech
|5
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|B. Armstrong
|3
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Hagedorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stensgard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hoffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cline
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|32
|13
|26/72
|6/29
|12/16
|21
|200
|5
|1
|10
|11
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Harrell
|21
|2
|0
|10/13
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Konchar
|18
|10
|10
|6/11
|4/7
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|10
|M. Holba
|15
|3
|1
|4/6
|4/6
|3/5
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Carl
|10
|6
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|M. Weir
|2
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Harrell
|21
|2
|0
|10/13
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Konchar
|18
|10
|10
|6/11
|4/7
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|10
|M. Holba
|15
|3
|1
|4/6
|4/6
|3/5
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Carl
|10
|6
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|M. Weir
|2
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Montgomery
|11
|2
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. DeBerry
|10
|1
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J. Godfrey
|7
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Grundy
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Benford
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/4
|2
|13
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|B. Patrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Inkumsah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rollins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Burt Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|96
|33
|18
|33/57
|16/30
|14/25
|16
|200
|7
|7
|8
|4
|29
-
ILL
PSU56
72
Final
-
NAVY
COLG70
80
Final
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA67
76
Final
-
RUT
IND73
89
Final
-
12HOU
20CINCY85
69
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD76
65
Final
-
NIOWA
BRAD54
57
Final
-
LEHIGH
BUCK75
97
Final
-
UCONN
ECU82
73
Final
-
IOWA
NEB91
93
Final/OT
-
DEL
WMMARY85
79
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
68
Final
-
SMU
SFLA77
71
Final
-
ETNST
22WOFF72
81
Final
-
21WISC
OHIOST73
67
Final/OT
-
IONA
SIENA73
57
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST59
80
Final
-
FURMAN
NCGRN62
66
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST73
86
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
MNMTH
CAN73
59
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW70
96
Final