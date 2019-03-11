SDAK
SDAK
IPFW

No Text

Purdue Fort Wayne beats S. Dakota in Summit League tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) John Konchar had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Purdue Fort Wayne to a 96-70 win over South Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament on Sunday night.

Kason Harrell had 21 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (18-14). Matt Holba added 15 points. Dee Montgomery had 11 points for the home team.

Stanley Umude had 21 points for the Coyotes (13-17). Tyler Peterson added 15 points. Triston Simpson had 12 points and eight assists.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Simpson
J. Konchar
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
41.1 Field Goal % 55.2
33.6 Three Point % 38.5
79.1 Free Throw % 68.0
+ 2 Logan Power made layup, assist by Triston Simpson 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Matt Weir, stolen by Cody Kelley 12.0
+ 1 Dan Jech made free throw 37.0
  Personal foul on Rylen Grundy 37.0
+ 2 Dan Jech made layup 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Dan Jech 38.0
  Logan Power missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 1 Rylen Grundy made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Rylen Grundy made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Personal foul on Dan Jech 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus DeBerry 1:12
Team Stats
Points 70 96
Field Goals 26-72 (36.1%) 33-57 (57.9%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 16-30 (53.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 35
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 21 29
Team 9 2
Assists 13 18
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
S. Umude G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
K. Harrell G
21 PTS, 2 REB
South Dakota
Starters
S. Umude
T. Peterson
T. Simpson
C. Kelley
T. Burch-Manning
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Umude 21 5 2 9/18 1/4 2/3 3 33 0 1 2 1 4
T. Peterson 15 4 0 6/12 2/4 1/2 5 30 0 0 2 1 3
T. Simpson 12 4 8 4/12 1/5 3/4 4 34 0 0 2 1 3
C. Kelley 5 3 2 2/13 1/9 0/0 4 28 2 0 0 0 3
T. Burch-Manning 4 9 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 26 1 0 3 4 5
Bench
L. Power
D. Jech
B. Armstrong
T. Hagedorn
J. Stensgard
M. Johns
N. Robinson
I. Smith
S. Jovic
C. Hoffman
C. Cline
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Power 5 1 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 0
D. Jech 5 4 0 1/1 0/0 3/3 1 8 0 0 0 3 1
B. Armstrong 3 2 0 0/2 0/2 3/4 1 25 2 0 1 0 2
T. Hagedorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stensgard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hoffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cline - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 32 13 26/72 6/29 12/16 21 200 5 1 10 11 21
PFW
Starters
K. Harrell
J. Konchar
M. Holba
D. Carl
M. Weir
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Harrell 21 2 0 10/13 1/1 0/0 3 20 0 1 0 1 1
J. Konchar 18 10 10 6/11 4/7 2/2 2 28 2 1 2 0 10
M. Holba 15 3 1 4/6 4/6 3/5 0 22 0 0 1 1 2
D. Carl 10 6 2 4/7 2/3 0/2 4 24 1 0 1 1 5
M. Weir 2 3 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
D. Montgomery
M. DeBerry
J. Godfrey
R. Grundy
C. Benford
B. Patrick
M. Harvey
J. Inkumsah
T. Rollins
R. Burt Jr
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Montgomery 11 2 0 4/6 3/5 0/0 1 17 2 1 0 0 2
M. DeBerry 10 1 0 3/7 2/5 2/2 1 27 0 2 0 0 1
J. Godfrey 7 3 2 1/3 0/1 5/8 1 18 2 0 1 0 3
R. Grundy 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Benford 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/4 2 13 0 2 2 1 2
B. Patrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Inkumsah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rollins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Burt Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 33 18 33/57 16/30 14/25 16 200 7 7 8 4 29
