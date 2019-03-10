UCONN
ECU

No Text

UConn downs East Carolina, 82-73

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Tyler Polley scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lift Connecticut to an 82-73 win over East Carolina on Sunday in the American Athletic Conference season finale for both teams.

Josh Carlton added 20 points to lead the Huskies. Christian Vital added 16 points, and Jalen Adams contributed 13 points and 12 assists. Shawn Williams scored 20 points and senior Isaac Fleming scored 18 points with 11 assists on senior day for East Carolina (10-20, 3-15 American Athletic Conference), which lost for the ninth time in its last 10 games.

The Huskies (15-16, 6-12) won for the second time in three games by using excellent shooting to overcome some carelessness with the basketball (18 turnovers). UConn shot 62.5 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the free throw line as Polley heated up from the field in the second half.

At 6-foot-8, he positioned himself on the wing in front of the Huskies' bench and elevated over the defense to make four of his five 3-point attempts in the second half. Meanwhile, Carlton used his 6-foot-10 frame to battle for baskets and draw fouls inside.

Polley made a pair of 3-pointers from in front of the UConn bench within 1:40 to spark the Huskies to an 11-2 run that turned a 48-48 tie into a 59-50 lead with 10:39 remaining. ECU closed to within 64-62 on a Jayden Gardner basket with 5:36 remaining, but the Huskies scored the next five points to stretch their lead.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: After suffering through a six-game losing streak that took up most of February, the Huskies enter the postseason with a 2-1 record in March. Sunday also marked the team's lone road win in conference play.

ECU: The Pirates finished a difficult regular season with nine losses in their final 10 games. Losing junior Seth LeDay (11.0 ppg) to a season-ending knee injury Wednesday night at Wichita State didn't help East Carolina's prognosis entering the postseason.

UP NEXT

UConn: Will play an undetermined opponent in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday in Memphis.

East Carolina: Also plays in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday in Memphis.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Vital
J. Gardner
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
45.3 Field Goal % 47.8
40.7 Three Point % 20.0
80.4 Free Throw % 74.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Fleming 0.0
  Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Sidney Wilson made dunk, assist by Tarin Smith 16.0
+ 3 Shawn Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Tarin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Tarin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Foster 36.0
+ 3 Shawn Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Fleming 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 52.0
  Sidney Wilson missed free throw 52.0
  Personal foul on Shawn Williams 52.0
Team Stats
Points 82 73
Field Goals 30-48 (62.5%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 23
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 22 14
Team 2 2
Assists 20 15
Steals 5 4
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
J. Carlton F
20 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
55
S. Williams G
20 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Connecticut 15-16 364682
home team logo East Carolina 10-20 334073
ECU 5.5, O/U 140.5
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
ECU 5.5, O/U 140.5
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Connecticut 15-16 74.3 PPG 40.1 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo East Carolina 10-20 67.5 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
25
J. Carlton F 8.8 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.4 APG 60.4 FG%
55
S. Williams G 12.5 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.7 APG 36.7 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Carlton F 20 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
55
S. Williams G 20 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
62.5 FG% 49.1
40.0 3PT FG% 53.3
84.2 FT% 65.0
Connecticut
Starters
J. Carlton
T. Polley
C. Vital
J. Adams
T. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carlton 20 10 1 8/9 0/0 4/6 3 35 0 2 6 2 8
T. Polley 19 1 0 7/10 5/7 0/0 3 36 1 1 0 1 0
C. Vital 16 3 3 5/9 1/2 5/5 4 33 0 0 3 0 3
J. Adams 13 1 12 4/11 0/4 5/5 2 36 2 0 1 0 1
T. Smith 4 4 3 1/2 0/1 2/2 2 26 2 1 3 0 4
Starters
J. Carlton
T. Polley
C. Vital
J. Adams
T. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carlton 20 10 1 8/9 0/0 4/6 3 35 0 2 6 2 8
T. Polley 19 1 0 7/10 5/7 0/0 3 36 1 1 0 1 0
C. Vital 16 3 3 5/9 1/2 5/5 4 33 0 0 3 0 3
J. Adams 13 1 12 4/11 0/4 5/5 2 36 2 0 1 0 1
T. Smith 4 4 3 1/2 0/1 2/2 2 26 2 1 3 0 4
Bench
S. Wilson
E. Cobb
I. Whaley
B. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
A. Gilbert
T. Aiyegbusi
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Wilson 10 5 1 5/6 0/1 0/1 3 21 0 0 0 1 4
E. Cobb 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
I. Whaley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Adams 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 26 20 30/48 6/15 16/19 18 200 5 4 13 4 22
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
I. Fleming
J. Gardner
A. Hill
J. Obasohan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Williams 20 0 2 6/13 5/10 3/5 4 38 0 0 1 0 0
I. Fleming 18 6 11 5/10 1/2 7/11 2 36 0 0 5 1 5
J. Gardner 11 9 1 5/7 0/0 1/2 2 28 0 0 4 3 6
A. Hill 10 2 0 4/4 2/2 0/0 2 32 2 0 0 0 2
J. Obasohan 0 2 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 2 0
Starters
S. Williams
I. Fleming
J. Gardner
A. Hill
J. Obasohan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Williams 20 0 2 6/13 5/10 3/5 4 38 0 0 1 0 0
I. Fleming 18 6 11 5/10 1/2 7/11 2 36 0 0 5 1 5
J. Gardner 11 9 1 5/7 0/0 1/2 2 28 0 0 4 3 6
A. Hill 10 2 0 4/4 2/2 0/0 2 32 2 0 0 0 2
J. Obasohan 0 2 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 2 0
Bench
D. Spasojevic
K. Davis
T. Foster
S. LeDay
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
T. Hardy
D. Wade
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Spasojevic 12 2 0 5/11 0/0 2/2 2 23 0 0 2 1 1
K. Davis 2 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 21 2 1 0 0 0
T. Foster 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
S. LeDay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 21 15 26/53 8/15 13/20 15 200 4 1 12 7 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores