Occeus leads Northeastern past Coll. Of Charleston 70-67
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Shawn Occeus had 17 points off the bench to carry Northeastern to a 70-67 win over College of Charleston in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Monday night.
Vasa Pusica had 13 points and seven assists and scored the go-ahead basket on a driving layup with 37 seconds left for Northeastern (22-10). Jordan Roland added 10 points.
Jarrell Brantley had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (24-9). Brevin Galloway added 12 points. Grant Riller had 10 points.
---
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|6.2
|Pts. Per Game
|6.2
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|52.6
|Field Goal %
|30.2
|23.6
|Three Point %
|29.0
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|+ 1
|Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Marquise Pointer
|2.0
|+ 1
|Marquise Pointer made 3rd of 3 free throws
|3.0
|Marquise Pointer missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Marquise Pointer made 1st of 3 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Tomas Murphy
|3.0
|Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.
|5.0
|+ 1
|Vasa Pusica made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Vasa Pusica made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Zep Jasper
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|70
|Field Goals
|26-52 (50.0%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|35
|Offensive
|1
|9
|Defensive
|21
|23
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Charleston 24-9
|74.6 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Northeastern 22-10
|76.1 PPG
|33.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Brantley F
|19.4 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
1
|S. Occeus G
|9.5 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.2 APG
|38.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Brantley F
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|5 AST
|S. Occeus G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brantley
|18
|10
|5
|6/13
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|33
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|B. Galloway
|12
|0
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Riller
|10
|4
|4
|5/13
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Harris
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Pointer
|4
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brantley
|18
|10
|5
|6/13
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|33
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|B. Galloway
|12
|0
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Riller
|10
|4
|4
|5/13
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Harris
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Pointer
|4
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Jasper
|9
|2
|0
|3/5
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Miller
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. McManus
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Richard
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blackmon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. McCluney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Rabinowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|22
|14
|26/52
|8/18
|7/9
|16
|200
|3
|2
|7
|1
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Pusica
|13
|5
|7
|4/10
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|40
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|J. Roland
|10
|3
|1
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Green
|9
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|D. Gresham Jr.
|8
|5
|2
|2/6
|0/4
|4/5
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|B. Brace
|7
|5
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Pusica
|13
|5
|7
|4/10
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|40
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|J. Roland
|10
|3
|1
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Green
|9
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|D. Gresham Jr.
|8
|5
|2
|2/6
|0/4
|4/5
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|B. Brace
|7
|5
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Occeus
|17
|4
|0
|6/9
|4/7
|1/2
|1
|26
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Murphy
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Strong
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Boursiquot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Eboigbodin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|32
|12
|25/55
|8/26
|12/17
|11
|200
|6
|1
|10
|9
|23
-
DELST
SAV71
67
Final
-
DEL
HOFSTRA74
78
Final/OT
-
NCGRN
20WOFF58
70
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST73
76
Final
-
WMICH
CMICH67
81
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT54
66
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH61
43
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON51
80
Final
-
CHARLS
NEAST67
70
Final
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG74
100
Final
-
MNMTH
IONA60
81
Final
-
OHIO
NILL61
80
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM60
61
Final
-
OAK
NKY63
64
Final
-
USD
MARYCA62
69
Final