Occeus leads Northeastern past Coll. Of Charleston 70-67

  Mar 11, 2019
  • Mar 11, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Shawn Occeus had 17 points off the bench to carry Northeastern to a 70-67 win over College of Charleston in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Vasa Pusica had 13 points and seven assists and scored the go-ahead basket on a driving layup with 37 seconds left for Northeastern (22-10). Jordan Roland added 10 points.

Jarrell Brantley had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (24-9). Brevin Galloway added 12 points. Grant Riller had 10 points.

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

Key Players
G. Riller
D. Gresham Jr.
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
6.2 Pts. Per Game 6.2
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
52.6 Field Goal % 30.2
23.6 Three Point % 29.0
82.1 Free Throw % 76.9
+ 1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Marquise Pointer 2.0
+ 1 Marquise Pointer made 3rd of 3 free throws 3.0
  Marquise Pointer missed 2nd of 3 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Marquise Pointer made 1st of 3 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Tomas Murphy 3.0
  Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr. 5.0
+ 1 Vasa Pusica made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Vasa Pusica made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Zep Jasper 17.0
Team Stats
Points 67 70
Field Goals 26-52 (50.0%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 24 35
Offensive 1 9
Defensive 21 23
Team 2 3
Assists 14 12
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 16 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Brantley F
18 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
S. Occeus G
17 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Charleston 24-9 333467
home team logo Northeastern 22-10 353570
NEAST -3, O/U 138
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
NEAST -3, O/U 138
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Charleston 24-9 74.6 PPG 34.9 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Northeastern 22-10 76.1 PPG 33.5 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
5
J. Brantley F 19.4 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.3 APG 51.9 FG%
1
S. Occeus G 9.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.2 APG 38.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Brantley F 18 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
1
S. Occeus G 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 45.5
44.4 3PT FG% 30.8
77.8 FT% 70.6
Charleston
Starters
J. Brantley
B. Galloway
G. Riller
N. Harris
M. Pointer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brantley 18 10 5 6/13 1/2 5/6 3 33 1 1 0 1 9
B. Galloway 12 0 0 5/9 2/4 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 0
G. Riller 10 4 4 5/13 0/5 0/0 3 36 1 0 1 0 4
N. Harris 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 1 0 0 0
M. Pointer 4 1 3 1/3 0/1 2/3 2 27 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
Z. Jasper
S. Miller
J. McManus
J. Richard
O. Smart
J. Blackmon Jr.
S. Ndiaye
T. Robinson
I. Moore
Q. McCluney
Z. Rabinowitz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Jasper 9 2 0 3/5 3/3 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 0 2
S. Miller 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 1
J. McManus 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 24 1 0 0 0 2
J. Richard 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 2
O. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blackmon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. McCluney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 22 14 26/52 8/18 7/9 16 200 3 2 7 1 21
Northeastern
Starters
V. Pusica
J. Roland
A. Green
D. Gresham Jr.
B. Brace
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Pusica 13 5 7 4/10 1/4 4/4 2 40 2 1 3 0 5
J. Roland 10 3 1 4/11 2/7 0/0 0 28 1 0 0 0 3
A. Green 9 6 0 4/6 0/0 1/4 0 24 1 0 0 3 3
D. Gresham Jr. 8 5 2 2/6 0/4 4/5 2 36 0 0 1 2 3
B. Brace 7 5 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 1 4
Bench
S. Occeus
T. Murphy
J. Strong
J. Miller
M. Boursiquot
G. Eboigbodin
M. Franklin
S. Walters
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Occeus 17 4 0 6/9 4/7 1/2 1 26 2 0 3 0 4
T. Murphy 6 2 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 5 16 0 0 1 2 0
J. Strong 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Boursiquot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Eboigbodin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 32 12 25/55 8/26 12/17 11 200 6 1 10 9 23
