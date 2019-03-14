Central Arkansas beats Texas A&M-CC 73-53
KATY, Texas (AP) Thatch Unruh had 21 points as Central Arkansas easily beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-53 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.
Unruh converted all 10 of his foul shots.
Hayden Koval had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Central Arkansas (14-18). Matthew Mondesir added 13 points. DeAndre Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for Central Arkansas.
Jashawn Talton had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders (14-18). Jake Babic added 16 points.
Kareem South scored 4 points. The Islanders' leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.
---
---
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|41.8
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|38.5
|Three Point %
|36.7
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|82.7
|Defensive rebound by Thatch Unruh
|15.0
|Jalon Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Thatch Unruh made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Thatch Unruh made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Kareem South
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by SK Shittu
|23.0
|Emmanuel Toney missed layup
|25.0
|+ 1
|Thatch Unruh made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Thatch Unruh made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Jalon Clark
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Hayden Koval
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|53
|Field Goals
|21-48 (43.8%)
|20-60 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|23-29 (79.3%)
|6-6 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|8
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|11
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|43.8
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|79.3
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Unruh
|21
|5
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|10/10
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|H. Koval
|15
|11
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|8/8
|1
|35
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|D. Jones
|11
|6
|5
|4/10
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|37
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|E. Kayouloud
|6
|7
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|T. Schmit
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mondesir
|13
|4
|1
|5/11
|1/2
|2/6
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Chatham
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Weidenaar
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Grant
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Shittu
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Parnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Vanover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|35
|11
|21/48
|8/21
|23/29
|11
|200
|7
|1
|9
|7
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Talton
|17
|8
|2
|6/13
|2/5
|3/3
|3
|37
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|J. Babic
|16
|2
|0
|6/14
|4/9
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Toney
|5
|4
|4
|2/11
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|K. South
|4
|4
|1
|1/9
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Schmidt
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Clark
|9
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|K. Brown
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|P. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Lewis
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Hunte
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Francois
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lampkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|29
|8
|20/60
|7/28
|6/6
|23
|200
|3
|1
|11
|8
|21
