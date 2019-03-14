CARK
TXAMCC

No Text

Central Arkansas beats Texas A&M-CC 73-53

  STATS AP
  Mar 14, 2019

KATY, Texas (AP) Thatch Unruh had 21 points as Central Arkansas easily beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-53 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Unruh converted all 10 of his foul shots.

Hayden Koval had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Central Arkansas (14-18). Matthew Mondesir added 13 points. DeAndre Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for Central Arkansas.

Jashawn Talton had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders (14-18). Jake Babic added 16 points.

Kareem South scored 4 points. The Islanders' leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

---

---

Key Players
D. Jones
K. South
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
41.8 Field Goal % 41.3
38.5 Three Point % 36.7
81.8 Free Throw % 82.7
  Defensive rebound by Thatch Unruh 15.0
  Jalon Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Thatch Unruh made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Thatch Unruh made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Kareem South 20.0
  Defensive rebound by SK Shittu 23.0
  Emmanuel Toney missed layup 25.0
+ 1 Thatch Unruh made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Thatch Unruh made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Jalon Clark 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Hayden Koval 34.0
Team Stats
Points 73 53
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 20-60 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 33
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 28 21
Team 1 4
Assists 11 8
Steals 7 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 11 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Unruh G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
J. Talton G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Bears 14-18 363773
home team logo Islanders 14-18 252853
TXAMCC -3, O/U 137
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
TXAMCC -3, O/U 137
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Bears 14-18 72.4 PPG 39 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Islanders 14-18 66.9 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
25
T. Unruh G 12.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.1 APG 43.1 FG%
4
J. Talton G 8.9 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.2 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Unruh G 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
4
J. Talton G 17 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
43.8 FG% 33.3
38.1 3PT FG% 25.0
79.3 FT% 100.0
Bears
Starters
T. Unruh
H. Koval
D. Jones
E. Kayouloud
T. Schmit
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Unruh 21 5 1 4/7 3/5 10/10 3 33 2 0 3 0 5
H. Koval 15 11 2 3/8 1/4 8/8 1 35 0 1 2 3 8
D. Jones 11 6 5 4/10 1/5 2/3 0 37 3 0 0 0 6
E. Kayouloud 6 7 1 2/6 1/2 1/2 2 35 1 0 3 2 5
T. Schmit 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 0
Islanders
Starters
J. Talton
J. Babic
E. Toney
K. South
E. Schmidt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Talton 17 8 2 6/13 2/5 3/3 3 37 1 1 2 4 4
J. Babic 16 2 0 6/14 4/9 0/0 3 35 0 0 0 0 2
E. Toney 5 4 4 2/11 1/6 0/0 1 36 0 0 4 1 3
K. South 4 4 1 1/9 0/4 2/2 4 27 0 0 0 0 4
E. Schmidt 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 0 2 1 2
NCAA BB Scores