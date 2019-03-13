SACST
Graves, Sacramento St. beat NAU 72-60 in Big Sky tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Marcus Graves hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points and four steals to help Sacramento State beat Northern Arizona 72-60 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament.

The No. 9 seed Hornets will play top-seeded Montana, which swept the regular-season series against Sacramento State, in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa added 17 points, including a career-high tying five 3s, and Joshua Patton scored 12 for Sacramento State (15-15).

Mauriohooho-Le'afa scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, during a 10-0 run that made it 15-8 and the Hornets led the rest of the way. NAU twice cut its deficit to five points before Sacramento State scored 13 of the final 16 first-half points to take a 15-point lead into the break. Graves had 10 points during that stretch and the Lumberjacks trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Bernie Andre had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Arizona (10-21).

The Hornets shot 53 percent from the field, including a season-high 60 percent (12 of 20) from 3-point range, and scored 28 points off 18 NAU turnovers.

Key Players
M. Graves
B. Andre
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
41.3 Field Goal % 44.9
37.2 Three Point % 33.0
79.3 Free Throw % 74.1
+ 2 Bernie Andre made layup, assist by Carlos Hines 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Avdalovic 29.0
  Marcus Graves missed layup 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs 48.0
  Carlos Hines missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 2 Joshua Patton made dunk, assist by Chibueze Jacobs 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Graves 1:17
  Luke Avdalovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Bernie Andre 1:27
  Marcus Graves missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
+ 1 Marcus Graves made 1st of 2 free throws 1:27
Team Stats
Points 72 60
Field Goals 27-51 (52.9%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 12-20 (60.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 24 34
Offensive 3 12
Defensive 20 21
Team 1 1
Assists 17 9
Steals 8 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Graves G
27 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
B. Andre F
19 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Sacramento St. 15-15 423072
home team logo N. Arizona 10-21 273360
CenturyLink Arena Boise Boise, ID
Top Scorers
0
M. Graves G 27 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
10
B. Andre F 19 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
52.9 FG% 39.6
60.0 3PT FG% 35.0
66.7 FT% 84.6
Sacramento St.
Starters
M. Graves
I. Mauriohooho-le'afa
J. Patton
E. Esposito
B. Fowler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Graves 27 4 3 10/18 6/8 1/2 2 38 4 0 6 0 4
I. Mauriohooho-le'afa 17 3 3 6/11 5/8 0/0 1 32 3 0 2 0 3
J. Patton 12 3 5 5/8 0/0 2/3 2 37 0 1 0 1 2
E. Esposito 6 4 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 5 15 0 1 1 1 3
B. Fowler 4 4 3 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 33 0 0 2 0 4
Bench
C. Jacobs
O. Nwachukwu
J. Bridges
K. Hicks
C. Martin
J. Tolbert
J. Wright
B. Davis
G. Greabell
E. McCullough
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jacobs 4 3 1 1/4 1/1 1/2 2 22 0 1 2 1 2
O. Nwachukwu 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 2
J. Bridges 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0
K. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tolbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Greabell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 23 17 27/51 12/20 6/9 13 200 8 3 15 3 20
N. Arizona
Starters
B. Andre
C. Hines
C. Shelton
L. Avdalovic
B. DeBisschop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Andre 19 12 0 6/14 0/2 7/7 2 29 0 1 0 4 8
C. Hines 13 4 4 4/13 3/8 2/3 2 38 1 0 9 2 2
C. Shelton 11 2 2 4/7 1/2 2/3 3 36 0 0 4 1 1
L. Avdalovic 9 4 1 3/9 3/7 0/0 0 36 2 0 1 1 3
B. DeBisschop 4 8 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 26 1 1 2 4 4
Bench
N. Mains
T. McCree
I. Thomas
D. Bolton
K. Harris
O. Ndiaye
C. Satterwhite
C. Bowling
A. Seck
K. Haymon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Mains 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 17 2 0 1 0 2
T. McCree 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Thomas 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1
D. Bolton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
K. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Satterwhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bowling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Seck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Haymon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 33 9 21/53 7/20 11/13 14 200 6 2 18 12 21
