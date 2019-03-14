Central Michigan advances past Kent in MAC quarters
CLEVELAND (AP) Larry Austin Jr. scored 23 points and Central Michigan pulled away midway through the second half and hung on for an 89-81 win over Kent State on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament, setting up a matchup against No. 18 Buffalo.
The fifth-seeded Chippewas (23-10) will face the defending champion Bulls (29-3) in Friday's first semifinal. Central Michigan lost by 14 in its only meeting with Buffalo during the regular season.
Shawn Roundtree Jr. scored 20 for Central Michigan, which used a 20-2 run to open a 71-54 lead with 7:17 remaining.
Kent State crawled back within 79-72 on a 3-pointer by Antonio Williams with 2:32 left. However, the Chippewas took care of the ball and made their free throws down the stretch.
Philip Whittington scored 23 with 14 rebounds and Jaylin Walker 19 with 11 boards to lead the Golden Flashes (22-10). Walker, who made just 4 of 13 3-pointers, returned after being suspended for Kent State's final regular-season game.
Dallas Morgan made two of his four 3-pointers during Central Michigan's big second-half spurt.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|21.6
|Pts. Per Game
|21.6
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|49.1
|Field Goal %
|38.2
|17.6
|Three Point %
|37.7
|55.8
|Free Throw %
|80.8
|+ 2
|Philip Whittington made tip-in
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Philip Whittington
|8.0
|C.J. Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Dallas Morgan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Dallas Morgan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Akiean Frederick
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Dallas Morgan
|29.0
|Jalen Avery missed jump shot
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Philip Whittington
|39.0
|Dallas Morgan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Dallas Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|81
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|31-77 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|9-35 (25.7%)
|Free Throws
|24-31 (77.4%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|42
|Offensive
|10
|18
|Defensive
|29
|23
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|19
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 23-10
|82.5 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Kent St. 22-10
|74.9 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|L. Austin Jr. G
|17.3 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|5.9 APG
|49.0 FG%
|
25
|P. Whittington F
|10.6 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|57.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Austin Jr. G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|P. Whittington F
|23 PTS
|14 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|25.7
|
|
|77.4
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Austin Jr.
|23
|5
|6
|8/15
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|38
|3
|0
|4
|2
|3
|S. Roundtree
|20
|4
|2
|5/7
|5/7
|5/8
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. McKay
|10
|11
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|9
|R. Montgomery
|7
|5
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. DiLeo
|6
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Austin Jr.
|23
|5
|6
|8/15
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|38
|3
|0
|4
|2
|3
|S. Roundtree
|20
|4
|2
|5/7
|5/7
|5/8
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. McKay
|10
|11
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|9
|R. Montgomery
|7
|5
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. DiLeo
|6
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Morgan
|16
|6
|1
|5/12
|4/7
|2/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|R. Burrell
|7
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Beachler
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Redman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Nwoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ervin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hamlet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Myles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Webber-Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kemp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|39
|13
|28/59
|9/21
|24/31
|19
|200
|5
|1
|9
|10
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Whittington
|23
|14
|1
|10/15
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|36
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|J. Walker
|19
|11
|1
|7/19
|4/13
|1/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|3
|8
|J. Avery
|13
|1
|2
|3/14
|1/10
|6/6
|3
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Williamson
|5
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/6
|0/2
|4
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Williams
|5
|0
|2
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Whittington
|23
|14
|1
|10/15
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|36
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|J. Walker
|19
|11
|1
|7/19
|4/13
|1/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|3
|8
|J. Avery
|13
|1
|2
|3/14
|1/10
|6/6
|3
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Williamson
|5
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/6
|0/2
|4
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Williams
|5
|0
|2
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Frederick
|10
|4
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|A. Roberts
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Peterson
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|B. Duling
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pippen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Simons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gholston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Givens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|41
|9
|31/77
|9/35
|10/14
|24
|200
|3
|4
|6
|18
|23
-
CSBAK
TEXPA64
83
2nd 1:55 ESP+
-
COLO
OREGST59
49
2nd 3:57 PACN
-
UCDAV
CSFULL63
60
2nd 2:07 ESP3
-
SDGST
UNLV55
49
2nd 1:58 CBSSN
-
LAMAR
NORL58
62
2nd 9:54 ESP+
-
STJOES
DUQ52
52
2nd 16:10 NBCS
-
SALAB
LALAF57
51
2nd 8:58 ESP+
-
DELST
NCCU41
57
2nd 9:41
-
BAMA
MISS11
18
1st 8:21 SECN
-
STJOHN
23MARQET13
17
1st 11:58 FS1
-
WVU
7TXTECH21
11
1st 10:55 ESP2
-
LATECH
ODU9
15
1st 9:27 STAD
-
LVILLE
3UNC15
23
1st 11:45 ESPN
-
PSU
MINN15
11
1st 11:55 BTN
-
NILL
TOLEDO41
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
NCOLO0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
SMU
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
BCU
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
CARK
SELOU0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RICH
STLOU0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
CSTCAR0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST0
0148 O/U
-13
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CUSE
5DUKE0
0144 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
BGREEN0
0143.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0142 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
MISSST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm STAD
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm BTN
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm FS1
-
MONST
EWASH0
0152.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MRSHL
USM0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm FBOOK
-
ECU
WICHST0
0138.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
UTAH0
0137 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+