Central Michigan advances past Kent in MAC quarters

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Larry Austin Jr. scored 23 points and Central Michigan pulled away midway through the second half and hung on for an 89-81 win over Kent State on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament, setting up a matchup against No. 18 Buffalo.

The fifth-seeded Chippewas (23-10) will face the defending champion Bulls (29-3) in Friday's first semifinal. Central Michigan lost by 14 in its only meeting with Buffalo during the regular season.

Shawn Roundtree Jr. scored 20 for Central Michigan, which used a 20-2 run to open a 71-54 lead with 7:17 remaining.

Kent State crawled back within 79-72 on a 3-pointer by Antonio Williams with 2:32 left. However, the Chippewas took care of the ball and made their free throws down the stretch.

Philip Whittington scored 23 with 14 rebounds and Jaylin Walker 19 with 11 boards to lead the Golden Flashes (22-10). Walker, who made just 4 of 13 3-pointers, returned after being suspended for Kent State's final regular-season game.

Dallas Morgan made two of his four 3-pointers during Central Michigan's big second-half spurt.

Key Players
L. Austin Jr.
J. Walker
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
21.6 Pts. Per Game 21.6
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
49.1 Field Goal % 38.2
17.6 Three Point % 37.7
55.8 Free Throw % 80.8
+ 2 Philip Whittington made tip-in 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Philip Whittington 8.0
  C.J. Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Dallas Morgan made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
  Dallas Morgan missed 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Akiean Frederick 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Dallas Morgan 29.0
  Jalen Avery missed jump shot 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Philip Whittington 39.0
  Dallas Morgan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Dallas Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
Team Stats
Points 89 81
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 31-77 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 9-35 (25.7%)
Free Throws 24-31 (77.4%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 40 42
Offensive 10 18
Defensive 29 23
Team 1 1
Assists 13 9
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 19 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
L. Austin Jr. G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
25
P. Whittington F
23 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo C. Michigan 23-10 424789
home team logo Kent St. 22-10 344781
KENTST -1.5, O/U 153
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo C. Michigan 23-10 82.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Kent St. 22-10 74.9 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
0
L. Austin Jr. G 17.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 5.9 APG 49.0 FG%
25
P. Whittington F 10.6 PPG 8.0 RPG 0.5 APG 57.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
L. Austin Jr. G 23 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
25
P. Whittington F 23 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 40.3
42.9 3PT FG% 25.7
77.4 FT% 71.4
C. Michigan
Starters
L. Austin Jr.
S. Roundtree
K. McKay
R. Montgomery
D. DiLeo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Austin Jr. 23 5 6 8/15 0/0 7/8 2 38 3 0 4 2 3
S. Roundtree 20 4 2 5/7 5/7 5/8 4 31 0 0 2 1 3
K. McKay 10 11 1 4/8 0/2 2/2 2 35 2 0 1 2 9
R. Montgomery 7 5 2 2/6 0/2 3/4 4 22 0 0 1 0 5
D. DiLeo 6 5 1 2/7 0/2 2/2 4 37 0 1 0 1 4
Bench
D. Morgan
R. Burrell
M. Beachler
C. Redman
I. Nwoko
M. Smith
A. Ervin
K. Hamlet
P. Mitchell
M. Myles
C. Webber-Mitchell
M. Kemp
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Morgan 16 6 1 5/12 4/7 2/4 1 23 0 0 1 3 3
R. Burrell 7 3 0 2/3 0/0 3/3 2 12 0 0 0 1 2
M. Beachler 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Redman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nwoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ervin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hamlet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Myles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Webber-Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kemp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 39 13 28/59 9/21 24/31 19 200 5 1 9 10 29
Kent St.
Starters
P. Whittington
J. Walker
J. Avery
C. Williamson
A. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Whittington 23 14 1 10/15 0/0 3/4 2 36 0 3 2 6 8
J. Walker 19 11 1 7/19 4/13 1/2 2 37 2 0 2 3 8
J. Avery 13 1 2 3/14 1/10 6/6 3 38 0 0 0 0 1
C. Williamson 5 4 2 2/7 1/6 0/2 4 20 1 0 0 1 3
A. Williams 5 0 2 2/8 1/2 0/0 5 25 0 1 0 0 0
Bench
A. Frederick
A. Roberts
M. Peterson
B. Duling
K. Harris
D. Pippen
T. Simons
D. Gholston
S. Norton
A. Givens
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Frederick 10 4 0 5/8 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 3 1
A. Roberts 6 3 0 2/6 2/3 0/0 5 14 0 0 0 1 2
M. Peterson 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 4 0
B. Duling 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pippen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gholston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Givens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 41 9 31/77 9/35 10/14 24 200 3 4 6 18 23
