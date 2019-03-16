LNGBCH
Cartwright leads UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 75-67

  • Mar 16, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Robert Cartwright had 17 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters defeated Long Beach State 75-67 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tourney on Friday night. Max Hazzard added 14 points for the Anteaters. Evan Leonard chipped in 13, Tommy Rutherford scored 11 and Jonathan Galloway had 10.

Deishuan Booker had 21 points for the 49ers (15-19). Bryan Alberts added 12 points. Mason Riggins had 10 points.

Key Players
D. Booker
J. Galloway
24.0 Min. Per Game 24.0
5.6 Pts. Per Game 5.6
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
45.0 Field Goal % 58.5
34.5 Three Point %
91.1 Free Throw % 58.8
Team Stats
Points 67 75
Field Goals 25-60 (41.7%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 16 25
Team 4 5
Assists 7 9
Steals 8 6
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
LBSU
Starters
D. Booker
B. Alberts
M. Riggins
D. Cobb
J. Roberts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Booker 21 3 3 7/16 2/7 5/6 2 38 1 0 5 2 1
B. Alberts 12 0 0 5/13 2/7 0/0 2 34 1 0 0 0 0
M. Riggins 10 3 0 4/6 0/0 2/4 1 33 2 0 1 0 3
D. Cobb 8 7 1 3/5 0/0 2/3 3 29 2 0 1 3 4
J. Roberts 6 2 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 4 24 0 0 2 1 1
UC Irvine
Starters
R. Cartwright
M. Hazzard
E. Leonard
T. Rutherford
J. Galloway
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Cartwright 17 2 1 7/13 0/0 3/4 2 34 2 0 2 1 1
M. Hazzard 14 5 2 5/13 0/5 4/4 0 31 2 0 4 1 4
E. Leonard 13 2 1 4/9 2/5 3/3 4 27 1 0 3 0 2
T. Rutherford 11 6 0 4/8 0/1 3/3 3 19 0 1 3 3 3
J. Galloway 10 6 2 5/5 0/0 0/0 1 31 0 2 0 2 4
NCAA BB Scores