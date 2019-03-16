Cartwright leads UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 75-67
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Robert Cartwright had 17 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters defeated Long Beach State 75-67 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tourney on Friday night. Max Hazzard added 14 points for the Anteaters. Evan Leonard chipped in 13, Tommy Rutherford scored 11 and Jonathan Galloway had 10.
Deishuan Booker had 21 points for the 49ers (15-19). Bryan Alberts added 12 points. Mason Riggins had 10 points.
|24.0
|Min. Per Game
|24.0
|5.6
|Pts. Per Game
|5.6
|0.9
|Ast. Per Game
|0.9
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|58.5
|34.5
|Three Point %
|91.1
|Free Throw %
|58.8
|Defensive rebound by Elston Jones
|0.0
|Deishuan Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jonathan Galloway
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Deishuan Booker
|7.0
|Edon Maxhuni missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Max Hazzard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Max Hazzard made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Deishuan Booker
|14.0
|Turnover on Deishuan Booker
|16.0
|Offensive foul on Deishuan Booker
|16.0
|+ 2
|Max Hazzard made layup, assist by Jonathan Galloway
|20.0
|+ 1
|Drew Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|75
|Field Goals
|25-60 (41.7%)
|28-57 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|2-12 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|38
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|16
|25
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|7
|9
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|D. Booker G
|18.8 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|4.4 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
3
|R. Cartwright G
|6.4 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|36.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Booker G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|R. Cartwright G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Booker
|21
|3
|3
|7/16
|2/7
|5/6
|2
|38
|1
|0
|5
|2
|1
|B. Alberts
|12
|0
|0
|5/13
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Riggins
|10
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Cobb
|8
|7
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|29
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|J. Roberts
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cartwright
|17
|2
|1
|7/13
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Hazzard
|14
|5
|2
|5/13
|0/5
|4/4
|0
|31
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|E. Leonard
|13
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|3/3
|4
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Rutherford
|11
|6
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|3/3
|3
|19
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|J. Galloway
|10
|6
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Jones
|6
|7
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|C. Welp
|3
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Butler
|1
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Rivers
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Traylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edgar Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Greene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Worku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ruddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|33
|9
|28/57
|2/12
|17/20
|16
|200
|6
|5
|14
|8
|25
-
OREG
ARIZST55
59
2nd 7:49 ESPN
-
CSFULL
UCSB46
50
2nd 7:30 ESPU
-
UCONN
11HOU45
84
Final
-
RI
VCU75
70
Final
-
OHIOST
6MICHST70
77
Final
-
FLA
9LSU76
73
Final
-
UAB
ODU59
61
Final
-
UCF
MEMP55
79
Final
-
GMASON
STBON57
68
Final
-
NEB
19WISC62
66
Final
-
22AUBURN
SC73
64
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM71
81
Final
-
USM
WKY59
70
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST67
79
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID60
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
76
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK69
75
Final
-
CMICH
18BUFF81
85
Final
-
XAVIER
25NOVA67
71
Final/OT
-
MINN
13PURDUE75
73
Final
-
SMU
24CINCY74
82
Final
-
BAMA
4UK55
73
Final
-
12FSU
2UVA69
59
Final
-
IOWAST
15KSTATE63
59
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA49
78
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU67
81
Final
-
STLOU
DAYTON64
55
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL66
69
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT65
63
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST72
79
Final
-
SDGST
14NEVADA65
56
Final
-
COLO
WASH61
66
Final
-
NILL
BGREEN67
71
Final
-
WICHST
TEMPLE80
74
Final
-
SETON
23MARQET81
79
Final
-
ALST
TEXSO66
80
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV67
75
Final
-
IOWA
10MICH53
74
Final
-
WVU
17KANSAS74
88
Final
-
MISSST
8TENN76
83
Final
-
5DUKE
3UNC74
73
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH61
77
Final
-
GC
UTVALL78
74
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST60
85
Final