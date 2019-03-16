Davis scores 19 to lift NC Central past NC A&T 65-63
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Raasean Davis had 19 points as North Carolina Central narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 65-63 in the Mid-Eastern Conference tourney semifinals on Friday night.
Randy Miller, Jr. had 17 points for NC Central (17-15). Zacarry Douglas added eight rebounds.
Kameron Langley had 14 points and 10 assists for the Aggies (19-13). Terry Harris added 14 points. Ibrahim Sylla had 10 points.
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|6.5
|Pts. Per Game
|6.5
|6.6
|Ast. Per Game
|6.6
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|65.9
|Field Goal %
|45.8
|Three Point %
|25.0
|68.8
|Free Throw %
|55.0
|+ 3
|Terry Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Langley
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Sylla
|6.0
|Randy Miller, Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Randy Miller, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Milik Gantz
|6.0
|+ 1
|Kameron Langley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Kameron Langley made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Raasean Davis
|7.0
|+ 2
|Nicolas Fennell made layup
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Nicolas Fennell
|17.0
|Zacarry Douglas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|63
|Field Goals
|21-48 (43.8%)
|22-48 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|32
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC Central 17-15
|72.3 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|15.7 APG
|NC A&T 19-13
|70.3 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|R. Davis C
|14.7 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|64.9 FG%
|
13
|K. Langley G
|6.8 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|6.4 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Davis C
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|K. Langley G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|10 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Davis
|19
|6
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|7/9
|4
|29
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|R. Miller, Jr.
|17
|2
|4
|5/11
|2/4
|5/7
|4
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. McKnight Jr.
|9
|3
|0
|2/10
|2/4
|3/4
|4
|29
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Z. Douglas
|8
|8
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|0/3
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|J. Perkins
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walters
|5
|2
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|R. Gardner Jr.
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Blount
|2
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|N. Fennell
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Guerra
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Taylor Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|29
|11
|21/48
|6/14
|17/25
|20
|200
|6
|3
|10
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|14
|5
|0
|5/10
|4/8
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K. Langley
|14
|5
|10
|3/7
|0/1
|8/10
|1
|35
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|M. Gantz
|7
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|27
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Q. Copeland
|6
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Nweke
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|17
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Sylla
|10
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|A. Edmead
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Jackson
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Lyons
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Filmore
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Joyner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|30
|13
|22/48
|4/15
|15/20
|18
|200
|6
|5
|12
|6
|24
