Davis scores 19 to lift NC Central past NC A&T 65-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Raasean Davis had 19 points as North Carolina Central narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 65-63 in the Mid-Eastern Conference tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Randy Miller, Jr. had 17 points for NC Central (17-15). Zacarry Douglas added eight rebounds.

Kameron Langley had 14 points and 10 assists for the Aggies (19-13). Terry Harris added 14 points. Ibrahim Sylla had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
R. Davis
K. Langley
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
6.5 Pts. Per Game 6.5
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
65.9 Field Goal % 45.8
Three Point % 25.0
68.8 Free Throw % 55.0
+ 3 Terry Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Langley 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Sylla 6.0
  Randy Miller, Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Randy Miller, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Milik Gantz 6.0
+ 1 Kameron Langley made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Kameron Langley made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Raasean Davis 7.0
+ 2 Nicolas Fennell made layup 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Nicolas Fennell 17.0
  Zacarry Douglas missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
Team Stats
Points 65 63
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 32
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 20 24
Team 1 2
Assists 11 13
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
R. Davis C
19 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
4
T. Harris G
14 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo NC Central 17-15 283765
home team logo NC A&T 19-13 243963
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
Team Stats
away team logo NC Central 17-15 72.3 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo NC A&T 19-13 70.3 PPG 36.6 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
32
R. Davis C 14.7 PPG 8.8 RPG 0.4 APG 64.9 FG%
13
K. Langley G 6.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 6.4 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
32
R. Davis C 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
13
K. Langley G 14 PTS 5 REB 10 AST
43.8 FG% 45.8
42.9 3PT FG% 26.7
68.0 FT% 75.0
NC Central
Starters
R. Davis
R. Miller, Jr.
L. McKnight Jr.
Z. Douglas
J. Perkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Davis 19 6 0 6/8 0/0 7/9 4 29 1 1 1 2 4
R. Miller, Jr. 17 2 4 5/11 2/4 5/7 4 29 1 0 0 0 2
L. McKnight Jr. 9 3 0 2/10 2/4 3/4 4 29 0 0 2 2 1
Z. Douglas 8 8 0 4/8 0/1 0/3 3 35 1 0 2 2 6
J. Perkins 0 2 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 0 2 0 2
NC A&T
Starters
T. Harris
K. Langley
M. Gantz
Q. Copeland
N. Nweke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 14 5 0 5/10 4/8 0/0 3 20 0 0 0 1 4
K. Langley 14 5 10 3/7 0/1 8/10 1 35 2 1 3 1 4
M. Gantz 7 6 0 2/7 0/1 3/4 3 27 1 0 2 1 5
Q. Copeland 6 2 0 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 21 1 0 1 0 2
N. Nweke 4 3 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 17 0 3 1 2 1
