KATY, Texas (AP) Payten Ricks had 21 points as Abilene Christian edged past Southeastern Louisiana 69-66 in the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament on Friday night.

Jaren Lewis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Abilene Christian (26-6). Damien Daniels added 12 points and Jaylen Franklin 10.

Marlain Veal had 20 points and six assists for the Lions (17-16). Von Julien added 16 points and seven rebounds and Moses Greenwood scored10 points.

