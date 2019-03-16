Ricks lifts Abilene Christian past SE Louisiana 69-66
KATY, Texas (AP) Payten Ricks had 21 points as Abilene Christian edged past Southeastern Louisiana 69-66 in the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament on Friday night.
Jaren Lewis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Abilene Christian (26-6). Damien Daniels added 12 points and Jaylen Franklin 10.
Marlain Veal had 20 points and six assists for the Lions (17-16). Von Julien added 16 points and seven rebounds and Moses Greenwood scored10 points.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|9.7
|Pts. Per Game
|9.7
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|38.2
|Field Goal %
|53.6
|33.3
|Three Point %
|41.7
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|60.2
|+ 1
|Damien Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Damien Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Von Julien
|1.0
|+ 3
|Ty Brewer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlain Veal
|4.0
|+ 1
|Payten Ricks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Payten Ricks missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Kajon Brown
|10.0
|+ 1
|Marlain Veal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Marlain Veal made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Shooting foul on Trey Lenox
|11.0
|+ 1
|Damien Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|69
|Field Goals
|23-47 (48.9%)
|20-51 (39.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|31
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SE Louisiana 17-16
|67.4 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Abil Christian 26-6
|74.6 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|48.9
|FG%
|39.2
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Veal
|20
|3
|6
|7/16
|2/9
|4/4
|4
|37
|4
|0
|6
|0
|3
|V. Julien
|16
|7
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|5/6
|3
|40
|1
|1
|5
|1
|6
|M. Greenwood
|10
|5
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|23
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|K. Charleston
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Gonzalez
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Veal
|20
|3
|6
|7/16
|2/9
|4/4
|4
|37
|4
|0
|6
|0
|3
|V. Julien
|16
|7
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|5/6
|3
|40
|1
|1
|5
|1
|6
|M. Greenwood
|10
|5
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|23
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|K. Charleston
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Gonzalez
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brewer
|9
|3
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|K. Brown
|7
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|23
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|M. Starwood
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Saunders
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Diop
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Q. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Mejia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Bossetta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Strange
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. LaPoole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|31
|10
|23/47
|5/17
|15/21
|22
|200
|6
|4
|17
|6
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Ricks
|21
|5
|0
|6/12
|5/10
|4/6
|2
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Lewis
|17
|11
|2
|6/14
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|34
|3
|1
|4
|6
|5
|D. Daniels
|12
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|10/10
|4
|21
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Franklin
|10
|5
|5
|4/7
|1/1
|1/2
|5
|33
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|H. Farquhar
|1
|2
|1
|0/9
|0/6
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Ricks
|21
|5
|0
|6/12
|5/10
|4/6
|2
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Lewis
|17
|11
|2
|6/14
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|34
|3
|1
|4
|6
|5
|D. Daniels
|12
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|10/10
|4
|21
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Franklin
|10
|5
|5
|4/7
|1/1
|1/2
|5
|33
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|H. Farquhar
|1
|2
|1
|0/9
|0/6
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pleasant
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|K. Kohl
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Lenox
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Cameron
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|H. Howell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hiepler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gayman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|31
|11
|20/51
|7/20
|22/28
|22
|200
|9
|3
|13
|9
|22
