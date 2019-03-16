SELOU
ABIL

No Text

Ricks lifts Abilene Christian past SE Louisiana 69-66

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

KATY, Texas (AP) Payten Ricks had 21 points as Abilene Christian edged past Southeastern Louisiana 69-66 in the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament on Friday night.

Jaren Lewis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Abilene Christian (26-6). Damien Daniels added 12 points and Jaylen Franklin 10.

Marlain Veal had 20 points and six assists for the Lions (17-16). Von Julien added 16 points and seven rebounds and Moses Greenwood scored10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
V. Julien
J. Franklin
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
38.2 Field Goal % 53.6
33.3 Three Point % 41.7
76.3 Free Throw % 60.2
+ 1 Damien Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Damien Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Von Julien 1.0
+ 3 Ty Brewer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlain Veal 4.0
+ 1 Payten Ricks made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Payten Ricks missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Kajon Brown 10.0
+ 1 Marlain Veal made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Marlain Veal made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Shooting foul on Trey Lenox 11.0
+ 1 Damien Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
Team Stats
Points 66 69
Field Goals 23-47 (48.9%) 20-51 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 31
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 25 22
Team 0 0
Assists 10 11
Steals 6 9
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Veal G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
5
P. Ricks G
21 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo SE Louisiana 17-16 273966
home team logo Abil Christian 26-6 373269
ABIL -4.5, O/U 127.5
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
ABIL -4.5, O/U 127.5
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
Team Stats
away team logo SE Louisiana 17-16 67.4 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Abil Christian 26-6 74.6 PPG 35.9 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
0
M. Veal G 15.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 4.4 APG 37.6 FG%
5
P. Ricks G 11.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.0 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Veal G 20 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
5
P. Ricks G 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
48.9 FG% 39.2
29.4 3PT FG% 35.0
71.4 FT% 78.6
SE Louisiana
Starters
M. Veal
V. Julien
M. Greenwood
K. Charleston
B. Gonzalez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Veal 20 3 6 7/16 2/9 4/4 4 37 4 0 6 0 3
V. Julien 16 7 3 5/11 1/4 5/6 3 40 1 1 5 1 6
M. Greenwood 10 5 0 3/7 0/0 4/6 4 23 0 2 3 1 4
K. Charleston 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 27 0 0 1 0 4
B. Gonzalez 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 0
Starters
M. Veal
V. Julien
M. Greenwood
K. Charleston
B. Gonzalez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Veal 20 3 6 7/16 2/9 4/4 4 37 4 0 6 0 3
V. Julien 16 7 3 5/11 1/4 5/6 3 40 1 1 5 1 6
M. Greenwood 10 5 0 3/7 0/0 4/6 4 23 0 2 3 1 4
K. Charleston 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 27 0 0 1 0 4
B. Gonzalez 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
T. Brewer
K. Brown
M. Starwood
J. Saunders
P. Diop
Q. Thomas
D. West
C. Mejia
P. Bossetta
M. Strange
W. LaPoole
P. Edwards
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brewer 9 3 0 3/4 1/1 2/2 1 16 0 1 0 0 3
K. Brown 7 4 1 3/5 1/2 0/2 2 23 1 0 0 3 1
M. Starwood 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Saunders 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 2
P. Diop 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 2 0 1
Q. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Mejia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Bossetta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strange - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. LaPoole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 31 10 23/47 5/17 15/21 22 200 6 4 17 6 25
Abil Christian
Starters
P. Ricks
J. Lewis
D. Daniels
J. Franklin
H. Farquhar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Ricks 21 5 0 6/12 5/10 4/6 2 39 3 0 1 0 5
J. Lewis 17 11 2 6/14 1/2 4/6 3 34 3 1 4 6 5
D. Daniels 12 3 1 1/4 0/0 10/10 4 21 1 1 3 0 3
J. Franklin 10 5 5 4/7 1/1 1/2 5 33 1 0 3 0 5
H. Farquhar 1 2 1 0/9 0/6 1/2 2 26 1 0 2 0 2
Starters
P. Ricks
J. Lewis
D. Daniels
J. Franklin
H. Farquhar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Ricks 21 5 0 6/12 5/10 4/6 2 39 3 0 1 0 5
J. Lewis 17 11 2 6/14 1/2 4/6 3 34 3 1 4 6 5
D. Daniels 12 3 1 1/4 0/0 10/10 4 21 1 1 3 0 3
J. Franklin 10 5 5 4/7 1/1 1/2 5 33 1 0 3 0 5
H. Farquhar 1 2 1 0/9 0/6 1/2 2 26 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
J. Pleasant
K. Kohl
T. Lenox
T. Cameron
H. Howell
C. Cobb
P. Hiepler
C. Gayman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pleasant 6 2 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 18 0 1 0 1 1
K. Kohl 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
T. Lenox 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 0 1
T. Cameron 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
H. Howell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hiepler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gayman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 31 11 20/51 7/20 22/28 22 200 9 3 13 9 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores