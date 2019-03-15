Maurice scores 21 to lift Memphis over UCF 79-55 in AAC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Isaiah Maurice had a career-high 21 points as Memphis romped past Central Florida 79-55 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.
Kyvon Davenport had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (21-12). Jeremiah Martin added 13 points. Kareem Brewton Jr. had seven rebounds for the Tigers.
Tacko Fall had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Knights (23-8).
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|79
|Field Goals
|19-53 (35.8%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|19-29 (65.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|44
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
24
|T. Fall C
|10.9 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|0.5 APG
|75.1 FG%
|
14
|I. Maurice F
|5.5 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.3 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Fall C
|12 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|I. Maurice F
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.8
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|65.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fall
|12
|10
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|25
|0
|4
|1
|4
|6
|B. Taylor
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|3/6
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Smith
|9
|2
|0
|4/11
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Dawkins
|7
|3
|1
|1/10
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Allen
|2
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fall
|12
|10
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|25
|0
|4
|1
|4
|6
|B. Taylor
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|3/6
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Smith
|9
|2
|0
|4/11
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Dawkins
|7
|3
|1
|1/10
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Allen
|2
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|9
|5
|2
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|C. Brown
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|10
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|F. Bertz
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. DeJesus
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Anders
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|28
|7
|19/53
|6/20
|11/19
|22
|200
|6
|6
|16
|7
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davenport
|16
|11
|1
|7/13
|2/5
|0/2
|3
|34
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|J. Martin
|13
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|11/12
|2
|33
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|K. Brewton Jr.
|6
|7
|4
|2/7
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|24
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|R. Thornton
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|1/4
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davenport
|16
|11
|1
|7/13
|2/5
|0/2
|3
|34
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|J. Martin
|13
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|11/12
|2
|33
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|K. Brewton Jr.
|6
|7
|4
|2/7
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|24
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|R. Thornton
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|1/4
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Maurice
|21
|3
|3
|8/11
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|A. Jones
|6
|3
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Harris
|5
|4
|0
|1/8
|1/6
|2/4
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Lomax
|4
|1
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|V. Enoh
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Olds
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|37
|16
|26/57
|8/27
|19/29
|19
|200
|9
|2
|12
|13
|24
