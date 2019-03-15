UCF
MEMP

No Text

Maurice scores 21 to lift Memphis over UCF 79-55 in AAC

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Isaiah Maurice had a career-high 21 points as Memphis romped past Central Florida 79-55 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Kyvon Davenport had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (21-12). Jeremiah Martin added 13 points. Kareem Brewton Jr. had seven rebounds for the Tigers.

Tacko Fall had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Knights (23-8).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Taylor
1 G
J. Martin
3 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
39.1 Field Goal % 45.9
36.8 Three Point % 36.0
77.4 Free Throw % 75.3
  Defensive rebound by Antwann Jones 26.0
  Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Chad Brown 34.0
  Alex Lomax missed 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Frank Bertz 34.0
  Lost ball turnover on Chad Brown, stolen by Alex Lomax 36.0
+ 3 Alex Lomax made 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
+ 1 Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:06
  Ceasar DeJesus missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:06
  Shooting foul on Evin Olds 1:06
Team Stats
Points 55 79
Field Goals 19-53 (35.8%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 11-19 (57.9%) 19-29 (65.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 44
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 21 24
Team 2 7
Assists 7 16
Steals 6 9
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
T. Fall C
12 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
14
I. Maurice F
21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 23-8 272855
home team logo Memphis 21-12 374279
MEMP 3, O/U 147.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
MEMP 3, O/U 147.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 23-8 72.7 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Memphis 21-12 81.4 PPG 41.1 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
24
T. Fall C 10.9 PPG 7.2 RPG 0.5 APG 75.1 FG%
14
I. Maurice F 5.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.3 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
24
T. Fall C 12 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
14
I. Maurice F 21 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
35.8 FG% 45.6
30.0 3PT FG% 29.6
57.9 FT% 65.5
UCF
Starters
T. Fall
B. Taylor
C. Smith
A. Dawkins
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fall 12 10 0 5/6 0/0 2/6 3 25 0 4 1 4 6
B. Taylor 9 3 2 3/8 0/2 3/6 1 35 0 0 2 0 3
C. Smith 9 2 0 4/11 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 1 1
A. Dawkins 7 3 1 1/10 1/5 4/4 1 35 1 0 2 0 3
T. Allen 2 2 2 1/7 0/2 0/0 5 23 1 0 2 0 2
Starters
T. Fall
B. Taylor
C. Smith
A. Dawkins
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fall 12 10 0 5/6 0/0 2/6 3 25 0 4 1 4 6
B. Taylor 9 3 2 3/8 0/2 3/6 1 35 0 0 2 0 3
C. Smith 9 2 0 4/11 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 1 1
A. Dawkins 7 3 1 1/10 1/5 4/4 1 35 1 0 2 0 3
T. Allen 2 2 2 1/7 0/2 0/0 5 23 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
F. Bertz
C. DeJesus
R. Anders
C. McSpadden
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Griffin 9 5 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 3 26 3 1 1 1 4
C. Brown 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 3 10 0 1 3 1 1
F. Bertz 3 1 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 0 1
C. DeJesus 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 4 0 0 2 0 0
R. Anders 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 28 7 19/53 6/20 11/19 22 200 6 6 16 7 21
Memphis
Starters
K. Davenport
J. Martin
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davenport 16 11 1 7/13 2/5 0/2 3 34 3 1 1 3 8
J. Martin 13 3 4 1/6 0/2 11/12 2 33 2 0 2 2 1
K. Brewton Jr. 6 7 4 2/7 0/2 2/3 2 24 2 0 1 2 5
R. Thornton 5 4 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 3 1
M. Parks Jr. 3 1 0 1/3 0/2 1/4 2 14 0 0 0 1 0
Starters
K. Davenport
J. Martin
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davenport 16 11 1 7/13 2/5 0/2 3 34 3 1 1 3 8
J. Martin 13 3 4 1/6 0/2 11/12 2 33 2 0 2 2 1
K. Brewton Jr. 6 7 4 2/7 0/2 2/3 2 24 2 0 1 2 5
R. Thornton 5 4 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 3 1
M. Parks Jr. 3 1 0 1/3 0/2 1/4 2 14 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
I. Maurice
A. Jones
T. Harris
A. Lomax
V. Enoh
E. Olds
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Maurice 21 3 3 8/11 3/6 2/2 4 23 0 1 2 0 3
A. Jones 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 0 3 0 3
T. Harris 5 4 0 1/8 1/6 2/4 1 18 0 0 1 2 2
A. Lomax 4 1 3 1/1 1/1 1/2 0 13 1 0 2 0 1
V. Enoh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Olds 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 37 16 26/57 8/27 19/29 19 200 9 2 12 13 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores