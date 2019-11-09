KSTATE


LAS VEGAS (AP) Xavier Sneed scored 19 points, including the game-winner with 28 seconds to play in overtime, and Kansas State defeated UNLV 60-56 on Saturday.

Mike McGuir and Sneed each drained two free throws down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

Cartier Diarra had 12 points and six assists for Kansas State.

Montavious Murphy gave Kansas State a 54-52 lead with 1:10 left in overtime when he drove the baseline, drew a foul and converted the free throw. But UNLV's Amauri Hardy answered by dribbling around and through a pair of Kansas State defenders to hit a short jumper and tie the game at 54 with 44.2 seconds left.

But Sneed dropped in a mid-range jumper from the baseline to give K-State a 56-54 lead over UNLV with 28 seconds to play.

The Wildcats overcame a poor shooting night, as they were just 22 of 59 (.373) from the floor, to erase a double-digit first-half deficit.

Hardy led UNLV with 27 points, while Elijah Mitrou-Long chipped in with 10 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had four points and 11 rebounds.

The Runnin' Rebels seized control of the momentum in the first half after falling behind 4-0 early, using a 14-0 run to open a 10-point lead. Hardy led the charge with UNLV's first 10 points of the game, including a pair from behind the 3-point line.

Outside of Hardy's outburst for UNLV, neither team was impressive offensively, often showing signs of sloppiness to the tune of 23 first-half turnovers combined.

The Wildcats took advantage of UNLV's miscues and stormed back with runs of 6-0 and 12-4 to get within two, at 18-16. But it was UNLV's domination on the boards that helped it close the half with the last two buckets, including Hardy's third 3-pointer to that point, giving the Rebels a 23-16 lead at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats are coming off a 25-win campaign in which they shared the Big 12 regular season title and a trip to the Elite Eight. And while they were 7-5 in true road games last season, they were 0-3 vs. non-conference foes. Coach Bruce Weber said he wanted to schedule a true road game early in the season so his young team could ''grow up fast.''

UNLV: Coach T.J. Otzelberger was looking for his players to match Kansas State's physicality with an aggressive approach in the second half, knowing the defending Big 12 champions liked to pressure the ball and disrupt offensive rhythm the length of the court while forcing teams into tough shots. The much bigger Wildcats outscored UNLV 44-33 in the second half and overtime.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Host Monmouth on Wednesday.

UNLV: Visits California on Tuesday.

https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Diarra
C. Diong
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
17.0 Reb. Per Game 17.0
33.3 Field Goal % 53.8
13.3 Three Point %
90.0 Free Throw % 87.5
+ 2 Amauri Hardy made driving layup 1.0
+ 1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Nick Blair 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed 6.0
  Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by DaJuan Gordon 8.0
+ 1 Mike McGuirl made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Kansas State 16.0
  Amauri Hardy missed jump shot 17.0
Team Stats
Points 60 56
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 43
Offensive 13 16
Defensive 20 23
Team 4 4
Assists 13 7
Steals 9 9
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 20 23
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 0 0
Kansas State
Starters
X. Sneed
C. Diarra
M. McGuirl
M. Murphy
M. Mawien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Sneed 19 5 1 6/18 2/7 5/5 1 39 0 0 4 0 5
C. Diarra 12 4 6 4/15 0/7 4/5 5 35 1 0 5 2 2
M. McGuirl 9 4 3 3/4 1/2 2/2 1 27 2 0 2 1 3
M. Murphy 5 6 1 2/5 0/2 1/1 1 28 0 1 2 3 3
M. Mawien 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 3 0
Bench
D. Gordon
L. Stockard III
A. Gordon
D. Sloan
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
S. Williams
J. Petrakis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gordon 5 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 28 3 1 2 1 1
L. Stockard III 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 23 3 0 2 1 3
A. Gordon 4 5 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 1 1 2 3
D. Sloan 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 33 13 22/59 4/23 12/13 19 225 9 3 20 13 20
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
E. Mitrou-Long
C. Diong
J. Antonio
D. Tillman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 27 4 3 11/23 5/10 0/0 0 42 1 1 6 1 3
E. Mitrou-Long 10 4 2 2/8 0/4 6/7 4 34 2 1 5 0 4
C. Diong 4 11 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 38 3 1 4 6 5
J. Antonio 3 3 0 1/6 1/6 0/0 0 28 1 0 0 2 1
D. Tillman 1 0 0 0/3 0/1 1/4 3 15 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
B. Hamilton
N. Blair
C. Dembele
V. Shibel
D. Jenkins Jr.
J. Green
M. Wood
M. Coleman
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 8 5 0 3/12 1/5 1/2 5 28 1 0 4 0 5
N. Blair 3 10 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 3 33 1 2 1 5 5
C. Dembele 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 2 0
V. Shibel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 39 7 20/58 7/26 9/14 18 225 9 5 23 16 23
