Johnson returns to lead NC State past Detroit Mercy 84-65

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Braxton Beverly scored a career-high 23 points to help North Carolina State beat Detroit Mercy 84-65 on Sunday.

C.J. Bryce added 19 points for the Wolfpack (1-1), who welcomed back starting point guard Markell Johnson.

Johnson missed N.C. State's opener, an 82-81 overtime loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, with an ankle injury.

Devon Daniels scored 14 points as the Wolfpack avoided their first 0-2 start since the 1993-94 season.

Beverly made 6 of 8 3-point attempts, 3 of 4 in each half. He scored 14 points in the first half as N.C. State took a 43-30 halftime lead.

The Wolfpack took control early, scoring on four consecutive possessions as part of a 10-0 run to seize a 13-6 lead.

Antoine Davis scored 28 points to lead the Titans, who shot 5 of 25 from 3-point range in their season opener.

BIG PICTURE

Detroit Mercy: The Titans return just two of their seven players who averaged more than four points per game a year ago, so they might need time to develop chemistry. Perhaps the team can use its first seven games, all away from home, to bond during nearly 10,000 miles of travel.

N.C. State: Starting post player D.J. Funderburk remained out with an indefinite suspension, so the Wolfpack still weren't at full strength. But N.C. State showed that it's a different team with Johnson at point guard. He made a major impact on the game despite shooting just 1 of 8, tallying 10 assists and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Detroit Mercy: The Titans play another Atlantic Coast Conference foe on the road when they take on Clemson on Sunday.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack host Florida International on Wednesday night at PNC Arena, where they have won 33 of their last 34 nonconference games.

Team Stats
Points 65 84
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 40 33
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 26 23
Team 8 6
Assists 8 20
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 16 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
0
A. Davis G
28 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
10
B. Beverly G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
Key Players
00
A. Davis G PPG RPG APG FG%
10
B. Beverly G 11.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.0 APG 30.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
A. Davis G 28 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
10
B. Beverly G 23 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 47.5
20.0 3PT FG% 34.5
60.0 FT% 76.2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 28 6 4 11/23 2/10 4/6 2 37 2 0 5 2 4
C. Brandon 8 3 2 3/5 0/0 2/4 3 23 1 1 1 1 2
M. Moore 4 4 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 3 33 1 0 2 0 4
W. Isiani 3 1 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 0 1
A. LeGrand 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
J. Miller
B. Nguidjol
D. Rose Jr.
B. Calipari
J. Gorman
S. Hofman
B. Maxwell
J. Pink
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 9 3 0 3/9 0/2 3/4 0 16 0 0 0 0 3
B. Nguidjol 6 9 0 2/3 1/2 1/4 2 28 0 2 1 1 8
D. Rose Jr. 5 4 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 2 2
B. Calipari 0 0 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gorman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
S. Hofman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Maxwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 32 8 24/60 5/25 12/20 16 199 6 3 13 6 26
NC State
Starters
B. Beverly
C. Bryce
M. Bates
J. Hellems
M. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Beverly 23 2 3 6/9 6/8 5/5 4 34 0 0 2 0 2
C. Bryce 19 5 4 8/10 1/2 2/2 2 28 3 0 2 2 3
M. Bates 8 2 1 3/5 0/0 2/6 3 21 0 7 1 0 2
J. Hellems 8 3 0 3/6 0/2 2/2 4 28 0 0 1 1 2
M. Johnson 3 7 10 1/8 1/6 0/0 1 35 0 0 3 1 6
Bench
D. Daniels
P. Andree
D. Dixon
C. Graham
M. Farthing
D. Funderburk
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 14 5 2 5/12 1/4 3/4 3 24 2 0 1 0 5
P. Andree 9 2 0 3/8 1/5 2/2 4 19 0 0 1 0 2
D. Dixon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
C. Graham 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Farthing 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Funderburk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 27 20 29/61 10/29 16/21 22 199 5 7 11 4 23
NCAA BB Scores