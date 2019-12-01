UTVALL
Thomas leads Colorado State past Utah Valley 92-61

  • Dec 01, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Dischon Thomas came off the bench to score 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Colorado State breezed to a 92-61 victory over Utah Valley on Sunday.

Thomas hit all four of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds for the Rams (6-3), who won for a third straight time. Isaiah Stevens, Kris Martin and David Roddy all scored 10 as Colorado State shot 59% from the floor, including 58% (7 of 12) from 3-point range.

Casdon Jardine had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (4-5), who have lost four of their last five games. Emmanuel Olojakpoke added 11 points, while Jamison Overton scored 10. TJ Washington, whose 17 points per game heading into the matchup led Utah Valley, was held to five points on 2-of-13 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Washington
N. Carvacho
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
32.3 Field Goal % 54.4
27.8 Three Point %
66.7 Free Throw % 56.5
+ 3 Utah Valley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Washington 28.0
  Traveling violation turnover on John Tonje 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas 1:02
  Bradley Kitchen missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
+ 1 Dischon Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Dischon Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Personal foul on Bradley Kitchen 1:12
  Defensive rebound by David Roddy 1:24
  TJ Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
+ 3 Kyle Lukasiewicz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Tonje 1:46
+ 1 Jamison Overton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:01
Team Stats
Points 61 92
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 33-56 (58.9%)
3-Pointers 8-33 (24.2%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 24 37
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 16 27
Team 0 2
Assists 14 21
Steals 5 11
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
22
C. Jardine G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
11
D. Thomas F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Utah Valley 4-5 164561
home team logo Colorado State 6-3 425092
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Utah Valley 4-5 71.5 PPG 40.9 RPG 11.1 APG
home team logo Colorado State 6-3 71.4 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
22
C. Jardine G 11.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.1 APG 40.8 FG%
11
D. Thomas F 1.9 PPG 1.3 RPG 0.4 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
22
C. Jardine G 15 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
11
D. Thomas F 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
38.6 FG% 58.9
24.2 3PT FG% 58.3
90.0 FT% 73.1
Bench
J. Overton
C. Havsa
B. Morley
B. Kitchen
F. Aimaq
I. White
J. Heese
T. Wagstaff
L. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Overton 10 2 3 2/6 1/3 5/6 1 21 1 1 3 2 0
C. Havsa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Morley 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 1 1 1 3
B. Kitchen 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
F. Aimaq - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Heese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wagstaff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 24 14 22/57 8/33 9/10 16 177 5 3 18 8 16
Bench
D. Thomas
D. Roddy
P. Byrd
H. Edwards
J. Tonje
K. Lukasiewicz
T. Kirk
I. Sargiunas
J. Moors
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Thomas 18 6 1 7/8 0/0 4/4 0 18 0 0 0 1 5
D. Roddy 10 3 1 4/11 1/4 1/3 2 25 1 0 2 1 2
P. Byrd 8 1 0 2/3 2/2 2/2 3 10 0 0 2 0 1
H. Edwards 6 6 6 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 21 2 0 0 1 5
J. Tonje 6 1 2 2/2 0/0 2/2 3 12 1 0 2 0 1
K. Lukasiewicz 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 35 21 33/56 7/12 19/26 15 200 11 0 13 8 27
NCAA BB Scores