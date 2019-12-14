SACST
Vrankic, Wertz carry Santa Clara past Sacramento St. 60-58

  • Dec 14, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Trey Wertz hit a layup with 3 seconds left and Santa Clara beat Sacramento State 60-58 on Saturday for its 10th straight win at home.

Josip Vrankic scored 15 points with five assists and three steals for Santa Clara (10-2), which trailed 36-31 at halftime. DJ Mitchell and Guglielmo Caruso scored 10 points apiece.

Sacramento State's Bryce Fowler tied it at 58 with a free throw before Wertz (11 points) shot the game-winner and Brandon Davis's layup rimmed out at the buzzer.

Davis had 14 points for the Hornets (6-2), who shot 36% and committed 19 turnovers. Chibueze Jacobs added 10 points and Joshua Patton had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ethan Esposito, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Hornets, was held to only 2 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

Santa Clara takes on San Jose State at home on Wednesday. Sacramento State faces Cal Poly at home on Wednesday.

Key Players
B. Davis
J. Vrankic
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
43.2 Field Goal % 45.1
0.0 Three Point % 38.1
76.0 Free Throw % 68.3
  Defensive rebound by Santa Clara 0.0
  Brandon Davis missed layup 1.0
+ 2 Trey Wertz made jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Bryce Fowler made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Bryce Fowler made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on DJ Mitchell 26.0
+ 1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Joshua Patton 43.0
+ 3 Elijah McCullough made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Davis 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Fowler 1:18
Team Stats
Points 58 60
Field Goals 17-47 (36.2%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 2-14 (14.3%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 10-10 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 28
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 25 19
Team 2 3
Assists 11 10
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 19 10
Fouls 15 21
Technicals 0 0
11
B. Davis G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
13
J. Vrankic F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Sacramento St. 6-2 65.0 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 10-2 78.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
11
B. Davis G 8.4 PPG 5.3 RPG 3.3 APG 47.5 FG%
13
J. Vrankic F 9.4 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.5 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
11
B. Davis G 14 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
13
J. Vrankic F 15 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
36.2 FG% 41.4
50.0 3PT FG% 14.3
73.9 FT% 100.0
Sacramento St.
Starters
B. Davis
J. Patton
B. Fowler
E. Esposito
O. Nwachukwu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Davis 14 4 3 6/13 0/0 2/2 3 36 1 0 5 0 4
J. Patton 10 9 2 2/4 0/0 6/9 5 30 2 1 2 2 7
B. Fowler 10 4 3 3/8 2/5 2/2 1 34 0 0 1 0 4
E. Esposito 2 1 0 1/11 0/0 0/2 2 16 0 0 3 0 1
O. Nwachukwu 2 6 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 1 5 3 3
Bench
C. Jacobs
E. McCullough
J. Bridges
J. Cooke-Harper
I. Mauriohooho-Le'afa
J. Wright
G. Greabell
W. FitzPatrick
S. Monteiro
R. Blackmon
C. Terrell
R. Barros III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jacobs 10 4 2 2/3 2/3 4/4 1 24 0 0 2 1 3
E. McCullough 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 1
J. Bridges 4 2 0 1/4 1/4 1/2 0 23 3 0 0 1 1
J. Cooke-Harper 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
I. Mauriohooho-Le'afa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Greabell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. FitzPatrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Monteiro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barros III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 33 11 17/47 7/14 17/23 15 200 6 2 19 8 25
Santa Clara
Starters
J. Vrankic
T. Wertz
G. Caruso
J. Williams
K. Justice
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Vrankic 15 5 5 5/13 1/4 4/4 4 28 3 1 1 1 4
T. Wertz 11 1 3 4/9 1/4 2/2 1 34 1 0 2 0 1
G. Caruso 10 6 1 5/10 0/1 0/0 4 26 3 1 1 2 4
J. Williams 6 1 0 3/7 0/2 0/0 3 25 1 2 0 0 1
K. Justice 4 2 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 29 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
G. Williams
D. Thompson
J. Bediako
J. Ducasse
E. Richards
M. Dorward
M. Hayes
N. Lack
M. Tomley
J. Traina
E. Barry
C. Strambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 10 5 0 4/8 0/2 2/2 4 26 0 1 2 0 5
T. Eaddy 2 3 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 1 2
G. Williams 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
D. Thompson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
J. Bediako 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 2 2 0
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 25 10 24/58 2/14 10/10 21 200 9 6 10 6 19
