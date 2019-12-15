Collins scores 23 to lead South Florida over Drexel 81-61
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins had a season-high 23 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and South Florida romped past Drexel 81-61 on Sunday.
Laquincy Rideau had 19 points for South Florida (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Justin Brown added 16 points, hitting three 3-pointers to move into the career top 10 with 119.
South Florida totaled 46 second-half points, a season best for the team. The Bulls were up three when Collins hit a 3-pointer at the 6:29 mark, igniting a 16-0 run to break the game open.
Zach Walton had 21 points for the Dragons (5-6) and Camren Wynter added 19.
It was the first matchup between the two schools.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|41.0
|46.2
|Three Point %
|29.8
|40.0
|Free Throw %
|41.9
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Bickerstaff
|6.0
|Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Jamir Chaplin
|12.0
|Jamir Chaplin missed layup
|14.0
|+ 1
|Matey Juric made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Matey Juric made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Matey Juric missed 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Jamir Chaplin
|33.0
|+ 1
|Justin Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Justin Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Personal foul on Sam Green
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|81
|Field Goals
|19-41 (46.3%)
|28-63 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-23 (52.2%)
|18-26 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|39
|Offensive
|5
|17
|Defensive
|17
|19
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Drexel 5-6
|71.9 PPG
|41 RPG
|15.8 APG
|South Florida 6-4
|62.0 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|9.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|Z. Walton G
|13.1 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|1.4 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|14.4 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Walton G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|D. Collins G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|52.2
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Washington
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Kararinas
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Bickerstaff
|2
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|M. Juric
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Perry Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Doles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|22
|10
|19/41
|11/24
|12/23
|20
|200
|3
|1
|15
|5
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|23
|5
|2
|8/12
|2/3
|5/9
|1
|37
|3
|1
|3
|1
|4
|L. Rideau
|19
|4
|6
|8/17
|2/6
|1/2
|3
|37
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Brown
|16
|8
|1
|4/12
|3/10
|5/6
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|M. Durr
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Dawson III
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|18
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|A. Maricevic
|6
|6
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|X. Castaneda
|2
|2
|1
|0/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Akec
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Calleja
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Mack
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|J. Chaplin
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|36
|12
|28/63
|7/22
|18/26
|19
|200
|9
|1
|8
|17
|19
-
SC
CLEM65
52
2nd 1:27 ESP2
-
BETHKS
TEXST45
83
2nd 12:06
-
TXAMCC
TEXAM42
37
2nd 14:03
-
CSN
UOP36
55
2nd 12:52
-
3OHIOST
MINN25
36
1st 1:05 BTN
-
LNGBCH
USC34
40
1st 1.0 PACN
-
MOST
VCU5
9
1st 15:51
-
GOUCH
WMMARY30
90
Final
-
CCTST
BC55
74
Final
-
QUINN
MAINE81
61
Final
-
GWEBB
VATECH46
73
Final
-
TEXPA
NEBOM82
92
Final
-
COPPST
UMBC77
86
Final
-
NORFLK
LOYCHI45
64
Final
-
TNST
FORD66
61
Final
-
SACHRT
UCF65
76
Final
-
CONCORD
AKRON50
100
Final
-
MVSU
MIAOH67
79
Final
-
ILLST
NKY64
79
Final
-
MLLGN
ETNST41
97
Final
-
OKLAST
HOU61
55
Final
-
NCST
NCGRN80
77
Final
-
UTPB
TXSA55
98
Final
-
DREXEL
SFLA61
81
Final
-
LONGWD
STETSON76
72
Final
-
WOFF
17UNC68
64
Final
-
CLEVST
BGREEN58
72
Final
-
TROY
CHATT80
84
Final/OT
-
SILL
MIZZOU48
64
Final
-
SIUE
NWEST54
72
Final
-
PURDUE
NEB56
70
Final
-
UCRIV
WASHST56
70
Final
-
GASOU
BRAD51
81
Final
-
WILEY
SAMHOU58
91
Final
-
SEMO
YOUNG0
0137 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SAMFORD
HAWAII0
0144 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm