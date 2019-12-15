DREXEL
Collins scores 23 to lead South Florida over Drexel 81-61

  • Dec 15, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins had a season-high 23 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and South Florida romped past Drexel 81-61 on Sunday.

Laquincy Rideau had 19 points for South Florida (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Justin Brown added 16 points, hitting three 3-pointers to move into the career top 10 with 119.

South Florida totaled 46 second-half points, a season best for the team. The Bulls were up three when Collins hit a 3-pointer at the 6:29 mark, igniting a 16-0 run to break the game open.

Zach Walton had 21 points for the Dragons (5-6) and Camren Wynter added 19.

It was the first matchup between the two schools.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Team Stats
Points 61 81
Field Goals 19-41 (46.3%) 28-63 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 12-23 (52.2%) 18-26 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 27 39
Offensive 5 17
Defensive 17 19
Team 5 3
Assists 10 12
Steals 3 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
5
Z. Walton G
21 PTS, 3 REB
0
D. Collins G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
Drexel
Starters
Z. Walton
C. Wynter
S. Green
J. Butler
M. Okros
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Walton 21 3 0 7/13 4/10 3/5 3 30 0 0 3 0 3
C. Wynter 19 3 5 6/10 3/4 4/9 0 39 2 1 5 0 3
S. Green 8 3 1 2/3 2/3 2/2 1 23 0 0 2 1 2
J. Butler 0 7 0 0/4 0/0 0/3 4 35 0 0 1 2 5
M. Okros 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 14 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
C. Washington
T. Kararinas
T. Bickerstaff
M. Juric
T. Perry Jr.
J. Doles
J. Adams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Washington 8 1 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 4 28 0 0 0 0 1
T. Kararinas 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
T. Bickerstaff 2 4 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 2 2 2
M. Juric 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 8 1 0 0 0 0
T. Perry Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Doles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 22 10 19/41 11/24 12/23 20 200 3 1 15 5 17
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
J. Brown
M. Durr
E. Dawson III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 23 5 2 8/12 2/3 5/9 1 37 3 1 3 1 4
L. Rideau 19 4 6 8/17 2/6 1/2 3 37 3 0 2 1 3
J. Brown 16 8 1 4/12 3/10 5/6 2 27 0 0 0 4 4
M. Durr 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 0 1 1 2
E. Dawson III 3 1 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 16 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
R. Williams
A. Maricevic
X. Castaneda
M. Akec
M. Calleja
B. Mack
J. Chaplin
A. Yetna
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 6 3 0 2/4 0/1 2/3 2 18 2 0 0 3 0
A. Maricevic 6 6 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 3 17 1 0 1 3 3
X. Castaneda 2 2 1 0/6 0/2 2/2 1 21 0 0 0 0 2
M. Akec 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Calleja 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Mack 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 3 0
J. Chaplin 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 36 12 28/63 7/22 18/26 19 200 9 1 8 17 19
NCAA BB Scores