Nolley, Catoor help Va. Tech cruise to 92-37 win over UMES

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Landers Nolley II had his first career double-double, freshman Hunter Catoor set season highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Virginia Tech cruised to a 92-37 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday night.

Nolley finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds. John Ojiako added 15 points, Tyrece Radford scored 13 and Jalen Cone 11 for the Hokies (10-3). Virginia Teh also tied a school record with just two turovers, both coming after coach Mike Young emptied his bench in the closing minutes.

With the Hkies now heading into Atlantic Coast Conference play, first-year coach Mike Young said he's generally pleased with his team's progress.

“This has not been murderer's row,” he said of the schedule to date. "We have played some good programs. ... For this team to get here, you know, our losses, Dayton, BYU amd Duke, I feel pretty good. Now we've got 18 bloodbaths, if you will, in league play and it starts Saturday in Charlottesville.

Nolley hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring and another to cap a 32-5 run over the first 12-plus minutes of the game. Radford scored 11 points during the stretch while the Hawks were just 2-of-17 shooting and committed five of their 14 turnovers.

Da'Shawn Phillips led Eastern Shore (1-14) with nine points. The Hawks, who have lost four in a row, shot 23.7% (14 of 59) and were outscored 16-2 at the free-throw line.

Virginia Tech took a 45-22 lead into the break and then scored the first the first 15 second-half points to open a 38-point lead with 14 minutes to play.

The Hokies finished with 12 3-pointers. The 55-point margin was their most lopsided since a 99-34 rout of Mount St. Mary's in January 2011.

“Twenty assists and two turnovers is quite, you know. impressive,” Young said. Keeping that up in conference play will be a challenge.

“We still look so young in some regards, just in terms of our readiness, just in terms of our level of engagement, the communication,” he said. “They like chatterboxes in the locker room and in the halls and then they go on the floor and we withdraw inside of ourselves a little bit and I don't like that.”

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Shore: After losses at Penn State, Stanford, Oklahoma and Baylor, the Hawks return home to start MEAC play. No team in the league has a winning record so the road experience could be a big help in tight games.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies got the Christmas rust off but now comes the ACC and a pair of tough road games, at defending national champion Virginia and and then Syracuse. They have proven they can win with a 71-66 win over then-No. 3 Michigan State but they followed that up with losses to Dayton and BYU, all in the Maui Invitational. Virginia Tech sits at 1-1 in the conference, a season-opening 67-60 win at Clemson and a 14-point loss to Duke the first week of December.

UP NEXT

Maryland Eastern Shore opens Mideastern Athletic Conference play at home against Howard (2-11) on Saturday.

Virginia Tech heads to Charlottesville to face No. 16 and defending national champion Virginia.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
G. Anderson
W. Bede
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
7.1 Pts. Per Game 7.1
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
41.4 Field Goal % 38.4
50.0 Three Point % 20.7
40.0 Free Throw % 56.5
  Bad pass turnover on Walter Prevost 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Walter Prevost 15.0
  Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech 29.0
  John Ojiako missed layup, blocked by Walter Prevost 30.0
  Bad pass turnover on Walter Prevost 44.0
  Bad pass turnover on Nahiem Alleyne 1:07
  Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech 1:16
  Brendan Palmer missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Brendan Palmer 1:33
  Da'Shawn Phillip missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:35
Team Stats
Points 37 92
Field Goals 14-59 (23.7%) 32-72 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 53
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 19 31
Team 5 7
Assists 10 20
Steals 1 7
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 14 2
Fouls 13 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Phillip G
9 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
2
L. Nolley II G
18 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-14 221537
home team logo Va. Tech 10-3 454792
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-14 53.9 PPG 32.4 RPG 9.3 APG
home team logo Va. Tech 10-3 72.8 PPG 37 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
5
D. Phillip G 7.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.6 APG 31.4 FG%
2
L. Nolley II G 17.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.5 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Phillip G 9 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
2
L. Nolley II G 18 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
23.7 FG% 44.4
26.9 3PT FG% 38.7
40.0 FT% 84.2
Md.-E. Shore
Starters
D. Phillip
A. Cheeseman
T. Gibson
G. Anderson
M. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Phillip 9 3 0 3/11 3/7 0/0 2 29 0 0 1 1 2
A. Cheeseman 7 6 0 2/10 1/1 2/2 1 24 0 2 2 2 4
T. Gibson 6 3 3 2/10 2/6 0/0 2 26 1 3 1 0 3
G. Anderson 5 2 4 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 35 0 0 2 0 2
M. Adams 2 5 0 1/7 0/3 0/1 3 21 0 1 2 3 2
Bench
W. Prevost
G. Gyamfi
B. Guy
A. Frost
B. Urrutia
D. Green
C. Bartley
K. Voyles
J. McIntosh
J. Wright
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Prevost 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 2 0 1
G. Gyamfi 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 12 0 0 1 3 2
B. Guy 2 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 1
A. Frost 0 1 1 0/7 0/5 0/0 0 22 0 0 2 0 1
B. Urrutia 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Voyles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McIntosh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 29 10 14/59 7/26 2/5 13 200 1 7 14 10 19
Va. Tech
Starters
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
P. Horne
N. Alleyne
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Nolley II 18 10 3 6/13 3/8 3/4 1 23 0 0 0 3 7
T. Radford 13 2 5 5/8 0/1 3/4 0 18 2 0 0 1 1
P. Horne 7 5 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 1 4
N. Alleyne 5 1 2 1/10 0/5 3/3 0 26 0 0 1 1 0
W. Bede 0 3 6 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 19 1 1 0 0 3
Bench
H. Cattoor
J. Ojiako
J. Cone
I. Wilkins
B. Palmer
B. Johnson
K. Aluma
J. Kabongo
R. Payne
G. Yates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Cattoor 17 4 1 6/9 5/7 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 3
J. Ojiako 15 8 0 5/10 0/0 5/6 1 20 1 3 0 4 4
J. Cone 11 4 1 4/7 3/4 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 0 4
I. Wilkins 4 4 2 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 14 1 0 0 2 2
B. Palmer 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 2
B. Johnson 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 7 0 0 0 1 1
K. Aluma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 46 20 32/72 12/31 16/19 9 200 7 4 2 15 31
NCAA BB Scores