IOWAST
TCU

No Text

Nembhard leads TCU over Iowa St 81-79 in OT in Big 12 opener

  • AP
  • Jan 04, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) R.J. Nembhard remembered being near the same spot on the floor the first time he rescued TCU with a 3-pointer this season.

Nembhard forced overtime by banking in a 3 from near the center court logo with 1.7 seconds remaining and scored the first four points of the extra period, lifting the Horned Frogs to an 81-79 win over Iowa State in a Big 12 opener Saturday night.

Nembhard scored a career-high 31 points, his tying shot atoned for a missed free throw that would have tied the score with 10 remaining.

The sophomore guard, who won a game against UC Irvine in November with a 3 from a similar spot in the final seconds, also had a tying 3 in the final minute for the Horned Frogs (10-3).

''I was pretty sick that I missed the free throw, kind of feel like I let us down in that aspect,'' said Nembhard, who scored 12 of TCU's final 14 points in regulation. ''But the basketball gods were with me and they came right back around.''

Tyrese Haliburton had a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Cyclones (7-6), but his 40-foot heave at the buzzer in overtime grazed the rim after TCU's Kevin Samuel missed two free throws with 5 seconds to go.

Haliburton broke a 67-all tie with a 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining, and Iowa State went in front again with 15 seconds left on a pair of free throws from George Conditt, who scored 19 points.

''(Haliburton) is a really good player, we all know that,'' said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm, whose team has lost five consecutive games to TCU. ''He's got great character, he's a great leader and he's a tremendous player.''

Haliburton hit two free throws for a 74-71 lead with eight seconds to go after Nembhard's miss from the line, but Nembhard took the inbound pass, dribbled past a screen near midcourt and pulled up for his tying shot.

''We've said all along that we thought we were a better shooting team than what we've shot,'' TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. ''We've seen our numbers increase and improve, and our percentages go up. We believe that.''

Nembhard made one of two free throws for the first point of overtime before hitting a 3 for a 78-74 lead with 2:25 to go.

Desmond Bane, TCU's leading scorer, had 16 points at halftime but didn't score in the second half, picking up his fourth foul with 13 minutes to go. Samuel had 16 points and nine rebounds.

''I was still confident in our team,'' Bane said. ''Like R.J. said, we've had multiple different lineups out there and I knew that we were going to do exactly what we did.''

Rasir Bolton scored 17 for Iowa State.

RARE FEAT

Haliburton's first career triple-double was the first for Iowa State since Donte Morris had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 130-63 win over The Citadel on Nov. 20, 2016. It was the sixth triple-double in Iowa State history.

FAMILY HISTORY

TCU graduate transfer Jaire Grayer is the son of Jeff Grayer, Iowa State's all-time leading scorer with 2,502 points from 1985-88. The younger Grayer scored just three points, but it was a tying 3 with eight minutes left in regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: An upset loss to Florida A&M in the final game before Big 12 play wasn't too shocking considering the absence of Haliburton because of a sprained left wrist. And his strong game against the Horned Frogs at least showed the Cyclones they have a chance to compete in the Big 12.

TCU: The Horned Frogs won their Big 12 opener for the second straight year after losing their first six. This one was big considering TCU was picked to finish last by the coaches in their preseason poll.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: No. 3 Kansas at home Wednesday.

TCU: First true road game of the season at Kansas State on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Haliburton
D. Bane
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
52.6 Field Goal % 47.7
42.5 Three Point % 43.0
75.0 Free Throw % 80.8
  Defensive rebound by TCU 0.0
  Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton 5.0
  Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on George Conditt IV 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel 5.0
  Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel 7.0
+ 1 Francisco Farabello made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Francisco Farabello missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Rasir Bolton 22.0
Team Stats
Points 79 81
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 14-27 (51.9%)
Free Throws 19-27 (70.4%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 37
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 27 23
Team 1 8
Assists 19 20
Steals 5 4
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 15 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
22
T. Haliburton G
22 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
22
R. Nembhard G
31 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Iowa State 7-6 3836579
home team logo TCU 10-3 3935781
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 7-6 80.3 PPG 38.7 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo TCU 10-3 73.6 PPG 40.3 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
22
T. Haliburton G 17.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 7.7 APG 54.1 FG%
22
R. Nembhard G 12.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.0 APG 35.9 FG%
Top Scorers
22
T. Haliburton G 22 PTS 12 REB 10 AST
22
R. Nembhard G 31 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
44.3 FG% 51.7
35.3 3PT FG% 51.9
70.4 FT% 41.2
Iowa State
Starters
T. Haliburton
R. Bolton
P. Nixon
S. Young
M. Jacobson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haliburton 22 12 10 7/17 3/7 5/6 1 45 3 0 2 4 8
R. Bolton 17 6 4 5/10 1/3 6/6 4 39 1 0 3 0 6
P. Nixon 12 3 1 5/7 1/1 1/2 3 38 1 0 1 0 3
S. Young 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
M. Jacobson 3 4 1 1/4 1/2 0/2 1 22 0 1 2 1 3
Starters
T. Haliburton
R. Bolton
P. Nixon
S. Young
M. Jacobson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haliburton 22 12 10 7/17 3/7 5/6 1 45 3 0 2 4 8
R. Bolton 17 6 4 5/10 1/3 6/6 4 39 1 0 3 0 6
P. Nixon 12 3 1 5/7 1/1 1/2 3 38 1 0 1 0 3
S. Young 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
M. Jacobson 3 4 1 1/4 1/2 0/2 1 22 0 1 2 1 3
Bench
G. Conditt IV
T. Jackson
Z. Griffin
C. Grill
T. Lewis
J. Johnson
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Conditt IV 19 6 2 6/12 0/0 7/11 4 31 0 1 1 2 4
T. Jackson 2 2 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 0 2
Z. Griffin 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Grill 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 2 1 0
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 35 19 27/61 6/17 19/27 15 225 5 2 12 8 27
TCU
Starters
R. Nembhard
D. Bane
K. Samuel
E. Dennis Jr.
J. Grayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nembhard 31 2 2 10/15 6/8 5/8 1 38 0 0 2 0 2
D. Bane 16 8 2 6/13 4/6 0/0 4 35 1 0 2 0 8
K. Samuel 16 9 2 8/11 0/0 0/5 3 38 1 6 1 4 5
E. Dennis Jr. 6 1 5 2/6 1/4 1/2 2 22 1 0 2 0 1
J. Grayer 3 2 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
R. Nembhard
D. Bane
K. Samuel
E. Dennis Jr.
J. Grayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nembhard 31 2 2 10/15 6/8 5/8 1 38 0 0 2 0 2
D. Bane 16 8 2 6/13 4/6 0/0 4 35 1 0 2 0 8
K. Samuel 16 9 2 8/11 0/0 0/5 3 38 1 6 1 4 5
E. Dennis Jr. 6 1 5 2/6 1/4 1/2 2 22 1 0 2 0 1
J. Grayer 3 2 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
F. Farabello
J. LeDee
P. Fuller
D. Smith
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
M. Pearson Jr.
T. Todd
K. Easley Jr.
N. Vasiljevic
Q. Uribe
A. Lucenti
J. Huelskamp
H. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Farabello 9 2 3 3/4 2/3 1/2 3 38 0 0 2 1 1
J. LeDee 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 7 0 0 0 1 0
P. Fuller 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1
D. Smith 0 3 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 17 1 1 3 0 3
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pearson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Todd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Easley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vasiljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Uribe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lucenti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huelskamp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 29 20 30/58 14/27 7/17 20 225 4 7 16 6 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores