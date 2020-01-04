Nembhard leads TCU over Iowa St 81-79 in OT in Big 12 opener
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) R.J. Nembhard remembered being near the same spot on the floor the first time he rescued TCU with a 3-pointer this season.
Nembhard forced overtime by banking in a 3 from near the center court logo with 1.7 seconds remaining and scored the first four points of the extra period, lifting the Horned Frogs to an 81-79 win over Iowa State in a Big 12 opener Saturday night.
Nembhard scored a career-high 31 points, his tying shot atoned for a missed free throw that would have tied the score with 10 remaining.
The sophomore guard, who won a game against UC Irvine in November with a 3 from a similar spot in the final seconds, also had a tying 3 in the final minute for the Horned Frogs (10-3).
''I was pretty sick that I missed the free throw, kind of feel like I let us down in that aspect,'' said Nembhard, who scored 12 of TCU's final 14 points in regulation. ''But the basketball gods were with me and they came right back around.''
Tyrese Haliburton had a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Cyclones (7-6), but his 40-foot heave at the buzzer in overtime grazed the rim after TCU's Kevin Samuel missed two free throws with 5 seconds to go.
Haliburton broke a 67-all tie with a 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining, and Iowa State went in front again with 15 seconds left on a pair of free throws from George Conditt, who scored 19 points.
''(Haliburton) is a really good player, we all know that,'' said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm, whose team has lost five consecutive games to TCU. ''He's got great character, he's a great leader and he's a tremendous player.''
Haliburton hit two free throws for a 74-71 lead with eight seconds to go after Nembhard's miss from the line, but Nembhard took the inbound pass, dribbled past a screen near midcourt and pulled up for his tying shot.
''We've said all along that we thought we were a better shooting team than what we've shot,'' TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. ''We've seen our numbers increase and improve, and our percentages go up. We believe that.''
Nembhard made one of two free throws for the first point of overtime before hitting a 3 for a 78-74 lead with 2:25 to go.
Desmond Bane, TCU's leading scorer, had 16 points at halftime but didn't score in the second half, picking up his fourth foul with 13 minutes to go. Samuel had 16 points and nine rebounds.
''I was still confident in our team,'' Bane said. ''Like R.J. said, we've had multiple different lineups out there and I knew that we were going to do exactly what we did.''
Rasir Bolton scored 17 for Iowa State.
RARE FEAT
Haliburton's first career triple-double was the first for Iowa State since Donte Morris had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 130-63 win over The Citadel on Nov. 20, 2016. It was the sixth triple-double in Iowa State history.
FAMILY HISTORY
TCU graduate transfer Jaire Grayer is the son of Jeff Grayer, Iowa State's all-time leading scorer with 2,502 points from 1985-88. The younger Grayer scored just three points, but it was a tying 3 with eight minutes left in regulation.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: An upset loss to Florida A&M in the final game before Big 12 play wasn't too shocking considering the absence of Haliburton because of a sprained left wrist. And his strong game against the Horned Frogs at least showed the Cyclones they have a chance to compete in the Big 12.
TCU: The Horned Frogs won their Big 12 opener for the second straight year after losing their first six. This one was big considering TCU was picked to finish last by the coaches in their preseason poll.
UP NEXT
Iowa State: No. 3 Kansas at home Wednesday.
TCU: First true road game of the season at Kansas State on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|52.6
|Field Goal %
|47.7
|42.5
|Three Point %
|43.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|80.8
|Defensive rebound by TCU
|0.0
|Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|5.0
|Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on George Conditt IV
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
|5.0
|Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel
|7.0
|+ 1
|Francisco Farabello made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Francisco Farabello missed 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Rasir Bolton
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|81
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|14-27 (51.9%)
|Free Throws
|19-27 (70.4%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|37
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|1
|8
|Assists
|19
|20
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|15
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 7-6
|80.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|16.6 APG
|TCU 10-3
|73.6 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|T. Haliburton G
|17.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|7.7 APG
|54.1 FG%
|
22
|R. Nembhard G
|12.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|35.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Haliburton G
|22 PTS
|12 REB
|10 AST
|R. Nembhard G
|31 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|51.9
|
|
|70.4
|FT%
|41.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haliburton
|22
|12
|10
|7/17
|3/7
|5/6
|1
|45
|3
|0
|2
|4
|8
|R. Bolton
|17
|6
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|6/6
|4
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|P. Nixon
|12
|3
|1
|5/7
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Young
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Jacobson
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haliburton
|22
|12
|10
|7/17
|3/7
|5/6
|1
|45
|3
|0
|2
|4
|8
|R. Bolton
|17
|6
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|6/6
|4
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|P. Nixon
|12
|3
|1
|5/7
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Young
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Jacobson
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Conditt IV
|19
|6
|2
|6/12
|0/0
|7/11
|4
|31
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|T. Jackson
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Griffin
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Grill
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|35
|19
|27/61
|6/17
|19/27
|15
|225
|5
|2
|12
|8
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Nembhard
|31
|2
|2
|10/15
|6/8
|5/8
|1
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Bane
|16
|8
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|K. Samuel
|16
|9
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|0/5
|3
|38
|1
|6
|1
|4
|5
|E. Dennis Jr.
|6
|1
|5
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Grayer
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Nembhard
|31
|2
|2
|10/15
|6/8
|5/8
|1
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Bane
|16
|8
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|K. Samuel
|16
|9
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|0/5
|3
|38
|1
|6
|1
|4
|5
|E. Dennis Jr.
|6
|1
|5
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Grayer
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Farabello
|9
|2
|3
|3/4
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|38
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. LeDee
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Fuller
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Smith
|0
|3
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|D. Arnette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Aschieris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Barlow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pearson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Todd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Easley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vasiljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Uribe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lucenti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huelskamp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|29
|20
|30/58
|14/27
|7/17
|20
|225
|4
|7
|16
|6
|23
-
13SDGST
UTAHST53
43
2nd 11:23 CBSSN
-
AF
UNLV40
55
2nd 8:22 ESPU
-
MARYCA
UOP55
49
2nd 7:40
-
SANFRAN
PORT45
52
2nd 8:24
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST55
51
2nd 11:46
-
GC
CSBAK51
47
2nd 9:07
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG59
64
2nd 6:58 ESP2
-
IDST
SACST46
66
2nd 2:58
-
AKRON
EMICH69
45
Final
-
CREIGH
11BUTLER57
71
Final
-
NCST
CLEM70
81
Final
-
LSU
TENN78
64
Final
-
IND
15MD59
75
Final
-
WAKE
PITT69
65
Final
-
OKLAST
22TXTECH50
85
Final
-
WYO
COLOST61
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC86
73
Final/OT
-
WCAR
CIT86
82
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT77
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI78
75
Final
-
UGA
9MEMP65
62
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA61
66
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST86
54
Final
-
18FSU
7LVILLE78
65
Final
-
10NOVA
MARQET60
71
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP87
72
Final
-
VATECH
19UVA39
65
Final
-
NH
HARTFD52
61
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST81
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
74
Final
-
MIAOH
CMICH82
93
Final
-
NILL
BUFF73
72
Final
-
UCIRV
HARV73
77
Final
-
MIZZOU
17UK59
71
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA60
75
Final
-
23IOWA
21PSU86
89
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT73
82
Final/2OT
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL67
64
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL66
65
Final
-
TXARL
ARKLR89
92
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON49
69
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD73
56
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR74
62
Final
-
TEXST
ARKST70
67
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST74
82
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB68
62
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD72
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST93
69
Final
-
GASOU
APPST72
74
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH53
59
Final
-
ND
CUSE88
87
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN56
65
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK69
79
Final
-
ROBERT
MERMAK69
58
Final
-
CINCY
TULANE71
76
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST66
64
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO62
68
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA75
102
Final
-
UTEP
FAU56
59
Final
-
MISS
24WICHST54
74
Final
-
LIB
NJTECH65
38
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS69
85
Final
-
ILLST
SILL55
67
Final
-
16WVU
3KANSAS53
60
Final
-
ALBANY
BING74
62
Final
-
JAXST
EKY80
71
Final
-
HOW
UMES66
78
Final
-
FAMU
NCCU45
61
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER70
61
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
65
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC84
80
Final
-
8AUBURN
MISSST80
68
Final
-
STETSON
KENSAW57
54
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD62
73
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH65
77
Final
-
SCST
COPPST79
75
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY63
82
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA63
80
Final
-
USM
LATECH50
78
Final
-
RICE
WKY61
68
Final
-
4OREG
UTAH69
64
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH69
71
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST56
91
Final
-
EILL
BELMONT55
87
Final
-
ARKPB
MVSU80
76
Final
-
WEBER
NAU64
72
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE76
80
Final
-
BAMA
FLA98
104
Final/2OT
-
STKATH
CSN75
109
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA66
83
Final
-
GATECH
UNC96
83
Final
-
IOWAST
TCU79
81
Final/OT
-
SIUE
TNST74
79
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP85
92
Final
-
ALST
JACKST67
70
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM70
84
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK72
85
Final
-
ALAM
GRAM60
70
Final
-
NICHST
SAMHOU70
58
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
68
Final
-
NCGRN
WOFF92
98
Final/2OT
-
VALPO
EVAN81
79
Final/OT
-
UAB
ODU52
58
Final
-
TOWSON
NCWILM67
60
Final
-
TXSA
FIU83
90
Final/OT
-
SACHRT
WAGNER81
74
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN78
64
Final
-
SJST
FRESNO64
79
Final
-
TEXAM
ARK59
69
Final
-
SFA
NORL87
68
Final
-
UCLA
WASHST71
79
Final/OT
-
CSLOSAN
LNGBCH60
76
Final
-
TEXAS
6BAYLOR44
59
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC63
68
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI58
62
Final
-
2DUKE
MIAMI95
62
Final
-
SEMO
MURYST59
81
Final
-
BRAD
NIOWA64
69
Final
-
ORAL
NEBOM67
74
Final
-
TROY
LALAF62
79
Final
-
SDCC
UCRIV51
89
Final
-
STHRN
TEXSO68
77
Final
-
SMU
VANDY92
81
Final/OT
-
LOYMRY
BYU38
63
Final
-
MNTNA
NCOLO66
74
Final
-
ARIZST
25ARIZ47
75
Final